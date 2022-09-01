Mutilated kitten gets to keep remaining front leg, will have a new home

There was a bit of good news this week for the kitten that was discovered mutilated in June near Rogersville with one front leg cut and the other badly cut.

“Dustin” will be adopted by the Vet Tech who has been caring for him since he was brought to the Mount Carmel Animal Hospital.

Hawkins County Humane Society manager Sandy Benke told the Review that Dustin will also get to keep his remaining front leg, although he still has quite a bit of healing to do.

The kitten was named “Dustin” after HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter who rushed it to the Hawkins County Humane Society for treatment. In June Dustin was found on the porch of a family that had been feeding it along with other stray cats in their neighborhood near Henard Lumber.

“Dustin is doing wonderful and he got to spend the night at the home of vet tech Emily Weems,” Behnke told the Review. “Everyone at Mount Carmel Animal Hospital has fallen in love with him and his caregiver Emily asked if she would be able to adopt him. We feel Emily is the best person since she is his caregiver at Mount Carmel Animal Hospital. She has worked with him since he was brought in and knows his needs and long-term care.”

Weems recently took Dustin home for a brief vacation away from the hospital. She will adopt Dustin and take him home permanently as soon as Dustin has recovered enough to leave the Mount Carmel Animal Hospital for good.

Dustin has come a long way since he was discovered on that porch.

Meagan Carver, who lives just south of Rogersville, told the Review in June she had been feeding a group of stray cats including two mommas and six kittens.

On the morning of June 17 she awoke to find one of the kittens on the ramp leading to her front porch with one front leg cut off and the other front leg almost cut off.

Carver told the Review she felt the injuries were inflicted intentionally by a person, based on the nature of the cuts, combined with the fact that the two mommas and some of the kitten were missing.

Only the “friendly” cats were missing, Carver said. The “ferrel” kittens that wouldn’t let anyone near them weren’t hurt or missing. Those surviving ferrel cats and kittens were eventually caught and taken to a new home.

There was also video surveillance from the night before Dustin was discovered of a man walking through Carver’s yard the swinging something.

That video footage is in the hands of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office which is investigating the incident.

If you have any information about Dustin’s attacker or of anyone intentionally hurting pets call the HCSO at 423-272-4848.