Syndication: The Greenville News

Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Top stars, best performances in Week 3 of the South Carolina high school football season
Sept. 2-3, 2022 Top Stars Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate The 5-foot-11, 190-pound tailback ran for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Oceanside Collegiate’s 28-24 win over Carolina Forest. He is a Charlotte commit. DeQuan Durham, North Myrtle Beach A converted defensive back, Durham carried ...
Polk County Florida Football Roundup: Week 2
A roundup of the high school football games in Polk County in Week 2 of the season, Sept. 2-3. Christ’s Church Academy 7, Victory Christian 34 LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Good things come to those who wait, even if it means staying up half the night. Victory Christian junior quarterback Jackson Benton ...
