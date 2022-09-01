ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JAY-Z 'Cheated' While Making Lengthy 'God Did' Verse, Breakfast Club Reacts

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRnyb_0heILFRu00
Photo: Getty Images

In the days after DJ Khaled's GOD DID album dropped, JAY-Z's trusted producer Young Guru claimed the veteran rapper laid down his lengthy verse for the album's title track in one take . According to Hov, that's not exactly true.

On Thursday, September 1, The Breakfast Club reacted after JAY-Z tapped into a conversation led by Rob Markman, DJ Khaled and Lenny S to clarify how he made the nearly four-minute verse. The Roc Nation founder explained that he actually practiced the verse a couple of times on a loop of the instrumental while he and Guru waited on Khaled to send the full beat.

“So while we was waiting for you to send the beat, we was just playing the [loop] inside the control room; so I was going through it a couple times,” JAY-Z told Khaled. “I was just rapping over like, any part, it kept looping and drops was happening in the wrong place.”

“I think I sent it to you like that, right?” Khaled replied. “Hov rapped over the hook, breaks — ’cause Guru was waiting for me to send the instrumental."

“When you sent it back, I was like, ‘This man rapping over the hook,'" Khaled said to Jay.

“So I cheated a couple times before I went in the booth," Hov said. "I was playing it in the control room; so when I went in the booth it was pretty much a done deal.”

Find out what The Breakfast Club has to say about Hov's verse above.

