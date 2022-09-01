ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox46.com

Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

National Cheese Pizza Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Lauren and James were asking all morning, so we had to hook them up with a pizza on National Cheese Pizza Day!. Several places across the country are offering deals for the day. At 7-Eleven you can get a free pizza using their app, if you’re a first time customer. At Marco’s Pizza, you can get an XL big cheese pizza for just 10 bucks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Flooding possible as heavy rain falls across the Charlotte area

HICKORY, N.C. — The Carolinas don't have the forecast many want to see on a holiday Monday. Outdoor plans need to have a backup plan across the Charlotte area as a flux of moisture is coming in from the Southeast, leading to widespread showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and foothills. This includes the cities and towns of Blowing Rock, Boone, Hickory, Lenoir and Morganton in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
luxury-houses.net

This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC

The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's why we celebrate Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Labor Day is about a lot more than just a day off work. There's a rich history behind why we celebrate it. In the late 1800s, the average person worked 12-hour days, 7-days a week just to make ends meet. For the latest breaking news, weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Park And Ride#The Lynx Blue Line#Gold Line
WCNC

Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gold
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Offering AC Bill Assistance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County residents who are having trouble paying their summer cooling bills can now get help from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Officials say this year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis, a life threatening or health related emergency, and have a final notice or past due utility bill.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Rhino Market & Deli snags space in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — Rhino Market & Deli has landed space in SouthPark’s Capitol Towers. The neighborhood market and deli signed a deal for a 5,877-square-foot location. It will be at 4300 Congress St., near Legion Brewing. Plans call for a storefront with expanded interior seating and kitchen. Raleigh-based Highwoods...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County pauses Emergency Rental Assistance Program application period

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As of September 1, 2022, Cabarrus County Government paused acceptance of new applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Staff will focus on processing more than 1,300 pending applications currently in the cue. Officials believe the amount requested through submitted applications will deplete the remainder of the County’s funding allocation.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy