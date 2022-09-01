Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox46.com
Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ in Charlotte for Labor Day Weekend
CHARLOTTE — In a effort to keep drunk drivers off the road, The Auto Club Group has reactivated the ‘Tow to Go’ program in Charlotte during the Labor Day weekend. Triple A will be providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their cars. The program started on Friday and will last through Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 a.m.
wccbcharlotte.com
National Cheese Pizza Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Lauren and James were asking all morning, so we had to hook them up with a pizza on National Cheese Pizza Day!. Several places across the country are offering deals for the day. At 7-Eleven you can get a free pizza using their app, if you’re a first time customer. At Marco’s Pizza, you can get an XL big cheese pizza for just 10 bucks.
WCNC
Flooding possible as heavy rain falls across the Charlotte area
HICKORY, N.C. — The Carolinas don't have the forecast many want to see on a holiday Monday. Outdoor plans need to have a backup plan across the Charlotte area as a flux of moisture is coming in from the Southeast, leading to widespread showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and foothills. This includes the cities and towns of Blowing Rock, Boone, Hickory, Lenoir and Morganton in North Carolina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
luxury-houses.net
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC
The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
WBTV
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers in the Steele Creek area were without power on Sunday, according to the company’s power outage map. The outages were first reported around 10 a.m. on Sunday, and were reportedly caused by equipment going offline. Duke’s outage map shows...
Here's why we celebrate Labor Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day is about a lot more than just a day off work. There's a rich history behind why we celebrate it. In the late 1800s, the average person worked 12-hour days, 7-days a week just to make ends meet. For the latest breaking news, weather...
scoopcharlotte.com
September Restaurant Openings, Coming Soons, Foodie Events, and News You Can Use
Although we may soon be trading swimsuits for sweaters, the food scene around Charlotte shows no sign of cooling down. Read on for the openings, updates and events you need to know about going into September. New & Opening Soon. Summerbird in South End – Open now. Now open...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Labor Day weekend: Plenty of events happening to mark the unofficial end of summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s the unofficial end of summer, but the Charlotte area is ready to see the season out in style. It’s the long Labor Day holiday weekend and there are plenty of events taking place, from the 100th edition of a great college football rivalry, to a race that takes runners across Interstate 277.
Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
'You can see the energy' | Charlotte-based run club basks in Aggie-Eagle Classic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The smiles. The cheering. The laughter. And the dancing. It's the only thing you see on the morning of one of the country's biggest football rivalries between two Historically Black College and University teams, and it's exactly what a Charlotte-area run club founder envisioned three years ago.
License plate mismatch turns into frustration for Huntersville woman who parked at Music Factory
CHARLOTTE — A Huntersville woman who attended a show at the AvidXchange Music Factory says she was issued a $75 parking ticket even though she paid for her parking spot at the venue’s designated lot. It all stems from a disagreement over a license plate. Hillary Walker went...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Construction crew misses out on free party by local restaurant
"They're not done, so no party for the construction crew!"
WCNC
Mecklenburg County researching impacts of corporate-owned rentals on residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the number of corporate-owned rentals grows nationwide and in Mecklenburg County, so are concerns over rising rent prices. In response, Mecklenburg County is dedicating money to research rental corporations and their effects on residents. Some residents worry the increase in corporate housing is causing higher...
Dorothy Counts-Scoggins tells her story of integrating Charlotte schools 65 years ago this week
Dorothy Counts-Scoggins was one of four black students who integrated Charlotte Public Schools in 1957. That history-making moment was captured in a famous photograph of her walking through a gauntlet of angry whites shouting racial slurs, throwing rocks and spitting at her while the 15-year-old Counts-Scoggins held her composure. She...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Offering AC Bill Assistance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County residents who are having trouble paying their summer cooling bills can now get help from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Officials say this year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis, a life threatening or health related emergency, and have a final notice or past due utility bill.
Rhino Market & Deli snags space in SouthPark
CHARLOTTE — Rhino Market & Deli has landed space in SouthPark’s Capitol Towers. The neighborhood market and deli signed a deal for a 5,877-square-foot location. It will be at 4300 Congress St., near Legion Brewing. Plans call for a storefront with expanded interior seating and kitchen. Raleigh-based Highwoods...
WBTV
Cabarrus County pauses Emergency Rental Assistance Program application period
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As of September 1, 2022, Cabarrus County Government paused acceptance of new applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Staff will focus on processing more than 1,300 pending applications currently in the cue. Officials believe the amount requested through submitted applications will deplete the remainder of the County’s funding allocation.
WBTV
First Alert issued for Labor Day with chances for heavy rain in the forecast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Periods of heavy rain will be possible west of Charlotte through Labor Day. For Charlotte and areas south of I-40 there will be pockets scattered of showers and a few thunderstorms. Labor Day First Alert: Showers likely, cooler temperatures. Tuesday: Scattered showers, a few rumbles of...
Charlotte company starts apprenticeship program to help fill openings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People who have been in the trades are leaving, so now the heating and air industry needs new talent to continue servicing the ongoing demand for service. A Charlotte-based company, Sky HVAC, is now offering an earn-to-learn opportunity to attract and keep skilled workers. According to...
Comments / 0