Ohio State

OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

01-10-24-26-30, Lucky Ball: 9

(one, ten, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

9-4-9

(nine, four, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-2

(eight, six, two)

Pick 4 Evening

3-8-0-5

(three, eight, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

8-0-8-2

(eight, zero, eight, two)

Pick 5 Evening

3-6-7-8-3

(three, six, seven, eight, three)

Pick 5 Midday

9-3-7-7-2

(nine, three, seven, seven, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

11-15-16-33-35

(eleven, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Midday’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Midday” game were:. 03-04-06-09-11-13-14-19-23-35-37-38-41-44-48-49-53-56-66-71, BE: 38. (three, four, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-six, seventy-one; BE: thirty-eight)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Weak tornado confirmed near eastern Ohio mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — Weather officials have confirmed that a weak tornado touched down briefly near an eastern Ohio mall over the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cleveland said the EF-0 tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday just east of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, Mahoning County. They said video evidence from the mall showed a visible funnel and an aerial drone surveyed the damage. Forecasters said the tornado had maximum wind speeds of 80 mph and was on the ground for less than a minute. Officials said it traveled about 125 yards, bending a telephone pole, ripping off an awning and a small part of the roof of a small strip mall building, and blowing down a small wooden fence before lifting off the ground. No injuries were reported.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
The Associated Press

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast early Monday as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said. The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Georgia’s Chattooga County, where the school system called off classes for the next couple of days, authorities said. “Our main thrust right now is getting our water situation back in hand,” said Earle Rainwater, who owns Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville and serves as the Chattooga County coroner.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden assails 'Trumpies' in Labor Day battleground pitches

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail to boost Democrats as crunch time ahead of the midterm elections kicked off, visiting the swing states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to mark Labor Day with trade unionists he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November. “The middle class built America. Everybody knows that,” Biden told a workers’ gathering at park grounds in Milwaukee. “But unions built the middle class.” Later Monday, he was flying to Pittsburgh — returning to Pennsylvania for the third time in less than a week and just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally in the state. Trump spoke Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, near Scranton, where Biden was born. The president made his own Wilkes-Barre trip last week to discuss increasing funding for police, decry GOP criticism of the FBI after the raid on Trump’s Florida estate and to argue that new, bipartisan gun safety measures can help reduce violent crime.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Von Miller settles in with Bills after leaving LA Rams

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The memories are too fond, and the bonds formed too tight for Von Miller to say anything negative about the Los Angeles Rams even as the Buffalo Bills’ new pass rusher prepares to face his former team in the NFL’s season opener on Thursday night. “They came and got me at a time when I really needed that. They refreshed me,” Miller said on Sunday, before listing the many friendships he made — from defensive tackle Aaron Donald to equipment director Brendan Burger — in his brief, successful stint with the Rams. “I can never hate L.A.” What’s also true about the NFL’s active leader in sacks is how much he’s warmed to his new surroundings. Miller, after all, readily acknowledged second-guessing his decision to leave behind the bright lights of Hollywood and his second Super Bowl championship for Buffalo right up to the moment the 33-year-old signed a six-year contract in March. “I still remember it like yesterday, coach McDermott saying, `It’s Buffalo. I know it doesn’t have the optics, but you will learn to love this place,’” Miller said, referring to Bills coach Sean McDermott.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu — whose early, lonely stand against segregationists in the Louisiana legislature launched a political career at the forefront of sweeping changes on race — died Monday, a family friend confirmed. He was 92. Ryan Berni, a longtime friend of the family, confirmed that Landrieu passed away early Monday. “He died peacefully this morning surrounded by family,” Berni told The Associated Press. A progressive white Democrat whose demeanor could be combative at times, Landrieu came from a blue-collar Roman Catholic family, served in the Army and sat alongside the first Black students at the city’s Loyola law school before winning a statehouse seat in 1960.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a request in June asking for three years of emails sent and received by the professors while they worked at the Columbia Missourian. Most correspondence generated at private media firms is not subject to the state’s open records law, but the Missourian could be because it is attached to the University of Missouri, which is a public entity. The Missourian is not overseen by university officials, but most of its staff are students who are working for credits toward a journalism degree. The professional editors work as university faculty members.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

