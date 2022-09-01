ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Red Raiders DB Kobee Minor Earns Coveted No. 3 Jersey

By Connor Zimmerlee
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxPi9_0heILtJc00

Joey McGuire announced that Minor has earned the honor of wearing the coveted No. 3 jersey.

There might be a more coveted number for the Texas Tech Red Raiders than the No. 3. While it may appear to just be another jersey number, the significance of the number makes receiving it one of the highest honors a Red Raider can receive.

According to coach Joey McGuire , it will be given to the player who possesses all qualities of The Brand in being the “toughest, hardest-working, most-competitive team in the country.”

However, it also represents the late Luke Siegel. Siegel passed in August 2021 after inspiring countless others across the nation with his fighting spirit in the wake of a golf-cart accident. The No. 3 was Luke’s favorite number.

After a grueling offseason, McGuire and his staff decided that sophomore defensive back Kobee Minor earned the right to wear the No. 3, the same number that he entered camp wearing. Even though he entered camp wearing the No. 3, McGuire stressed to Minor that he would still have to earn the number ahead of the season.

“Talk about someone who has taken his game to a new level, that’s Kobee Minor,” McGuire said. “We were very honest with Kobee this summer and said ‘you’re going to have to fight to keep that number’ and that’s what he did."

"That type of fight defined Luke Siegel, so, in a way, it’s almost perfect that Kobee honors his memory this season. I’m very proud of Kobee and what he’s done to make this team better.”

Minor is entering his third season as a Red Raider and has been a standout defensively throughout camp. He, solidified his spot in the two-deep with a strong preseason camp, heading into the Week 1 game against Murray State serving as the backup to Adrian Frye at cornerback.

Last season, Minor appeared in 10 games as a key backup in the secondary a year ago, while also contributing on special teams. Now, Minor will look to take another step forward and show why he earned the right to wear the coveted No. 3.

