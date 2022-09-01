ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 3 Evening

5-0-0

(five, zero, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

0-3-9

(zero, three, nine)

Cash 3 Night

3-2-4

(three, two, four)

Cash 4 Evening

9-2-6-2

(nine, two, six, two)

Cash 4 Midday

1-4-9-0

(one, four, nine, zero)

Cash 4 Night

9-3-7-1

(nine, three, seven, one)

Cash4Life

02-15-26-50-54, Cash Ball: 3

(two, fifteen, twenty-six, fifty, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

11-13-20-23-39

(eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $387,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-8-2-1-5

(one, eight, two, one, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-6-7-0-9

(seven, six, seven, zero, nine)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

01-08-12-14-29-35

(one, eight, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $6,400,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast early Monday as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said. The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Georgia’s Chattooga County, where the school system called off classes for the next couple of days, authorities said. “Our main thrust right now is getting our water situation back in hand,” said Earle Rainwater, who owns Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville and serves as the Chattooga County coroner.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:. (two, three, zero, eight) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Weak tornado confirmed near eastern Ohio mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — Weather officials have confirmed that a weak tornado touched down briefly near an eastern Ohio mall over the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cleveland said the EF-0 tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday just east of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, Mahoning County. They said video evidence from the mall showed a visible funnel and an aerial drone surveyed the damage. Forecasters said the tornado had maximum wind speeds of 80 mph and was on the ground for less than a minute. Officials said it traveled about 125 yards, bending a telephone pole, ripping off an awning and a small part of the roof of a small strip mall building, and blowing down a small wooden fence before lifting off the ground. No injuries were reported.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Jackpot#Ga Lottery
The Associated Press

Biden assails 'Trumpies' in Labor Day battleground pitches

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail to boost Democrats as crunch time ahead of the midterm elections kicked off, visiting the swing states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to mark Labor Day with trade unionists he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November. “The middle class built America. Everybody knows that,” Biden told a workers’ gathering at park grounds in Milwaukee. “But unions built the middle class.” Later Monday, he was flying to Pittsburgh — returning to Pennsylvania for the third time in less than a week and just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally in the state. Trump spoke Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, near Scranton, where Biden was born. The president made his own Wilkes-Barre trip last week to discuss increasing funding for police, decry GOP criticism of the FBI after the raid on Trump’s Florida estate and to argue that new, bipartisan gun safety measures can help reduce violent crime.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu — whose early, lonely stand against segregationists in the Louisiana legislature launched a political career at the forefront of sweeping changes on race — died Monday, a family friend confirmed. He was 92. Ryan Berni, a longtime friend of the family, confirmed that Landrieu passed away early Monday. “He died peacefully this morning surrounded by family,” Berni told The Associated Press. A progressive white Democrat whose demeanor could be combative at times, Landrieu came from a blue-collar Roman Catholic family, served in the Army and sat alongside the first Black students at the city’s Loyola law school before winning a statehouse seat in 1960.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing to search Monday for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday after the crash was reported at 3:11 p.m., Coast Guard spokesperson William Colclough said Monday. The Northwest Seaplanes flight left Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, and was headed to Renton Municipal Airport, the company’s base, Colclough said. The plane went down in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Seattle and about halfway between Friday Harbor and Renton, a suburb south of Seattle.
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Man killed in shooting involving Colorado police officer

DENVER (AP) — A man was killed during a confrontation with a police officer that led to a shooting in suburban Denver, prompting the closure of a heavily-traveled interstate while the incident was investigated. Thornton Police said an unidentified man was taken to a hospital after the Monday morning altercation along Interstate 25. He was pronounced dead several hours later from unspecified injuries. The highway remained closed several hours after the shooting was reported by police at about 8 a.m. Police said the investigation was in its early stages and released no further details. Thornton is a suburb of Denver with about 140,000 people.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a request in June asking for three years of emails sent and received by the professors while they worked at the Columbia Missourian. Most correspondence generated at private media firms is not subject to the state’s open records law, but the Missourian could be because it is attached to the University of Missouri, which is a public entity. The Missourian is not overseen by university officials, but most of its staff are students who are working for credits toward a journalism degree. The professional editors work as university faculty members.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy