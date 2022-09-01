ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,514 new cases, 6 new deaths on September 1

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,514 new cases and 6 new deaths on Thursday, September 1, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,433,525 and the total number of deaths to 17,877.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 27 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 410 hospitalized patients with 22 on ventilators.

In our area, 334 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 58,142 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

  • Ouachita Parish – 58,142 cases, 785 deaths (152 new cases)
  • Lincoln Parish – 14,059 cases, 152 deaths (20 new cases)
  • Morehouse Parish – 7,950 cases, 137 deaths (7 new cases)
  • Franklin Parish – 8,359 cases, 184 deaths (57 new cases)
  • Union Parish – 8,176 cases, 140 deaths (14 new cases)
  • Richland Parish – 7,985 cases, 104 deaths (27 new cases)
  • Concordia Parish –5,860 cases, 91 deaths (13 new cases)
  • Jackson Parish – 5,083 cases, 77 deaths (1 new case)
  • Madison Parish –3,674 cases, 58 deaths (4 new cases)
  • Winn Parish – 5,092 cases, 65 deaths (17 new cases)
  • West Carroll Parish – 4,250 cases, 71 deaths (4 new cases)
  • LaSalle Parish – 4,816 cases, 64 deaths (9 new cases)
  • Catahoula Parish – 2,963 cases, 59 deaths (4 new cases)
  • East Carroll Parish – 2,909 cases, 38 deaths (3 new cases)
  • Caldwell Parish – 4,119 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
  • Tensas Parish – 1,207 cases, 13 deaths (1 new case)

