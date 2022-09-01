Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Towns ‘stepping away’ from basketball, citing injury historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Sushi in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Stars turn out for Ohio State-Notre Dame season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some of the biggest names in sports were on the sidelines of Ohio Stadium Saturday night to take in the Ohio State-Notre Dame game. Among the stars at The Shoe was Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who made a return to his old stomping grounds.
myfox28columbus.com
Buckeyes Recap: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Buckeye Jay Richardson break down Ohio State vs. Notre Dame with the biggest moments with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. The No.2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21 to 10 on Saturday, Sept. 3...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State's 2002 national championship team reunites ahead of Notre Dame game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ahead of Saturday's prime-time matchup with Notre Dame, Ohio State's 2002 national championship team was honored Friday night. The Buckeyes defeated Miami 31-24 in a double-overtime thriller in the BCS National Championship Game. The win capped off Ohio State's perfect 14-0 season. "When you really...
myfox28columbus.com
The Football Fever: Buckeye fans flock to Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The game is still hours away, but when you're a Buckeye, it's hard to contain your excitement. " We gotta take pictures of the stadium. It's 100 years old," Alli Mirgon said. She and her co-workers are spending the day on campus. Her boss, kicking...
myfox28columbus.com
Catholic bishop of the diocese of Columbus cheers on the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Football isn't just a game, nor a sport, but a religion." It's the quote that may just embody this Ohio State - Notre Dame game. The Football Fever | Born a Buckeye: How Ohio State prepared Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame. Religion is certainly weighing...
myfox28columbus.com
2002 Week 1: Looking back at OSU's 45-21 defeat of Texas Tech
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Ohio State jumped out to a 14-0 lead and stretched its advantage to 38-7 before putting away visiting Texas Tech, 45-21, in Week 1 of its 2002 national championship season. The Buckeyes got three touchdown runs from Maurice Clarett, including scores from 59 and 45 yards...
myfox28columbus.com
Game day forecast: scattered showers expected for Ohio State-Notre Dame game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Those heading to Ohio Stadium for Saturday's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame will want to keep the rain gear on hand. Watch The Football Fever pregame show at 11 a.m. here. For those tailgating ahead of the game, scattered showers and thunderstorms...
myfox28columbus.com
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell reflects on '95 and '96 victories vs. Notre Dame, previews game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State will open their season tonight against Notre Dame and match up for just the seventh time in history. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bill reflects on being a part of the 1995 and 1996 teams that beat Notre Dame. For more information on the big...
myfox28columbus.com
First Scores: Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Big Walnut 59 - Beechcroft 24. Huber Heights 10 - Pickerington Central 9. Pickerington North 18-...
myfox28columbus.com
'Stuff the Puff Showdown' Oktoberfest preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Oktoberfest is almost here, celebrating 56 years of festivities. Oktoberfest executive director Carla Epler gives Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Jackie Orozco, and Karaline Cohen a preview of this year's Oktoberfest "Stuff the Puff Showdown" cream puff competition. Columbus Oktoberfest begins on Friday, Sept....
myfox28columbus.com
Gas prices in Columbus remain under $4 per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 6 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.63...
myfox28columbus.com
Canal Winchester Labor Day festival concludes Monday with parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 100th annual Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival is celebrating 100 years!. On Monday, September 5, the festival opens at 10:30 a.m. The Labor Day parade will take place at 1 p.m. In addition, Frank Squared will perform at 2:30 p.m. Over the weekend, the...
myfox28columbus.com
Several Central Ohio counties under Flood Watch until Monday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Labor Day for Columbus residents will be off to a wet start. Several Central Ohio counties are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. Heavy rain over the weekend saturated the ground and caused flooding in some parts of Columbus, including the Little Turtle community.
myfox28columbus.com
Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for a second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis's mother and father joined protesters...
myfox28columbus.com
Non-stop flights from Columbus airports
Columbus' John Glenn International Airport offers a couple dozen non-stop flights every day, and a couple dozen more non-stop flights to various locations at least weekly. Delta, United and American are the major carriers offering travelers non-stop options to numerous cities, and discount carriers like Spirit, Allegiant and Frontier, among others, also fly out of CMH.
myfox28columbus.com
Donovan Lewis to be laid to rest on September 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Funeral arrangements have been made for a man who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer who was serving a warrant at a Hilltop apartment. Donovan Lewis, 20, was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson early Tuesday morning. Lewis was unarmed and in bed when he was shot.
myfox28columbus.com
Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Urban League holds forum with city leaders following latest shooting by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As members of the community are demanding answers following the fatal shooting death of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus officer, some city leaders like Mayor Andrew Ginther called for patience and time from the community. City leaders like Columbus Police chief Elaine Bryant, Congresswoman Joyce...
myfox28columbus.com
27-year-old turns himself in after deadly northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, turned himself in Friday. Torodd Carter, 27, faces murder and felonious assault charges after 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston was fatally shot and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 6400 block of North hamilton Road just before midnight on Sept. 1.
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for missing 39-year-old last seen in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Friday in north Columbus. According to law enforcement, Tamara Rae Wilson, 39, was last seen on September 2 in the area of Polaris Parkway and Old State Road. Wilson just moved into the area...
