Moment torrents of water gush along Manchester rail line after pipe bursts causing travel chaos in North of England

By Summer Goodkind For Mailonline
 4 days ago

This is the moment torrents of water gushed along a rail line in Manchester after a major water leak flooded the tracks.

Train services in parts of northern England were severely disrupted after Network Rail was forced to close all lines running through Fairfield station, east Manchester, at around 2am on Thursday.

Northern Railway services were unable to operate in either direction between Manchester Piccadilly, Rose Hill and Hadfield, as well as Stalybridge and Leeds via Guide Bridge.

This is having an impact on TransPennine Express services as far as Hull and into Yorkshire.

Train services in parts of northern England have been severely disrupted after Network Rail was forced to close the line in Audenshaw, East Manchester at around 2am on Thursday
 Network Rail said it was forced to close the line in Audenshaw, east Manchester at around 2am on Thursday due to a burst water main
Trains have been prevented from running in either direction between Manchester Piccadilly, Rose Hill and Hadfield as well as Stalybridge and Leeds via Guide Bridge

Operator Northern is running rail replacement buses on some disrupted routes.

United Utilities is responsible for the water main.

Chris Pye, Network Rail's North West infrastructure director, said: 'We're sorry to passengers impacted by this burst water main and we're assisting United Utilities as they work hard to get to the bottom of the fault and get it fixed so trains can run again.

Chris Pye, Network Rail's North West infrastructure director, said: 'We're sorry to passengers impacted by this burst water main and we're assisting United Utilities as they work hard to get to the bottom of the fault and get it fixed so trains can run again'

'I'd please ask people planning on travelling on the Glossop Line and between Manchester and Leeds via Stalybridge today to check National Rail Enquiries before they set off on their journey as this is causing severe disruption.'

Phil Sweeney, head of central operations for United Utilities, said: 'Our teams are working closely with Network Rail to resolve the issue as quickly and as safely as possible whilst maintaining water supplies to customers in the area.

'We'd like to apologise to passengers for the inconvenience caused by the burst.'

There is growing concern over water leaks due to a drought being declared for parts of England, although not the North West.

United Utilities, which provides water to more than three million customers, recorded leakage per property per day of 130 litres in 2020/2021.

A company spokesman said last month it was 'not considering any restrictions on use' of water but did encourage customers to use water wisely.

The drought was declared for parts of England at the beginning of August following the driest summer for 50 years that has almost completely deprived some areas of rainfall.

