Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 Amazing Parks to Explore in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
Chicago’s Premier Cover Band: Keeping Soul & Funk Alive
The Midnight Sun Band is Chicago’s premier cover band that has been around for nearly 5 decades and they’re continuing to keep the era of funk and R&B alive. Joining us now with more is band leader Isiah Mitchell and music director Marqueal Jordan. Facebook Midnight Sun the...
These Chicago-Area Restaurants Will Run Specials on Labor Day
Looking for a way to savor Labor Day? Several restaurants in the Chicago area are running specials in honor of the holiday that marks the unofficial start to fall. Here are a few local places that will offer deals Monday:. Aba. Fulton Market District’s Mediterranean restaurant will run brunch for...
Weekend Break: The Great American Lobster Fest
WGN’s Marcella Raymond gives us a sneak peak at the Great American Lobster Fest that is coming to Navy Pier this weekend. It’ll be full of entertainment, food and of course, lobster.
Taste of Polonia celebrates its 40th year in Jefferson Park This weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can find all the rich culture of Central Europe without leaving Chicago. The Taste of Polonia Festival is back for its 40th year.Attendees can expect nonstop live music. They're promising more than 35 bands – and you can bet that includes polka.There will be food and plenty of family fun.It kicks off tonight at 5 p.m. and runs through Monday at the Copernicus Center at Lawrence and Avondale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great American Lobster Fest: Midwest's largest seafood festival opens at Navy Pier
We have to make the most of the last few weekends of summer and if you're a lobster fan, that means heading out to the largest lobster and seafood festival in the Midwest. Jim Rafferty from Green Curtain Events joined Good Day Chicago on Friday to talk about The Great American Lobster Fest.
Union members celebrate labor movement with parade, festival in Southeast Side
After a Labor Day Parade through the Southwest Side, a full afternoon of celebrating the Labor movement itself took place at the Eggers Grove Forest Preserve.
fox32chicago.com
'Money for Mongo': Event held in Schaumburg to raise money for former Bears player battling ALS
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A special event is happening this weekend to raise money for an ailing Chicago sports icon and his family. The "Money for Mongo" event is happening at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg Saturday to honor '85 Bears Super Bowl Champion Steve Mongo McMichael, who is battling ALS.
A tour of Mackinac Island, Chicago vacation spot named Best Island in Continental U.S.
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (CBS) -- As travelers hit the road this holiday weekend – there is one destination not too far from Chicago that took the number one spot for the Best Island in the Continental U.S. by readers of Travel + Leisure.Mackinac Island is the quintessential vacation spot for Chicagoans – as it has been for more than a century.Mackinac Island sits between the Upper and Lower peninsulas of Michigan – just east of the Mackinac Bridge that connects the peninsulas, and also just east north and east of where the Straits of Mackinac connect Lake Michigan with Lake Huron.A...
RELATED PEOPLE
7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina
The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
Friday pollen count and Lake Michigan water temps
The POLLEN NUMBERS remain elevated (arghhh!!)–but wanted to get these posted for those interested. Here’s the latest from Dr. Rachna Shah and Caitlin Walker from Loyola Medicine (9/2/2022):. Trees – absent. Grass – absent. Molds – high. Ragweed – moderate. Other Weeds – high...
Try out Chicago’s newest floating bar with a cruise aboard the Party Barge
CHICAGO — Want to take advantage to soak up the last bits of Chicago summer with friends?. Chicago Cycleboats (owned and operated by the team behind Chicago Electric Boat Company) recently debuted their Party Barge, essentially a floating bar that’s the perfect way to close out the season or kick off a beautiful fall in the city with panoramic city views.
Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene over reports of people throwing bottles.After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thursday pollen count and lake temps
First, the THURSDAY POLLEN COUNT from Dr. Rachna Shah and her colleague Caitlin Walker:. And from NWS-CHICAGO, here are the THURSDAY LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPS:. The Michigan City water temperature sensor is located at a water intake one mile offshore and 60 feet below the water surface. It is read every day of the year.
Chicago native provides 2nd chances after prison life with Escaping the Odds
A Chicago entrepreneur is helping people after prison life by offering ways to find new jobs and start new lives.
Larry's Barber College recruits new students across Chicago
Larry's Barber College, which has five locations throughout Chicago, is recruiting students, mainly high school students who don't have a post-graduation plan.
New bill cracking down on street racing targets spectators as well as drivers
A new proposed law would make taking part in dangerous driving and street shutdowns a felony -- and not just for the drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicagoans come together for ‘Money for Mongo’ Fundraiser
CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett. “I really believe we have to look out for […]
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
Man shot in eye while riding in car on South Side
CHICAGO — A man riding in a car on Chicago’s South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the 40-year-old man was in the car in the 7500 block of South Paxton Avenue in the city’s South Shore neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. The […]
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0