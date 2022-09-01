ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 7

Related
airwaysmag.com

Spirit Launches New Non-Stop Flights to Jamaica

DALLAS – Spirit Airlines (NK) is to launch a new non-stop service between Hartford’s Bradley International Airport (BDL), Connecticut, and Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The four times weekly service will commence on December 15, 2022, and will operate year-round. John Kirby, Spirit Airlines Vice...
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Springfield Plaza sold to trampoline park operator

SPRINGFIELD — The Fall River-based owners of Fun City indoor trampoline parks bought Springfield Plaza last week and plan to open a trampoline attractions vacant space there — despite rival Bounce Trampoline Sports already existing on neighboring property. Ethan Zhang of Fun City said he is not concerned...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Windsor Locks, CT
Government
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Windsor Locks, CT
Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Government
Hartford, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Hartford, CT
Government
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Florida, MA
City
Springfield, MA
City
Windsor Locks, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
FARMINGTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

At the Sign of the Yellow Dragon: Hartford’s First Chinese Restaurants

While most European immigrants to the United States landed on the East Coast and made their way west across the continent, Chinese immigrants primarily arrived on the West Coast and traveled east. The first Chinese restaurant in America opened in San Francisco in 1849 to serve Chinese miners and laborers drawn by the gold rush. Almost 50 years later, in 1898, the first Chinese restaurant opened in Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
MassLive.com

People in Business: Sept. 5, 2022

Tricia Serio has been named provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She started her new position on July 18. Serio previously served as dean of the College of Natural Sciences and as associate chancellor for strategic academic planning. Serio joined UMass as...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday, nearly 60 Trinity Health At Home employees will be laid off. The job cuts were announced in July. In a statement, President and CEO of Trinity Health at Home Mark McPherson explained the reasoning for the job cuts. he said quote:. The COVID-19 pandemic has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NewsTimes

CT's best Indian restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Politics State#Jamaican
MassLive.com

‘It is a great comfort to know people haven’t forgotten’: Western Mass communities to honor 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

Cities and towns across Western Massachusetts will again remember the nearly 3,000 people killed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 21 years after the tragedy took place. “People ask me sometimes how long we are going to do this,” said Bruce Broyles, who helps organize a church service every year to remember victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “People went to work on that day and they never came home. When are we supposed to forget that?”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Seacoast Current

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy