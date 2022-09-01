ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Developer scales back plan for controversial sand mining operation after county report

By Olivia Wynkoop, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

Slumping slope above South Bay reservoir will send homeowners packing

MORGAN HILL (KPIX) -- In the Santa Clara County town of Morgan Hill, some residents living beside Anderson Reservoir are being told their homes must be demolished. The local water agency is offering to buy them out but, so far, no one thinks the prices are fair.Trevor Holler is well aware that the ground is moving under the home he shares with his father.  One look at his driveway will tell you that.  It is fractured into six-foot-wide slabs; some have been tilted up about six inches."When you start noticing half-inch cracks turn into two-inch cracks turn into six-inch cracks...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KSBW.com

Earthquake east of San Jose felt in Santa Cruz County

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit east of San Jose Sunday afternoon,according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake hit about 3:55 p.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose along the Calaveras Fault, USGS reported. Weak to light shaking was...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Business
City
Gilroy, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Industry
San José Spotlight

Mountain View settles lawsuit over RV parking

A group of RV owners who sued Mountain View over rules that banned oversized vehicles from parking on city streets have reached a tentative settlement. The settlement, announced on Thursday, will wrap up a more than yearlong legal dispute over the city’s dual ordinances—banning oversized vehicles from parking on “narrow streets” that are 40 feet or less in width and any street with a bike lane. About 90% of city streets are considered narrow, according to a Mountain View analysis. Attorneys for the group said in court filings the controversial rules were unconstitutional and “designed to banish the city’s low-income populations.”
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

CA launches emergency treatment to remove oriental fruit flies

(BCN) — The State of California declared emergency action on Friday against an invasive pest recently found in San Jose, the oriental fruit fly. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from Asia and has recently spread to Pacific Islands, is considered a “significant threat” to both the natural ecosystem and the state’s multibillion-dollar agriculture industry, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coastal businesses get boost as inland residents escape heat

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Bay Area beaches were packed with people escaping the inland heat this Labor Day Weekend.KPIX found a couple Sunday morning setting up a tent at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. They drove more than an hour from  scorching hot Vacaville."This is awesome. It's really great to be here. I feel good. I know we're going to hate to leave, knowing what we're going back home to," said Gloria Coleman.More beach-bound crowds meant more business for the Beach Chalet, a restaurant that overlooks the ocean at the west end of Golden Gate Park."All booked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sand Mining#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#North And South#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Amah
CBS San Francisco

Opposition mounts against Pacheco Reservoir expansion project

GILROY -- The Sierra Club is getting behind a lawsuit to stop a dam from being built in southern Santa Clara County.The environmental organization announced it has joined a lawsuit with other plaintiffs such as the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and nearby landowners in opposition to the Pacheco Reservoir Expansion Project.The extensive pre-construction work alone would do harm to this sensitive area, according to the Sierra Club."They will be driving trucks all around and digging, causing sediment to run off into the riparian system," said Katja Irvin, who works for the Sierra Club's Loma Prieta chapter on water issues."That could...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

SJ Restaurant Owner Charged With Misusing $3.5 Million in COVID Funds

A San Jose restaurant owner is in hot water, accused of taking millions in COVID-19 relief funds and using it for personal gain. Court documents showed that David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi Sushi and Seafood Buffet, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. According to...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave

The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
NewsBreak
ACLU
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a pair of COVID-19 booster vaccines Wednesday that are specifically formulated to target the omicron variant of the virus and two of its most common subvariants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sfrichmondreview.com

Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp

Upon reviewing local and state ballot measures, your scribe was reminded of an anonymous quip: “America is a land of opportunity. Everybody can become a taxpayer.”. Question of the month: When will Shamann Walton resign from presidency of the Board of Supervisors and, better yet, from the Board itself? His repeated use of a racial slur and vulgarity to a sheriff’s cadet ensuring Walton entered City Hall without any prohibited weapons constitutes disparagement and an insult of the most disgusting nature. Yet the Board of Supervisors does nothing to this loathsome member of the City “family!” One “family” member stated to me last month he would never vote to disrobe Walton. Don’t you love double standards?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
svvoice.com

Santa Clara Co. Prepared to Begin Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters

The County of Santa Clara announced today that its mass vaccination locations and local clinics are prepared to administer the updated Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 boosters once supplies arrive. The first significant shipment of the bivalent COVID-19 boosters is not expected to be delivered until next week, with new vaccination appointments being scheduled no earlier than Wednesday, Sept. 7.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy