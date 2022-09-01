ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

The 5th Quarter September 2, 2022

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week 3 has come and gone. We had almost every local team in action this week. Check out the highlights below.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear marks anniversaries of Hurricanes Fran, Dorian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today marks the anniversary of two of the Cape Fear’s most memorable recent hurricanes. On September 5, 1996, Hurricane Fran made landfall as a Category 3 near the North Carolina and South Carolina state line with strong winds and heavy rain. The barometric pressure...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Knightdale uses strong run game to cruise past Purnell Swett

Knightdale, N.C. — Knightdale used its strong running game and good defense to stay unbeaten on the season, winning 47-13 at home against Purnell Swett. The Knights used two touchdown runs by running back Isaiah Brake (2 yards and 20 yards) to jump out to a 14-0 lead. Later on, touchdown runs of one yard apiece by Johnathan Montague and Samuel Thomas brought the score the 28-0. A 45-yard TD run by Jason Dickerson and a 40-yard TD catch by Tylin Davis made the score 41-0 in favor of Knightdale by the time halftime rolled around.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WLTX.com

Sellout crowd in Darlington for Cook Out Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. — When the green flag drops for tonight's 72nd Cook Out Southern 500, it will be in front of a sellout crowd. This is the first Cook Out Southern 500 without any pandemic restrictions since 2019’s race, which was also sold out. “As the NASCAR Cup...
DARLINGTON, SC
Cerro Gordo, NC
Columbus, NC
WBTW News13

Danielle upgraded to the 1st hurricane of the 2022 season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the course of 24 hours, sustained winds have increased from 40 mph to 75 mph, making Danielle a Category 1 hurricane. The system is still not a threat to land, but is forecasted to continue meandering in the north and central Atlantic through Labor Day weekend. While doing so, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington tennis fans watch Serena Williams play in U.S. open

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s all eyes on Serena Williams after she announced she’d be leaving the sport on her own terms. A Wilmington great helped pave the way for tennis players of all class and races. Lenny Simpson was first introduced to the game of tennis...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

3 shot at birthday party in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a birthday party in Robeson County Saturday night, and are recovering. Officers with multiple other law enforcement agencies responded just after 11 p.m. to the birthday party at a home on Old Lumberton Road in Maxton, according to Investigator Darrian Hudson with the Maxton Police Department.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
BURGAW, NC
WBTW News13

Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
whiteville-news.com

Narcotics passing through the Eastern portion of Columbus County under investigation.

Whiteville, NC – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on Andrew Jackson Highway in Bolton. During the search, investigators located over three (3) and one half (1/2) ounces of methamphetamine. As a result, Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, of the residence was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine; felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance; and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis received a $250,000.00 secured bond.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
ourstate.com

8 Fall Festivals & Winter Festivities in Scotland County

For Bill Caudill, there’s something magical about seeing dozens of pipe bands dressed in traditional Scottish kilts with their colorful tartans. Each fall, they perform at the annual Scotland County Highland Games, and each fall, the music moves him. It’s not just a nod to his cultural roots — it’s also a spectacular show.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

One person shot outside Dillon County nightclub

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened outside of a nightclub on Willis Street, Hamilton said. One person was injured. Hamilton said no other information is available to be […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905 near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning along Highway 905 near Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Jonah Prince, 19, of Loris, died after the single-vehicle crash at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, McSpadden said. The crash happened near Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the […]
LONGS, SC
bladenonline.com

Motown Concert 7pm September 23 at the Carolina Civic Center: Yolanda Rabun Sings Gladys

The Neither One of Us Concert: Yolanda Rabun Sings Gladys. The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in Lumberton will present a night of Motown music with the Neither One of Us Concert: Yolanda Sings Gladys. The performance will be at 7pm Friday September 23 and will feature a fun, nostalgic evening of soul music recorded by the Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, and delivered by the talented national recording and chart-topping artist, Yolanda Rabun and her full band. The concert is a walk down memory lane showcasing intensely accurate instrumental work, soaring harmonies and a top-notch live performance of celebrated songs from Gladys Knight and the Pips’ “Neither One of Us” album. The Neither One of Us Concert, touted as a “love letter to Gladys”, premiered in 2021, with rave reviews and a Broadway World nomination.
LUMBERTON, NC

