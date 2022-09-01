Read full article on original website
Spirit Launches New Non-Stop Flights to Jamaica
DALLAS – Spirit Airlines (NK) is to launch a new non-stop service between Hartford’s Bradley International Airport (BDL), Connecticut, and Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The four times weekly service will commence on December 15, 2022, and will operate year-round. John Kirby, Spirit Airlines Vice...
A day trip to Massachusetts' North Shore
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Day trip to Marblehead, Massachusettscarleealexandria.com. There’s nothing quite like the New England coastline. During my time in Boston to see my friend Olivia, we ventured on a day trip to explore Massachusetts’ North Shore.
Springfield Plaza sold to trampoline park operator
SPRINGFIELD — The Fall River-based owners of Fun City indoor trampoline parks bought Springfield Plaza last week and plan to open a trampoline attractions vacant space there — despite rival Bounce Trampoline Sports already existing on neighboring property. Ethan Zhang of Fun City said he is not concerned...
New Report Reveals Best Sandwich Served In Connecticut
Reader's Digest has revealed its choice for the best sandwich in Connecticut in a brand-new report. The publication shared its picks for the best sandwiches in all 50 states on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The clam roll is the best sandwich in Connecticut thanks to the fresh clams available along the...
This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site
(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Candlewood May Be The Largest, But This is the Deepest Lake in Connecticut
I've always thought that since Candlewood Lake is the largest in Connecticut, it would naturally be the deepest. Nope. Candlewood's average depth is 29.3 feet, and in the midst of this drought? The water is even more shallow in some parts. To find the deepest natural lake in Connecticut, you have to head up to the Northwest corner of the state.
At the Sign of the Yellow Dragon: Hartford’s First Chinese Restaurants
While most European immigrants to the United States landed on the East Coast and made their way west across the continent, Chinese immigrants primarily arrived on the West Coast and traveled east. The first Chinese restaurant in America opened in San Francisco in 1849 to serve Chinese miners and laborers drawn by the gold rush. Almost 50 years later, in 1898, the first Chinese restaurant opened in Hartford.
People in Business: Sept. 5, 2022
Tricia Serio has been named provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She started her new position on July 18. Serio previously served as dean of the College of Natural Sciences and as associate chancellor for strategic academic planning. Serio joined UMass as...
From basketball to Tupperware, here are 25 amazing things Massachusetts has given the world
Massachusetts is home to some of the highest-rated universities and technology companies in the world, so it’s no surprise that the state has been home to plenty of innovation over the years. Many of the items you use every day came from here in Massachusetts, from sports to food...
Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday, nearly 60 Trinity Health At Home employees will be laid off. The job cuts were announced in July. In a statement, President and CEO of Trinity Health at Home Mark McPherson explained the reasoning for the job cuts. he said quote:. The COVID-19 pandemic has...
CT's best Indian restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
Here are the 20 Safest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts in 2022
The national crime and safety data experts at SafeWise updated its 8th Annual Safest Cities report, including the 20 Safest Cities in Massachusetts of 2022. SafeWise uses FBI and U.S. Census data to determine the safest cities in America. SEE THE LIST BELOW: The 20 Safest Cities and Towns in...
‘It is a great comfort to know people haven’t forgotten’: Western Mass communities to honor 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks
Cities and towns across Western Massachusetts will again remember the nearly 3,000 people killed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 21 years after the tragedy took place. “People ask me sometimes how long we are going to do this,” said Bruce Broyles, who helps organize a church service every year to remember victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “People went to work on that day and they never came home. When are we supposed to forget that?”
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
Stone Soul festival continues with parade through Springfield
Springfield's Stone Soul Festival is a Labor Day Weekend highlight here in Western Massachusetts. Stone Soul got under way for a second day on Saturday with its festive parade from Mason Square.
Cultural celebration at St. Mark Armenian Church festival in Springfield
Parishioners gathered at the St. Mark Church courtyard to celebrate culture and community at the annual Armenian Festival.
Study: More than 9% of home sellers in Hartford area dropped their asking prices in July
HARTFORD — More than 9 percent of Hartford area residential sellers reduced the price on their houses in July, according to a study released recently by Realtor.com. That number was still well below markers from other major metropolitan areas around the country. In Las Vegas and Phoenix, over 40 percent of sellers had dropped their prices.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
