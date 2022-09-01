Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Coach Ryan Day had no apologies for No. 2 Ohio State's low-scoring, “clunky” win over No. 5 Notre Dame. Saturday night's underwhelming 21-10 victory was less about the Buckeyes showing off their sleek, high-scoring offense and more about grinding it out in the second half just to survive a difficult season opener.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 14 - Notre Dame 10 | :17 | 3rd quarter. A very quiet third quarter ends with Stroud throwing a 24-yard dart to Xavier Johnson to put the Buckeyes ahead of the fighting Irish. Before that, each team punted twice and neither really threatened...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Forward Seth Towns announced he is stepping away from the Ohio State men’s basketball team. “After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season,” the 24-year-old player said in a tweet.
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Everything you see on the World War II Army jacket of Lawrence McCauley, he’s earned. The Army Good Conduct Medal. The European African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 5 Bronze Stars for Normandy. One Silver Campaign Star for successful completion of all five campaigns. The WWII Victory Medal. The French Leion d’honneur Medal.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The award-winning country artist, Kane Brown, is coming to Columbus next spring for his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour with special guests Dustin Lynch and Locash. Tickets for the March 23, 2023 performance at Nationwide Arena will be available for purchase Friday, Sept. 9 at...
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A fire in the attic of a Westerville home Sunday evening was caused by a lightning strike, according to the Westerville Division of Fire. The fire started around 7:20 p.m. at the home on Fishermans Drive. The fire department said the homeowners were able to exit...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Whether it's watching the Buckeyes take on Notre Dame's Fighting Irish, a family-friendly day at Obetz Zucchinifest, or enjoying food and dancing at the Columbus Greek festival, there will be something for everyone on Labor Day weekend in Columbus. "It's great to have all of our...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Always remember your place. Know where you belong. Your mark. Your line. Your small piece that complements that big picture. More than that, always remember why you do what you do. “A lot of honor,” Sarah Ellis said. “A lot of tradition. They kind of go...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Little Turtle Way neighborhood was hit hard by heavy rain Sunday. Some of the streets in the community were left flooded once the rain moved out. "You could literally canoe down our street,” Neighbor Kevin Doll said. Doll has lived in the community for...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 52-year-old man who was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park Friday evening. Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around West Whittier and South Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a missing 39-year-old woman. Tamara Wilson was last seen near Polaris Parkway and Old State Road on September 2. Police said she just moved to the area from out of state. According to police, Wilson requires 24-hour supervision.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents at the Whispering Oaks Apartments in north Columbus are pushing for change in the city code after a 4-year-old was found dead in a retention pond Saturday. The retention pond at the apartment complex is surrounded by rocks, but no fence and according to city...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students are back the campus of the Ohio State University. Last fall, the area on and around campus saw increases in incidents of aggravated robberies and thefts. There's a joint program that is aimed at curbing crime. "We are really excited to have the students back,"...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being shot outside a Dairy Queen on the city’s northeast side Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police told 10TV dispatchers received two calls around 3:51 p.m. about someone being shot at the Dairy Queen, located at 1900 Tamarack Circle South in the Forest Park area.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on the city's northside early Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Cooke Road and Foster Street just after 4:30 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said no other vehicles were...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Documents released by the Columbus Division of Police have provided more details on what led up to an officer fatally shooting a man early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood. Questions were raised after the city released body camera video 12 hours after the fatal shooting...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the 21-year-old man killed in a shooting at a bar on the city's northeast side late Thursday night. Officers were called to Pastimes Pub & Grill on North Hamilton Road near Warner Road just before midnight. Arriving officers found 21-year-old...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead Saturday more than 20 hours after he was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park, according to Columbus police. Police said 52-year-old Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the Park Friday night around 7:30. Police said park rangers found Ricks...
