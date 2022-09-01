Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
3 Amazing Parks to Explore in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Chicago’s Premier Cover Band: Keeping Soul & Funk Alive
The Midnight Sun Band is Chicago’s premier cover band that has been around for nearly 5 decades and they’re continuing to keep the era of funk and R&B alive. Joining us now with more is band leader Isiah Mitchell and music director Marqueal Jordan. Facebook Midnight Sun the...
chicagostarmedia.com
A round up of Chicago's top stories
Highland Park’s reschedules 4th of July concert for Sept. 4 at Madame ZuZu’s. The 16-year-old Bitter Jester Music Festival’s 4th of July grand finale was canceled in the wake of the Highland Park parade tragedy. The concert has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Billy Corgan’s Madame ZuZu’s, 1876 1st St., Highland Park. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome at the door but are not required. Proceeds will support local businesses affected by the tragic July 4th events.
Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month
Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
J’s Breakfast Club Relocating to Larger Location in Gary
The original site at 3669 Broadway will remain open until then
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in Chicago
There are plenty of interesting places to visit during the fall season in the Windy City and I’ll share with you those interesting places that are fun, entertaining, and educational in Chicago this autumn.
Fiesta Boricua resumes after shutdown on Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular street festival in Humboldt Park is open again Sunday after a chaotic Saturday night. Despite the rain people packe the 29th annual Fiest Boricua for a celebration of Puerto Rican culture. Saturday night Chicago Police shut the festival down about a half hour early after reports of people throwing bottles. A short time later and a couple of blocks away, paramedics transported a gunshot victim to the hospital in serious condition.
Aloha Poke Co. Expanding to Deerfield and Mt. Prospect
This will expand the company's hometown footprint to ten stores
fox32chicago.com
Shocking discovery: Human fetus found on sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - It was a normal summer day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, until someone made a shocking discovery: a human fetus just laying on a sidewalk. The fetus was found on the 6400 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue (near Narragansett) around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Video from the...
These Chicago-Area Restaurants Will Run Specials on Labor Day
Looking for a way to savor Labor Day? Several restaurants in the Chicago area are running specials in honor of the holiday that marks the unofficial start to fall. Here are a few local places that will offer deals Monday:. Aba. Fulton Market District’s Mediterranean restaurant will run brunch for...
Chicagoans come together for ‘Money for Mongo’ Fundraiser
CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett. “I really believe we have to look out for […]
Thirty-six rescued beagles sent from illegal research facility to Chicago
Thirty-six one-year-old female beagles arrived at the Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago, Illinois. The dogs were checked and immunized after being freed from inhumane breeding and research at "Envigo." WMAQ's Kye Martin reports.Sept. 3, 2022.
Chicago Labor Day weekend events: Lobster Fest, African Festival of Arts, beach volleyball and more
Whether it's the beach, eating lobster on a freshwater lake or soaking in a variety of African Art, Chicago summers are great way to get first-time visitors to come back.
Taste of Polonia celebrates its 40th year in Jefferson Park This weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can find all the rich culture of Central Europe without leaving Chicago. The Taste of Polonia Festival is back for its 40th year.Attendees can expect nonstop live music. They're promising more than 35 bands – and you can bet that includes polka.There will be food and plenty of family fun.It kicks off tonight at 5 p.m. and runs through Monday at the Copernicus Center at Lawrence and Avondale.
Parker helps Sky beat Sun 76-72, take 2-1 series lead
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — With the game in the balance, Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky turned up their defense and came away with a gritty win to move within one victory of returning to the WNBA Finals for a second straight year. Parker had 16 points and 11...
Man shot in eye while riding in car on South Side
CHICAGO — A man riding in a car on Chicago’s South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the 40-year-old man was in the car in the 7500 block of South Paxton Avenue in the city’s South Shore neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. The […]
fox32chicago.com
Fitness Friday: Pickleball-mania taking the world by storm
This weekend, the world's best professional pickleball players will be in Highland Park for the Association of Pickleball Professionals Chicago Open. FOX 32's Anita Blanton takes a swing at the sport that's taking the world by storm, with APP Tour founder and Libertyville native Ken Herrmann.
‘We are a bunch of Bozos:’ A night at the circus with the WGN softball team
CHICAGO — WGN-TV hasn’t broadcast a baseball game since 2019, and the beloved Bozo Show has been off the air for more than two decades. But the legacies of both live on at Channel 9, sort of. WGN-TV fields a 16-inch softball team, nicknamed “The Bozos” in the Chicago Media League. “I think the […]
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on South Side
CHICAGO — Four people were shot and two were killed in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting happened around 6:47 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue. The four people were standing on a porch in front of a residence when multiple people approached the porch and fired […]
30th Annual Green Tie Ball benefiting Chicago Gateway Green
The 30th Annual Green Tie Ball is returning September 17th. It’s one of the city’s longest-running and most anticipated galas benefitting Chicago Gateway Green. Joining us now with the details and a preview is Chicago Gateway Green Chairman Grant Deporter and Bartender Frankie Osowski. Saturday, September 17th. Chicago...
New bill cracking down on street racing targets spectators as well as drivers
A new proposed law would make taking part in dangerous driving and street shutdowns a felony -- and not just for the drivers.
