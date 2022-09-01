Read full article on original website
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
Disrupt: The Massachusetts' AnarchopunksTyler Mc.Lynn, MA
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
Dog Who Ran from I-95 Crash Scene in Seabrook, NH is Found
The story of Nova, the dog who went missing after a crash on Interstate 95 in Seabrook has a happy ending. The 1-year-old pug was riding in a car that was involved in a car crash Wednesday night in the southbound lanes near the Route 84 (Kensington Road) overpass and ran away into the wooded area along the highway. The Seabrook Fire Department and Granite State Dog Recovery have been trying to capture her since.
Woman seriously injured in crash on the Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, NH — Merrimack Police responded to a serious crash along the Everette Turnpike Monday morning that left one woman in critical condition. According to police, a woman was entrapped in her car after she went off the New Hampshire highway crashing into multiple trees. The woman was the...
Crews take over an hour to remove woman from crashed car on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said a woman drove off the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack and crashed into trees. State police said they responded at 4:25 a.m. to a report of a car offroad northbound near mile 13.2. The woman was the only person in the 2002...
22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
Four dead after SUV crashes into van in Rollinsford
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010 Dodge Grand...
Police: Two deceased after fatal motorcycle crash in Bedford, N.H.
Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred in Bedford, New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. According to Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski, members of the police and fire departments responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on South River Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene,...
4 Dead in Rollinsford, NH Head-On Crash
Four men including three from South Berwick were killed in a head-on crash between a mini-van and an SUV Sunday night in Rollinsford. Rollinsford Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester traveling eastbound on Portland Avenue (Route 4) crossed into the westbound lanes and into oncoming traffic colliding with a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan around 8:30 p.m.
Goats on Route 1 prompt police investigation of dog kennel
ROWLEY — What started as a fun — if slightly dangerous — round-up of some loose goats on Route 1 last Thursday has led to an investigation of a dog kennel, police said. With the help of a good Samaritan — who handed police his McDonald’s french fries — cops were able to round up four goats that were wandering in and out of traffic on the busy highway. (The video is embedded below).
2 People Killed, Another Injured in Crash Involving Motorcycle in Bedford, NH
Two people riding a motorcycle on Labor Day weekend are dead after a crash involving a car in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said. Bedford police were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to South River Road near Commerce Park North for reports of a motorcycle crash. First responders found three injured people, as well as a damaged car and motorcycle.
Motorcycle driver and passenger die in Bedford crash
BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police said two people died after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon. Kevin Hall, 36, of Manchester, drove the motorcycle. Heather Martel, 31, of Manchester, was his passenger. Police responded to a motorcycle and car crash at South River Road near Commerce Park North at 4:30...
Firefighters Batting Blaze in Medford, Multiple Roads Closed
Firefighters in Medford, Massachusetts, are battling a blaze Monday morning that has forced the closure of multiple streets. The fire started around 6 a.m. on Forest Street. Medford police said multiple roads are closed, including Forest Street from Lawrence Road to Water Street. People are being asked to avoid the area.
Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn Saturday
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up a dog on Curwin Terrace. When they got to the scene the dog had already died. Residents in the area say they heard...
32-Year-Old Man From Maine Dies From Stab Wound
A 32-year-old man from Sanford, Maine, is dead after being stabbed on Friday, according to authorities. Police say Dane Brooks of Sanford had already been taken to a nearby hospital on Friday afternoon when they arrived at the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Street in response to a reported stabbing.
Greenville man found stabbed to death in Milford nearly 40 years ago; case still unsolved
MILFORD, N.H. — The 1986 murder of a 25-year-old man from Greenville remains unsolved decades later. Michael Kierstead was last seen after he withdrew money from the Indian Head Bank in Wilton at around 4 p.m. on Sept. 4, 1986, officials said. He was seen getting into a blue...
Maine State Police identify Sanford man killed in reported stabbing
SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man is dead following a reported stabbing Friday afternoon. According to Maine State Police, officers received a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. reporting a man had been stabbed near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin streets. According to the agency, when officers arrived...
2 dead in Bedford crash that shut down South River Road
BEDFORD, NH – An accident on South River Road in Bedford Saturday left two people dead and shut down traffic for hours. Bedford fire and police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and passenger car on South River Road near Commerce Drive on Sept. 3. As crews were responding Bedford dispatch reported calls coming in that there were multiple people injured, and additional personnel were added to the response.
UPDATE: Arrest made in the death of a 75-year-old man near popular Manchester walking trail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials have announced an arrest in the stabbing death of a 75-year-old man in Manchester, Friday. Manchester Police responded to a 911 call stating that an adult man suffered stab wounds along a walking trail near Nutt Pond. The call came in to police shortly after 10:30 a.m. according to the N.H. Attorney General’s office.
Police identify 75-year-old man stabbed to death on Manchester, N.H. walking trail
Police have released the name of the 75-year-old man who was stabbed to death near a popular Manchester, N.H. walking trail on Friday. According to Attorney General John Formella, Daniel Whitmore was fatally stabbed to death on the western edge of Nutt Pond Friday morning. According to Formella, police responded to the area shortly after 10:30 a.m. and administered medical treatment to Whitmore. The Manchester man was pronounced dead at the scene.
BPD Missing Person Alert: 8-Year-Old Anthony Pedro-Deas
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Anthony Pedro-Deas, 8, who was last seen on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 4:45 PM in the area of Parkman Street in Dorchester. Pedro-Deas was las seen with short hair, no shirt, black and blue shorts, blue and orange New Balance sneakers and riding a blue and orange bicycle.
