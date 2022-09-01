ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last-minute Evergreen State Fair concerts this weekend feature country & Christian

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
 7 days ago

Trying to hold on just a little longer to summer, even for just one more weekend?

The last week of the Evergreen State Fair starts Sept. 1 and closes Sept. 5, leaving a few more days to soak up summer, enjoy carnival rides and see a grandstand concert.

Here are the last two concerts of the season at the Evergreen Fair, and how you can get tickets:

Scotty McCreery- Sept. 1

American country music singer, Scotty McCreery is performing at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online , but some sections have already sold out. Grandstand Festival Bleacher tickets are still available and cost $36.19, and Festival Floor Bleacher seats are also available for $45.71.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Fair Pass Booth from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone with an additional convenience fee by calling 1-800-514-3849.

Bethel Music- Sept. 2

Contemporary Christian group, Bethel Music will be performing as the last Grandstand concert at the Evergreen State Fair on Friday night. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online for most sections. VIP reserved chair and floor seats cost $55, festival sit or stand bleacher tickets are $35, and grandstand festival bleacher tickets are $30.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling 1-800-514-3849 with an additional convenience fee, or at the Fair Pass Booth from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

