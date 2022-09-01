Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Little Giants put up 52 points in season opening win
The saying that will never die at Wabash College is ‘Wabash Always Fights’. As the Little Giants opened up their 2022 football season at home on Saturday, that saying rang loud and true once again as Wabash rallied multiple times in the fourth quarter to defeat Hampden Sydney College 52-48.
Journal Review
Stars notch SAC win vs Athenians
WB: Weakley 16-102 2TD, Durbin 6-64 TD, Amich 6-21, Bayles 3-18, Smith 3-13, Yancey 2-8, Adkins 1-21 TD, Potter 1 (-3) CHS: Cardenas 6-7, Hall 5 (-13), Hites 1-10, Patton 1-2, Bowman 1-1, Surface 1-0 Passing. WB: Durbin 7-9-86 2 TD. CHS: Hall 4-10-18 INT, Patton 0-1-0 FUM. Receiving. WB:...
Journal Review
Beverly ‘Bev’ Dee Surber
Bev Surber, 76, longtime Crawfordsville resident, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Bev was born in Crawfordsville, the daughter of Pat and Ruth (Dawson) Keller. She graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1964. Bev worked at Crawford Food Stores in Crawfordsville for 13 years. Following her work...
Journal Review
One Way dedicates new church home
Pastor Steven Lee is carrying on his late father’s mission in a new home. Lee is a son of longtime Apostolic pastor and community advocate Bishop Clarence Lee who died in May. Lee and members of the One Way Pentecostal Apostolic Church recently celebrated the dedication of their new home at 711 Curtis St.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Review
Only 2 Lots Left to Build Your Custom Home!
Ads for F.C. Tucker West Central in Crawfordsville, IN. Sep 01, 2022. F.C. Tucker West Central Real Estate Ads from Journal Review.
Journal Review
Church plans youth conference
Crawfordsville Youth for Christ will host the Compassion of Christ Youth Conference on Sept. 10 at First Assembly, 2070 Lebanon Road, Crawfordsville. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Based on Matthew 14:14, Jesus was moved with compassion. Compassion is empathy in action. “As we all know there is a lot of...
Journal Review
Benefit planned for cancer patient
Friends and family of a Crawfordsville man who is battling cancer for a second time are planning a fundraiser later this month. The Rev. Rodger Hoffman was diagnosed in 2002 with pancreatic cancer and was in remission until June of this year when he was told the cancer had returned. This time it was found in a lung, throat and brain.
Journal Review
Local Record: Sept. 3, 2022
• Fight at Zelmar Drive and Dogwood Court — 2:13 a.m. • Public disturbance in the 200 block of East Jefferson Street — 4:41 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1518 S. Washington — 8:21 a.m. • School bus stop arm violation at West Main Street and...
Comments / 0