This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State
That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
Is Childcare Getting Cheaper In New York State?
Among the challenges of raising kids in an ever changing, social media driven world, is trying to find affordable childcare that you can count on and depend on to take care of your child while you are working. There may be some good news coming for parents across New York State.
One Upstate College Decides It’s High Time For A New Minor
Saying you minored in cannabis at college does feel like a punch line from a lame 90s-00s bro movie. The joke gets a little less funny when you realize cannabis is becoming a booming business in a time where other industries are lagging behind. Grandview Research predicts that cannabis will be a $40 billion industry in America by 2030.
Live The Patriot Way At New York’s Oldest Restaurant Only 2.5 Hours from Binghamton
When the pandemic began in 2020, we had to find other ways to keep ourselves occupied. For me, it was to take my blue convertible on a drive throughout New York State.. Whether it was Watkins Glen, Sherburne, Homer or Walton (just to name a few), I enjoyed seeing the beauty of the Empire State. I also like stopping at different places like ice cream stands, wineries and restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where New York Ranks on ‘Hardest Working States’ List Should Embarrass Us
A new study released by WalletHub looked at 2022's "Hardest-Working States in America." On a whole, Americans are pretty hard workers. They work an average of 1,791 hours per year, which averages just under 34.5 hours per week. Compare that to Germans, who work (on average) under 30 hours per week. Still, Americans don't work as hard as Mexicans, who are the undisputed champions at over 40 hours per week.
Mother Nature Never Fails To Leave Us Astonished In New York
Mother Nature sure has a way of making New York a beautiful and unique place to live. You could spend forever naming the many places to visit all over the state, but some of them come when you least expect it. That's when Mother Nature takes over and leaves you speechless. For the good and for the bad.
How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?
It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?
Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Wolves Have Crossed From Canada to New York State
Those are not coyotes you may have seen. Wolves have entered into New York State from Canada by crossing over the frozen St. Lawerence River. Last month was at least the tenth wolf that was killed by a hunter or farmer. According to the Maine Wolf Coalition, at least 10 other wolves have been killed south of the St. Lawrence River, once thought to be too great a barrier for wolves to cross.
Celebrate ‘Bacon Month’ at These 14 Upstate New York Restaurants
September is National Bacon Month, and boy, do the places on this list have way for you to celebrate! Wow!. These 14 entries showcase restaurants, events and items that we encourage you to explore as we celebrate our love for all things bacon this month. And the list if crazy.
Student Loans Forgiven? It May Cost You $100s In New York State
For some it’s a blessing; for others it’s government overstepping its bounds. No matter how you feel about student loan forgiveness, it’s given millions of Americans a little extra breathing room on the epidemic of post-college debt. But what was meant to save money may put more...
Who Has The Best Beer Pouring Skills In Upstate New York?
Do you consider yourself a champion when it comes to beer pouring? Put that to the test at the inaugural "Best Guinness Pour in Central New York" Contest. Let's be honest for a moment. For those who pour pints, being able to pour a perfect pint of Guinness is a point of pride. You can't earn such an amazing title without all of the skill in the world.
Eating A Burger While Driving- Is it Legal In New York?
Are you legally allowed to eat a burger, or any food for that matter, while driving in New York State?. We have all done it- we are running behind, but we need a quick bite to eat. We run through at a drive thru at a fast food restaurant and then eat our hamburger and fries while we are driving down the road. What trip on the thruway doesn't include this struggle honestly?
You May Be Right- Billy Joel Tribute Show Returning To Upstate New York
If you love the sound of Billy Joel, you won't have to travel to far from Central New York to enjoy it. A Billy Joel tribute show is returning to Upstate New York. The sounds of Billy Joel come to life at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday November 4th at 7PM. Rick Zuccaro, aka Ricki Zee, will bring the hits of Billy Joel to life with his all-star band complete with piano, drums, guitar, bass, harmonica, trumpet and saxophone.
Is It Illegal To Throw Away Your Old Batteries In New York State?
Can you legally toss out your batteries in New York State? Does it matter what type of batteries you're throwing out? Let's take a look at what New York State law says. For legal purposes, New York classifies batteries as rechargeable or single-use,. Rechargeable batteries are commonly found in cordless...
Like It Slimy? Huge Reptile Show Slithering Into Upstate New York
If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!. REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.
Free At Home COVID Tests Program Ending In New York
COVID-19 is still impacting people across New York State and now it will cost you for At-Home testing. The United States Postal Service is ending its free delivery of At-Home COVID-19 testing kits on Friday due to a lack of funding from the federal government. According to their website, the...
No, You Don’t Need To Show Your ID To Buy Whipped Cream in New York
Well, this is definitely a confusing topic. Stores across New York State have been starting to enforce showing identification to buy a pretty specific item. It's a law that was brought to the Senate in 2019 prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers, also known as "whippits, whippets, or whip-its" to persons under the age of 21.
Heat In New York State Today Could Be Harmful Or Deadly To Your Dog
Today, Monday, August 29, 2022, the heat index values in certain regions of New York will be in the 90s. The National Weather Service-Buffalo is warning residents to be careful and prepare for extreme heat today. The dangerous heat will cover Western and Central New York, bringing high temperatures and humidity. As hot as it will be for humans today, it will feel even hotter for animals.
