MCSO arrests validated Columbus gang member who attempted to flee on foot and failed

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Tasks Force collaborated with the FBI, DEA, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coweta Sheriff’s Office to execute a felony warrant for the arrest of Jessie Favors in Muscogee County.

Once law enforcement arrived at the scene, Favors immediately attempted to flee the scene on foot, and after a short chase, authorities apprehended Favors. Favors sustained minor self-inflicted injuries resulting from his jumping fences in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

According to MCSO, Favors is a validated gang member and had Violation of Probation warrants for Robbery and Kidnapping issued by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, Favors also had warrants for Felony Theft by Taking, Driving While License Suspended, and No Proof of Insurance issued by the Columbus Police Department.

