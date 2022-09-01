If you're really into glamping or want to live off the grid in style, check out Bowlus' new all-electric luxury RV, the Volterra. The polished aluminum trailer lays claim to the title of the world's first fully-electric RV to hit the market, with a not-inexpensive starting price of $310,000. The 27-foot-one-inch Volterra has double the battery capacity of the company's previous RVs, along with solar panels that allow you to recharge remotely and "live off-grid indefinitely," according to Bowlus.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO