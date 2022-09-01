OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
01-10-24-26-30, Lucky Ball: 9
(one, ten, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
9-4-9
(nine, four, nine)
Pick 3 Midday
8-6-2
(eight, six, two)
Pick 4 Evening
3-8-0-5
(three, eight, zero, five)
Pick 4 Midday
8-0-8-2
(eight, zero, eight, two)
Pick 5 Evening
3-6-7-8-3
(three, six, seven, eight, three)
Pick 5 Midday
9-3-7-7-2
(nine, three, seven, seven, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
11-15-16-33-35
(eleven, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
