Cattle farm to corporate leader: A St. Peter native's journey to NBC VP

As the Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Local, St. Peter native Lora Dennis oversees around 50 NBC and Telemundo local television stations across the country.

The media manager has her fair share of 90-hour weeks leading the editorial, marketing and business strategies for broadcast and digital platforms nationwide, but none of those responsibilities is quite as tough as detasseling corn on her family’s Nicollet County farm.

“I have said to people, if you can detassle corn, you can handle any corporate job that exists, because it is sweaty, hard work,” said Dennis.

From her home in Charleston, South Carolina, Dennis heads the development of local news stations and regional networks, six sports networks, affiliated websites and mobile apps and the digital news team under the NBCUniversal Local banner. Her work reaches approximately 10 million unique viewers.

Dreamed of this

It’s not the life one expects for a Minnesotan farmer’s daughter, but it was the life Dennis always dreamed of. Since her school days at Nicollet Public School, Dennis envisioned working side-by-side with Dan Rather on 60 Minutes and wrote her dream down in the senior class book.

As unalike as baling hay and operating an array of television stations may seem, Dennis credits her childhood on Norseland Eastview Farm for igniting a passion for problem-solving that’s driven her to climb the corporate ladder.

Dennis grew up on the Norseland Eastview Farm as the youngest of seven children born to Robert and Corrinne (Rodning) Johnson. The couple married at the ages of 20 and 19 and moved to the farm in 1953, around two years after they wed.

The farm was an ever-bustling home to seven children, 32 cows, champion Hampshire pigs, chickens, and fields of soybeans, corn, alfalfa and wheat. As the baby of the family, Dennis was spared from the most toilsome farmwork and learned from her parents and siblings who helped raise her.

“My dad was notorious. He was like the MacGyver of his day, for being able to fix any piece of farm equipment, and he always had to figure stuff out,” said Dennis. “I think that mentality was instilled in me of ‘Just figure it out.’ For me, that part of the job is really fun and exciting, trying to find answers to really difficult questions and working with really smart people to do that.”

Journalism

Dennis’ first job in her nearly 25-year career in journalism was as an intern for the St. Peter Herald. In the summer of 1989, Dennis covered feature stories and school sports in between semesters at the Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism. She still hangs onto clips of her old stories in the Herald.

Upon graduating, Dennis kicked off an 11-year career in broadcast investigative journalism. She spent four years as an investigative producer for WCCO, before joining NBC Chicago in a similar role. She later took on an executive role in Chicago, spearheading long-form content and special coverage of events like the Olympics and elections.

In the early 2000s, Dennis got her first taste of digital journalism crafting special coverage for the NBC Chicago website. Online news was in its infancy, offering Dennis a unique level of creative freedom to take risks. She fell in love with the medium and switched her focus from broadcast media to the digital sphere.

As a journalist, Dennis said the mark of a great story was when a reporter could make someone laugh and cry in just a four-minute segment.

“Just this morning on the plane I was watching a Boyd Huppert story, one of the greatest writers in journalism and former reporter for KARE 11. I watched the story and I laughed and I cried,” said Dennis. There I am with tears coming down my face and people must be wondering what’s going on, but there’s somebody with that magic ability to tell really powerful stories about regular people and the things that happened in their lives.”

Dennis was at the forefront of defining what online journalism should be at a time when the newly emerging Facebook was competing with MySpace for dominance of the social media market.

“Sitting in a leadership meeting, there was a lot of questions and concerns about why we put our content on Facebook …” said Dennis. “Now we live in a world where you want to be on every platform and at the time there was an idea that we want people to come to us. I think there was an evolution in realizing we need to go where people are instead of expecting them to come to us.”

Media companies were also learning the value of 24-hour digital coverage. Back when Dennis first started, the same headline dominating the website on a Friday afternoon would be center stage on Monday morning, rather than cycled out for a new feature.

“Being able to create news in a 9-5 environment and being able to create news 24/7 and people really being dependent on the information you’re providing is a pretty dramatic shift,” said Dennis.

The same algorithms that assist companies in pushing targeted ads toward users based on their social media and search activity are also allowing news media to predict what their viewers want to see based on their habits and not just ratings.

National Broadcasting Company

In 2010, Dennis was promoted from NBC Chicago to vice president of digital media operations for NBCUniversal, where she managed digital development for 10 NBC-owned television stations. Having now worked 11 years in digital media for NBCUniversal, Dennis has witnessed rapid shifts in the industry and demands for new kinds of content.

News stories that play well in a certain format on Facebook don’t resonate the same way on platforms like TikTok.

“There’s always new platforms that we need to be on, and I think you have to strike that balance between chasing a shiny object with figuring out ‘How do you convey the content that you create on these platforms?” said Dennis. “So, TikTok wasn’t created for news, it was created for music. People have adapted to platforms to fit their business missions, and I think you have to be really thoughtful about what the consumers of that platform are expecting and how you meet their expectations on that platform.”

Dennis’ work was further changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which took her out of the office in New York and brought her work into her home. The transition has plenty of perks. She now spends more time than ever before with her husband Matt and 4-year-old daughter Lia.

With what little spare time she has, Dennis likes to spend it with her family, exercise, play tennis and make the occasional visit back home.

The Norseland Eastview Farm remains within the family after her parents Robert and Corrinne Johnson died just one day apart after 68 years of marriage. All seven siblings made the trip from several different states to share in their final moments.

Even near the top of one of the country’s largest media companies, Dennis will always be a Nicollet County farm girl.