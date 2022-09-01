ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

Day proud of No. 2 Buckeyes' 'ugly' opening win over Irish

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Coach Ryan Day had no apologies for No. 2 Ohio State's low-scoring, “clunky” win over No. 5 Notre Dame. Saturday night's underwhelming 21-10 victory was less about the Buckeyes showing off their sleek, high-scoring offense and more about grinding it out in the second half just to survive a difficult season opener.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 14 - Notre Dame 10 | :17 | 3rd quarter. A very quiet third quarter ends with Stroud throwing a 24-yard dart to Xavier Johnson to put the Buckeyes ahead of the fighting Irish. Before that, each team punted twice and neither really threatened...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Seth Towns stepping away from Ohio State men's basketball team

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Forward Seth Towns announced he is stepping away from the Ohio State men’s basketball team. “After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season,” the 24-year-old player said in a tweet.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Ohio State gifts WWII veteran with Notre Dame tickets prior to 100th birthday

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Everything you see on the World War II Army jacket of Lawrence McCauley, he’s earned. The Army Good Conduct Medal. The European African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 5 Bronze Stars for Normandy. One Silver Campaign Star for successful completion of all five campaigns. The WWII Victory Medal. The French Leion d’honneur Medal.
10TV

Kane Brown coming to Columbus in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The award-winning country artist, Kane Brown, is coming to Columbus next spring for his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour with special guests Dustin Lynch and Locash. Tickets for the March 23, 2023 performance at Nationwide Arena will be available for purchase Friday, Sept. 9 at...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

52-year-old Columbus man reported missing from Scioto Audobon Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 52-year-old man who was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park Friday evening. Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around West Whittier and South Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus police looking for missing 39-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a missing 39-year-old woman. Tamara Wilson was last seen near Polaris Parkway and Old State Road on September 2. Police said she just moved to the area from out of state. According to police, Wilson requires 24-hour supervision.
Sports
10TV

Columbus, Ohio State police expand joint patrol program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students are back the campus of the Ohio State University. Last fall, the area on and around campus saw increases in incidents of aggravated robberies and thefts. There's a joint program that is aimed at curbing crime. "We are really excited to have the students back,"...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Man dead in shooting outside northeast Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being shot outside a Dairy Queen on the city’s northeast side Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police told 10TV dispatchers received two calls around 3:51 p.m. about someone being shot at the Dairy Queen, located at 1900 Tamarack Circle South in the Forest Park area.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 critical after motorcycle crash in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on the city's northside early Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Cooke Road and Foster Street just after 4:30 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said no other vehicles were...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
