ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Frenchy’s Chicken, Curry Pizza to Open in Cypress

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Houston
What Now Houston
 4 days ago

A new shopping center that is currently under construction in Cypress will feature a Frenchy’s Chicken and a new pizza concept, Curry Pizza . Both restaurants will be located at 18420 FM 529 Rd. in Cypress with Frenchy’s in suite 100 and Curry Pizza in suite 600, according to state project filings. Owner Vijay Chamdal told What Now Houston he hopes to open both restaurants in January of 2023.

Frenchy’s Chicken has about a dozen locations across the Houston area and offers a menu of fried chicken, fish, po-boys, and boudin balls. Frenchy’s diners can also try some tasty Creole sides of Frenchy fries, collard greens, dirty rice, and more.

Curry Pizza is a new concept, and the Cypress spot will be the first of at least four to six planned for Greater Houston. “It’s a pizza infused with Indian flavors,” Chamdal said. Chamdal began eating curry pizza in Toronto and enjoyed the flavors. He wanted to open Curry Pizza to offer Houston-area diners these Indian flavors in signature pizzas such as chicken tikka masala.

Curry Pizza will also offer pepperoni, sausage, Hawaiian, and other traditional pizza flavors. “The curry pizzas will be the specialty pizza.” The menu will also feature traditional wings with flavors such as barbecue and honey mustard, as well as Indian flavors.

Chamdal said other potential locations for Curry Pizza could be Sugar Land, Downtown, The Woodlands, Spring, and Midtown. He also hopes to franchise the concept.



Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)

Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bun B goes back to school

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Cypress, TX
Lifestyle
City
Cypress, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Rice, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
territorysupply.com

11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chicken Curry#Indian Restaurants#Pizzas#Food Drink#Rd#Hawaiian
defendernetwork.com

Mayor Turner, Bun B brings Trill Burgers Pop-Up to City Hall

The City of Houston and Bun B’s Trill Burgers share more details on the upcoming burger pop-up at Houston City Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18. Hosted at Houston City Hall (901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002) in downtown Houston from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, the pop-up will feature Trill Burgers’ full menu, including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger, and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis until they sell out.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Mexican restaurants in Pearland, TX – 10 best places to eat Mexican food near Houston

Full of flavor, completely filling, and full of fresh ingredients – those are only some of the few reasons why people love Mexican food. And that is one thing you will never find a shortage of in Pearland, TX. The city is brimming with options! Once the Mexican food craving hits you, you’re sure to find plenty of amazing Mexican restaurants in Pearland that will delight your palate.
PEARLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wildkats.org

National Cinema day hopes to draw people to movies with $3 deal

The normally empty theater was packed with people on dates, friend groups and parents with their children. Chair after chair filled with people excited about movies. This is grand National Cinema Day. Tomorrow, September 3, most movie theaters in the national are participating in National Cinema Day. Tickets will just...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Twiler Portis leaves corporate America to launch record studio

Houston continues to show why it’s often called the culture capital of the South. It’s home to a vast array of sounds deeply rooted in Black history, storytelling and a strong sense of independence. Twiler Portis is channeling this energy through the launch of her music studio Yellowland Records.
HOUSTON, TX
What Now Houston

What Now Houston

Houston, TX
241
Followers
134
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowhou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy