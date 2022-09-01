ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN TV

Chicago’s Premier Cover Band: Keeping Soul & Funk Alive

The Midnight Sun Band is Chicago’s premier cover band that has been around for nearly 5 decades and they’re continuing to keep the era of funk and R&B alive. Joining us now with more is band leader Isiah Mitchell and music director Marqueal Jordan. Facebook Midnight Sun the...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

A round up of Chicago's top stories

Highland Park’s reschedules 4th of July concert for Sept. 4 at Madame ZuZu’s. The 16-year-old Bitter Jester Music Festival’s 4th of July grand finale was canceled in the wake of the Highland Park parade tragedy. The concert has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Billy Corgan’s Madame ZuZu’s, 1876 1st St., Highland Park. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome at the door but are not required. Proceeds will support local businesses affected by the tragic July 4th events.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month

Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
CBS Chicago

Fiesta Boricua resumes after shutdown on Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular street festival in Humboldt Park is open again Sunday after a chaotic Saturday night. Despite the rain people packe the 29th annual Fiest Boricua for a celebration of Puerto Rican culture. Saturday night Chicago Police shut the festival down about a half hour early after reports of people throwing bottles. A short time later and a couple of blocks away, paramedics transported a gunshot victim to the hospital in serious condition.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicagoans come together for ‘Money for Mongo’ Fundraiser

CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett. “I really believe we have to look out for […]
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Chicago

Taste of Polonia celebrates its 40th year in Jefferson Park This weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can find all the rich culture of Central Europe without leaving Chicago. The Taste of Polonia Festival is back for its 40th year.Attendees can expect nonstop live music. They're promising more than 35 bands – and you can bet that includes polka.There will be food and plenty of family fun.It kicks off tonight at 5 p.m. and runs through Monday at the Copernicus Center at Lawrence and Avondale.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Parker helps Sky beat Sun 76-72, take 2-1 series lead

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — With the game in the balance, Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky turned up their defense and came away with a gritty win to move within one victory of returning to the WNBA Finals for a second straight year. Parker had 16 points and 11...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot in eye while riding in car on South Side

CHICAGO — A man riding in a car on Chicago’s South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the 40-year-old man was in the car in the 7500 block of South Paxton Avenue in the city’s South Shore neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fitness Friday: Pickleball-mania taking the world by storm

This weekend, the world's best professional pickleball players will be in Highland Park for the Association of Pickleball Professionals Chicago Open. FOX 32's Anita Blanton takes a swing at the sport that's taking the world by storm, with APP Tour founder and Libertyville native Ken Herrmann.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — Four people were shot and two were killed in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting happened around 6:47 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue. The four people were standing on a porch in front of a residence when multiple people approached the porch and fired […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

30th Annual Green Tie Ball benefiting Chicago Gateway Green

The 30th Annual Green Tie Ball is returning September 17th. It’s one of the city’s longest-running and most anticipated galas benefitting Chicago Gateway Green. Joining us now with the details and a preview is Chicago Gateway Green Chairman Grant Deporter and Bartender Frankie Osowski. Saturday, September 17th. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

