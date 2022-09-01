ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.5 WOKQ

Dog Who Ran from I-95 Crash Scene in Seabrook, NH is Found

The story of Nova, the dog who went missing after a crash on Interstate 95 in Seabrook has a happy ending. The 1-year-old pug was riding in a car that was involved in a car crash Wednesday night in the southbound lanes near the Route 84 (Kensington Road) overpass and ran away into the wooded area along the highway. The Seabrook Fire Department and Granite State Dog Recovery have been trying to capture her since.
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
Boston 25 News WFXT

41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
WMUR.com

Four dead after SUV crashes into van in Rollinsford

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010 Dodge Grand...
97.5 WOKQ

4 Dead in Rollinsford, NH Head-On Crash

Four men including three from South Berwick were killed in a head-on crash between a mini-van and an SUV Sunday night in Rollinsford. Rollinsford Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester traveling eastbound on Portland Avenue (Route 4) crossed into the westbound lanes and into oncoming traffic colliding with a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan around 8:30 p.m.
thelocalne.ws

Goats on Route 1 prompt police investigation of dog kennel

ROWLEY — What started as a fun — if slightly dangerous — round-up of some loose goats on Route 1 last Thursday has led to an investigation of a dog kennel, police said. With the help of a good Samaritan — who handed police his McDonald’s french fries — cops were able to round up four goats that were wandering in and out of traffic on the busy highway. (The video is embedded below).
NECN

2 People Killed, Another Injured in Crash Involving Motorcycle in Bedford, NH

Two people riding a motorcycle on Labor Day weekend are dead after a crash involving a car in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said. Bedford police were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to South River Road near Commerce Park North for reports of a motorcycle crash. First responders found three injured people, as well as a damaged car and motorcycle.
WMUR.com

Motorcycle driver and passenger die in Bedford crash

BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police said two people died after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon. Kevin Hall, 36, of Manchester, drove the motorcycle. Heather Martel, 31, of Manchester, was his passenger. Police responded to a motorcycle and car crash at South River Road near Commerce Park North at 4:30...
NECN

Firefighters Batting Blaze in Medford, Multiple Roads Closed

Firefighters in Medford, Massachusetts, are battling a blaze Monday morning that has forced the closure of multiple streets. The fire started around 6 a.m. on Forest Street. Medford police said multiple roads are closed, including Forest Street from Lawrence Road to Water Street. People are being asked to avoid the area.
whdh.com

Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn Saturday

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up a dog on Curwin Terrace. When they got to the scene the dog had already died. Residents in the area say they heard...
nbcboston.com

32-Year-Old Man From Maine Dies From Stab Wound

A 32-year-old man from Sanford, Maine, is dead after being stabbed on Friday, according to authorities. Police say Dane Brooks of Sanford had already been taken to a nearby hospital on Friday afternoon when they arrived at the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Street in response to a reported stabbing.
WMTW

Maine State Police identify Sanford man killed in reported stabbing

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man is dead following a reported stabbing Friday afternoon. According to Maine State Police, officers received a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. reporting a man had been stabbed near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin streets. According to the agency, when officers arrived...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
manchesterinklink.com

2 dead in Bedford crash that shut down South River Road

BEDFORD, NH – An accident on South River Road in Bedford Saturday left two people dead and shut down traffic for hours. Bedford fire and police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and passenger car on South River Road near Commerce Drive on Sept. 3. As crews were responding Bedford dispatch reported calls coming in that there were multiple people injured, and additional personnel were added to the response.
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Arrest made in the death of a 75-year-old man near popular Manchester walking trail

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials have announced an arrest in the stabbing death of a 75-year-old man in Manchester, Friday. Manchester Police responded to a 911 call stating that an adult man suffered stab wounds along a walking trail near Nutt Pond. The call came in to police shortly after 10:30 a.m. according to the N.H. Attorney General’s office.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify 75-year-old man stabbed to death on Manchester, N.H. walking trail

Police have released the name of the 75-year-old man who was stabbed to death near a popular Manchester, N.H. walking trail on Friday. According to Attorney General John Formella, Daniel Whitmore was fatally stabbed to death on the western edge of Nutt Pond Friday morning. According to Formella, police responded to the area shortly after 10:30 a.m. and administered medical treatment to Whitmore. The Manchester man was pronounced dead at the scene.
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 8-Year-Old Anthony Pedro-Deas

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Anthony Pedro-Deas, 8, who was last seen on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 4:45 PM in the area of Parkman Street in Dorchester. Pedro-Deas was las seen with short hair, no shirt, black and blue shorts, blue and orange New Balance sneakers and riding a blue and orange bicycle.
97.5 WOKQ

