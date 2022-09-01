Developer scales back plan for controversial sand mining operation after county report

Read full article on original website
Ag officials launch emergency action targeting Oriental fruit flies in SJ to protect local harvest
"There's multiple layers of environmental damage, food damage, economic damage, and export damage," Santa Clara County Agricultural Commissioner Joe Deviney told ABC7 News.
Slumping slope above South Bay reservoir will send homeowners packing
MORGAN HILL (KPIX) -- In the Santa Clara County town of Morgan Hill, some residents living beside Anderson Reservoir are being told their homes must be demolished. The local water agency is offering to buy them out but, so far, no one thinks the prices are fair.Trevor Holler is well aware that the ground is moving under the home he shares with his father. One look at his driveway will tell you that. It is fractured into six-foot-wide slabs; some have been tilted up about six inches."When you start noticing half-inch cracks turn into two-inch cracks turn into six-inch cracks...
Pickets on display at NorCal Kaiser locations as nurses press health and staffing concerns
Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed last week to protest the health care giant’s alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from...
KSBW.com
Earthquake east of San Jose felt in Santa Cruz County
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit east of San Jose Sunday afternoon,according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake hit about 3:55 p.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose along the Calaveras Fault, USGS reported. Weak to light shaking was...
KSBW.com
Thousands flock to Central Coast beaches to escape the extreme heat
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Thousands of people took to the Santa Cruz Main Beach Sunday to beat the heat and enjoy the cool water. Many visitors come from the Bay Area as well as the Central Valley. "I’m originally from Tracy. It's really hot out there. It's 107 I...
Mountain View settles lawsuit over RV parking
A group of RV owners who sued Mountain View over rules that banned oversized vehicles from parking on city streets have reached a tentative settlement. The settlement, announced on Thursday, will wrap up a more than yearlong legal dispute over the city’s dual ordinances—banning oversized vehicles from parking on “narrow streets” that are 40 feet or less in width and any street with a bike lane. About 90% of city streets are considered narrow, according to a Mountain View analysis. Attorneys for the group said in court filings the controversial rules were unconstitutional and “designed to banish the city’s low-income populations.”
CA launches emergency treatment to remove oriental fruit flies
(BCN) — The State of California declared emergency action on Friday against an invasive pest recently found in San Jose, the oriental fruit fly. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from Asia and has recently spread to Pacific Islands, is considered a “significant threat” to both the natural ecosystem and the state’s multibillion-dollar agriculture industry, […]
Coastal businesses get boost as inland residents escape heat
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Bay Area beaches were packed with people escaping the inland heat this Labor Day Weekend.KPIX found a couple Sunday morning setting up a tent at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. They drove more than an hour from scorching hot Vacaville."This is awesome. It's really great to be here. I feel good. I know we're going to hate to leave, knowing what we're going back home to," said Gloria Coleman.More beach-bound crowds meant more business for the Beach Chalet, a restaurant that overlooks the ocean at the west end of Golden Gate Park."All booked...
Opposition mounts against Pacheco Reservoir expansion project
GILROY -- The Sierra Club is getting behind a lawsuit to stop a dam from being built in southern Santa Clara County.The environmental organization announced it has joined a lawsuit with other plaintiffs such as the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and nearby landowners in opposition to the Pacheco Reservoir Expansion Project.The extensive pre-construction work alone would do harm to this sensitive area, according to the Sierra Club."They will be driving trucks all around and digging, causing sediment to run off into the riparian system," said Katja Irvin, who works for the Sierra Club's Loma Prieta chapter on water issues."That could...
NBC Bay Area
SJ Restaurant Owner Charged With Misusing $3.5 Million in COVID Funds
A San Jose restaurant owner is in hot water, accused of taking millions in COVID-19 relief funds and using it for personal gain. Court documents showed that David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi Sushi and Seafood Buffet, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. According to...
San Francisco homes that sold for under $1 million in August
Spoiler alert: Many are fixer-uppers.
SFist
Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave
The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
Velasquez: Choosing real results over impossible promises on homelessness
This election season, confusion and common sense seem to be tied together for some reason. This is especially true since someone claiming to be the purported leader of the common sense revolution is trying to solve a complex problem like homelessness using sensationalized slogans, misleading data and impossible promises. Take...
Santa Clara County scraps design for new jail, opening prospect of more delays, rising costs
AFTER MORE THAN a decade of planning, Santa Clara County is poised to go back to the drawing board to redesign its new jail, while criminal justice advocates call to abandon the plan altogether. The Board of Supervisors voted 3-1-1 Tuesday to pump the brakes on a plan to construct...
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Installs Devices, Materials at Some Intersections to Combat Sideshows
San Jose may finally have found a way to combat one of the city’s biggest headaches, sideshows. For the past three months, they’ve been installing devices and materials to make intersections smaller and harder for activities like drifting. They’re called intersection treatments. “It was mostly four or...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a pair of COVID-19 booster vaccines Wednesday that are specifically formulated to target the omicron variant of the virus and two of its most common subvariants.
Appeals court ruling allows non-citizens to vote this autumn in SF school board election
Non-citizen residents of San Francisco will be able to vote in this November’s school board elections after a state Court of Appeal ruling that paused a previous judge’s ruling. Proposition N was passed by San Francisco voters in 2016 and allows residents of the city who are not...
sfrichmondreview.com
Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp
Upon reviewing local and state ballot measures, your scribe was reminded of an anonymous quip: “America is a land of opportunity. Everybody can become a taxpayer.”. Question of the month: When will Shamann Walton resign from presidency of the Board of Supervisors and, better yet, from the Board itself? His repeated use of a racial slur and vulgarity to a sheriff’s cadet ensuring Walton entered City Hall without any prohibited weapons constitutes disparagement and an insult of the most disgusting nature. Yet the Board of Supervisors does nothing to this loathsome member of the City “family!” One “family” member stated to me last month he would never vote to disrobe Walton. Don’t you love double standards?
svvoice.com
Santa Clara Co. Prepared to Begin Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters
The County of Santa Clara announced today that its mass vaccination locations and local clinics are prepared to administer the updated Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 boosters once supplies arrive. The first significant shipment of the bivalent COVID-19 boosters is not expected to be delivered until next week, with new vaccination appointments being scheduled no earlier than Wednesday, Sept. 7.
