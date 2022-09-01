ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Syndication: The Greenville News

By Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YM56e_0heILcYV00

Pitt begins life without quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) on Thursday night (file photo/Imagn).

Comments / 0

Related
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

158
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy