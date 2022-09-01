ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

East 'Coast'? How Many Games Will Bills Win This Season?

By Jeremy Brener
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhUJY_0heILLkG00

The Bills are expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills ' success this season won't be defined by their record, but rather if the team wins the Super Bowl.

If the Bills win their first Super Bowl, it's a successful season. Anything less? It's not.

To that end, Bleacher Report believes the Bills will coast through the regular season to a 13-4 record.

Led by MVP-caliber quarterback Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses. All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs and breakout candidate Gabe Davis are a terrific one-two punch on the outside, while tight end Dawson Knox is also a big-play threat.

Buffalo retooled its defense, but the unit—if the secondary can withstand Tre'Davious White's early absence (ACL recovery)—can be even better than 2021's top-ranked group. Von Miller should be the high-end pass-rusher the Bills lacked last season, and first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam is an excellent addition to the back end.

A 13-4 season would give the Bills the best record in the NFL and homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Having teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs come to Buffalo will be a huge advantage. In addition to having the home crowd, opponents will have to come to western New York and face the frigid January weather.

The Bills would also tie a franchise record with 13 wins. It would be the fourth time Buffalo reaches that total, having previously done so in 1990, 1991 and 2020. In all three of those seasons, the Bills either went to the Super Bowl or the AFC Championship Game.

The expectations are high in Buffalo, and rightfully so.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens

With the new season barely a week away, Lamar Jackson has yet to secure a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The All-Pro quarterback himself previously stated that he wants his contract situation settled before the new campaign stars, which at this point, puts a lot of pressure on the Baltimore franchise. So what happens […] The post John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Bleacher Report#Mvp#Afc#The Los Angeles Chargers
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
1K+
Followers
767
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy