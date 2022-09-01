Frenchy’s Chicken, Curry Pizza to Open in Cypress

A new shopping center that is currently under construction in Cypress will feature a Frenchy’s Chicken and a new pizza concept, Curry Pizza . Both restaurants will be located at 18420 FM 529 Rd. in Cypress with Frenchy’s in suite 100 and Curry Pizza in suite 600, according to state project filings. Owner Vijay Chamdal told What Now Houston he hopes to open both restaurants in January of 2023.

Frenchy’s Chicken has about a dozen locations across the Houston area and offers a menu of fried chicken, fish, po-boys, and boudin balls. Frenchy’s diners can also try some tasty Creole sides of Frenchy fries, collard greens, dirty rice, and more.

Curry Pizza is a new concept, and the Cypress spot will be the first of at least four to six planned for Greater Houston. “It’s a pizza infused with Indian flavors,” Chamdal said. Chamdal began eating curry pizza in Toronto and enjoyed the flavors. He wanted to open Curry Pizza to offer Houston-area diners these Indian flavors in signature pizzas such as chicken tikka masala.

Curry Pizza will also offer pepperoni, sausage, Hawaiian, and other traditional pizza flavors. “The curry pizzas will be the specialty pizza.” The menu will also feature traditional wings with flavors such as barbecue and honey mustard, as well as Indian flavors.

Chamdal said other potential locations for Curry Pizza could be Sugar Land, Downtown, The Woodlands, Spring, and Midtown. He also hopes to franchise the concept.

Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .