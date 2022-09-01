ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas gas prices lowest in nation going into 3-day weekend

By Alex Kienlen
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas drivers received good news about fuel prices Thursday as the state heads into the Labor Day weekend.

AAA announced that gas prices in Arkansas are the lowest in the nation at a $3.33 average as the last long weekend of the summer driving season looms. This is 7 cents down from last week’s average, and 48 cents above the average price a year ago.

Drivers in Pine Bluff are paying the highest in the state, at $3.38, and Jonesboro drivers the least, at $3.24 per gallon.

Hot Springs is running $3.28 per gallon average.

Little Rock – North Little Rock metro is below the average at $3.27 for a gallon of regular, well below the $4.48 record mid-June price.

Some caution is advised in expectations as market dictates could move prices up or down.

“The cost for fuel is at its lowest point in six months as millions of drivers prepare to hit the road for the last weekend of summer driving season,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “However, crude oil prices remain sensitive to any supply or demand news with the ongoing war in Ukraine. Crude makes up approximately 60% of the cost of a gallon of retail gasoline.”

The highest gas price in the nation is Hawaii, at $5.30 a gallon, followed closely by California at $5.25 per gallon.

