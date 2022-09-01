Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The 5th Quarter September 2, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week 3 has come and gone. We had almost every local team in action this week. Check out the highlights below.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear marks anniversaries of Hurricanes Fran, Dorian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today marks the anniversary of two of the Cape Fear’s most memorable recent hurricanes. On September 5, 1996, Hurricane Fran made landfall as a Category 3 near the North Carolina and South Carolina state line with strong winds and heavy rain. The barometric pressure...
Knightdale uses strong run game to cruise past Purnell Swett
Knightdale, N.C. — Knightdale used its strong running game and good defense to stay unbeaten on the season, winning 47-13 at home against Purnell Swett. The Knights used two touchdown runs by running back Isaiah Brake (2 yards and 20 yards) to jump out to a 14-0 lead. Later on, touchdown runs of one yard apiece by Johnathan Montague and Samuel Thomas brought the score the 28-0. A 45-yard TD run by Jason Dickerson and a 40-yard TD catch by Tylin Davis made the score 41-0 in favor of Knightdale by the time halftime rolled around.
WLTX.com
Sellout crowd in Darlington for Cook Out Southern 500
DARLINGTON, S.C. — When the green flag drops for tonight's 72nd Cook Out Southern 500, it will be in front of a sellout crowd. This is the first Cook Out Southern 500 without any pandemic restrictions since 2019’s race, which was also sold out. “As the NASCAR Cup...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danielle upgraded to the 1st hurricane of the 2022 season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the course of 24 hours, sustained winds have increased from 40 mph to 75 mph, making Danielle a Category 1 hurricane. The system is still not a threat to land, but is forecasted to continue meandering in the north and central Atlantic through Labor Day weekend. While doing so, […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington tennis fans watch Serena Williams play in U.S. open
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s all eyes on Serena Williams after she announced she’d be leaving the sport on her own terms. A Wilmington great helped pave the way for tennis players of all class and races. Lenny Simpson was first introduced to the game of tennis...
wpde.com
3 shot at birthday party in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a birthday party in Robeson County Saturday night, and are recovering. Officers with multiple other law enforcement agencies responded just after 11 p.m. to the birthday party at a home on Old Lumberton Road in Maxton, according to Investigator Darrian Hudson with the Maxton Police Department.
I-95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County back open after vehicle fire
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 south near St. Pauls in Robeson County has reopened after being shut down Saturday morning because of a vehicle fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The fire closed part of the highway at mile-marker 33 near Highway 301, NCDOT said. The fire […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Runners in Boiling Springs Lake make a splash for Labor Day Weekend
Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– Runners in Brunswick County are making a splash this Labor Day to raise money for local causes. The Southport Rotary Club, along with many sponsors, put on their 13th annual ‘Go Jump In The Lake’ 5K and 1.5 mile fun run or walk on Saturday morning.
abcnews4.com
Police: Former Mullins assistant football coach accused of inappropriate contact with teen
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — 32-year-old Lequone Reaves is charged with solicitation of a minor via electronic means, according to Lt. Mike Hartson with the Mullins Police Department. Reaves was arrested Friday afternoon. A source close to the investigation said the charges stem from Reaves's inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County check point results in dozens of citations, one wanted fugitive arrested
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a special operation to keep their community safer. On August 31st, the Community Impact Team teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other organizations to conduct operations in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas.
whiteville-news.com
Narcotics passing through the Eastern portion of Columbus County under investigation.
Whiteville, NC – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on Andrew Jackson Highway in Bolton. During the search, investigators located over three (3) and one half (1/2) ounces of methamphetamine. As a result, Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, of the residence was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine; felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance; and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis received a $250,000.00 secured bond.
ourstate.com
8 Fall Festivals & Winter Festivities in Scotland County
For Bill Caudill, there’s something magical about seeing dozens of pipe bands dressed in traditional Scottish kilts with their colorful tartans. Each fall, they perform at the annual Scotland County Highland Games, and each fall, the music moves him. It’s not just a nod to his cultural roots — it’s also a spectacular show.
One person shot outside Dillon County nightclub
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened outside of a nightclub on Willis Street, Hamilton said. One person was injured. Hamilton said no other information is available to be […]
22-year-old man missing for nearly a week, Robeson County deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 22-year-old Lumberton man. Damien Antonio Hunt was last seen about a week ago in the Orrum community, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning in a Facebook post. Hunt is about 5-foot-5, weighs about 140 pounds and has […]
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905 near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning along Highway 905 near Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Jonah Prince, 19, of Loris, died after the single-vehicle crash at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, McSpadden said. The crash happened near Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the […]
bladenonline.com
Motown Concert 7pm September 23 at the Carolina Civic Center: Yolanda Rabun Sings Gladys
The Neither One of Us Concert: Yolanda Rabun Sings Gladys. The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in Lumberton will present a night of Motown music with the Neither One of Us Concert: Yolanda Sings Gladys. The performance will be at 7pm Friday September 23 and will feature a fun, nostalgic evening of soul music recorded by the Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, and delivered by the talented national recording and chart-topping artist, Yolanda Rabun and her full band. The concert is a walk down memory lane showcasing intensely accurate instrumental work, soaring harmonies and a top-notch live performance of celebrated songs from Gladys Knight and the Pips’ “Neither One of Us” album. The Neither One of Us Concert, touted as a “love letter to Gladys”, premiered in 2021, with rave reviews and a Broadway World nomination.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear offering adult swim lessons to overcome water fear, phobia
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you never learned how to swim as a kid, now is your chance to gain the life-saving skill. The YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is offering Adult Swim Lessons for adults at the Aquatics Center starting this October. YWCA says they believe as...
Comments / 0