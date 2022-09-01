ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MT

Attempted Abduction in Columbus Appears to be Mistaken Identity

UPDATE 9/2. The Columbus Police Department issued new information regarding what initially appeared to be an attempted abduction. The PD wrote,. The person involved contacted Columbus Police Thursday evening immediately after seeing the newscast. The 69 yr old male advised police that he had stopped for what he believed to be was his grand-daughter who was walking down the street. He had not seen his grand-daughter in sometime due to a falling out with family. The driver does not reside in Columbus, but owns property that is up for sale and he had come to work on it.
