USB 4 Version 2.0 Announced With 80 Gbps of Bandwidth

The USB Promoter Group has announced USB 4 version 2.0 with some massive upgrades over the original standard. The biggest feature version 2.0 provides is a doubling of available bandwidth from 40 Gbps to a whopping 80 Gbps.

This massive jump makes USB 4 Version 2.0 one of the highest performing connectivity standards on the market. With speeds exceeding all current USB Thunderbolt standards, including Thunderbolt 4 which is limited to 40 Gbps – like USB4.

Version 2.0's shockingly fast speeds are attributed to a new physical layer architecture that has been added to USB4. As a result, version 2.0 uses the existing 40 Gbps passive cables built into USB4 Type-C and adds newly-defined 80Gbps USB Type-C active cables to reach that 80 Gbps mark.

The new USB4 version also adds new updates to its display functionality. Including a bandwidth boost beyond 20Gbps for USB 3.2 data tunneling when using alt modes such as DisplayPort mode. USB4 Version 2.0 has also been updated to feature the latest versions of the DisplayPort standard and PCIe spec.

Of course, like with all previous USB versions, USB 4 Version 2.0 will be backwards compatible with previous revisions, including the original USB4 standard, USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3.

The USB group says Version 2.0 was created specifically to benefit users running a number of different devices through a single USB port, including docks, high-performance displays and more. This makes a lot of sense, as version 2.0's 80Gbps of bandwidth is incredibly overkill for the vast majority of the population.

But for power users who regularly power their laptops off of a massive setup incorporating multiple DisplayPort monitors, USB drives, ethernet and more, the 80 Gbps of bandwidth will come in handy and ensure there are no bandwidth limitations between any of these devices, and the host system.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.