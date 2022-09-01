ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

This $310,000 all-electric luxury RV has heated floors and Elon Musk's internet—take a look inside

If you're really into glamping or want to live off the grid in style, check out Bowlus' new all-electric luxury RV, the Volterra. The polished aluminum trailer lays claim to the title of the world's first fully-electric RV to hit the market, with a not-inexpensive starting price of $310,000. The 27-foot-one-inch Volterra has double the battery capacity of the company's previous RVs, along with solar panels that allow you to recharge remotely and "live off-grid indefinitely," according to Bowlus.
CNET

Best Buy Labor Day 2022 -- Shop Hundreds of Huge Discounts Starting Today

With Labor Day weekend upon us, Best Buy's Labor Day sale has officially launched. After kicking off a selection of appliance deals a few days ago, Best Buy is back with its full Labor Day sale, offering huge discounts across tech, smart home, appliances, kitchen gadgets, toys, health, fitness and much more.
CNBC

Volkswagen triggers landmark Porsche IPO plan, defying market doubts

Volkswagen announced its intention to float sportscar brand Porsche. The carmaker published a so-called intention to float for an initial public offering in late September or early October to be completed by the end of the year. The IPO could be the largest in German history and the biggest in...
