Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman charged after BRPD confiscates drugs and weapons
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tierra Smith, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a complaint on Madison Ave. The complaint came in around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and centered around “several subjects standing in front of a residence armed with a rifle and handguns,” according to the affidavit.
brproud.com
Police: Father caught speeding on ATV with toddler in front seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say the 26-year-old father of a toddler was arrested on multiple charges after he was caught speeding on an ATV (or four-wheeler) with his young son in the front seat at the start of the Labor Day weekend. According to the...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting. The shooting took place a little after 12:40 a.m. The suspect is Oliven Molina and TPSO considers the...
L'Observateur
TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Man arrested after speeding around on ATV with toddler, promoting drag racing event set to block MRB traffic
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after police found him speeding on an ATV with his one-year-old son Friday afternoon. Officers later discovered he was allegedly promoting an off-road vehicle drag racing event that would block traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday. The Baton Rouge Police...
brproud.com
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place. The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd. The vehicle stopped by LSP was...
Police: Man arrested after drag racing led to deadly crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a man has been arrested following a deadly crash allegedly involving drag racing on Airline Highway. The crash happened on Saturday, August 20, but police arrested Warren Thomas, 23, on Thursday, September 1. He faces several charges including vehicular homicide, drag racing, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
brproud.com
Man arrested for striking EBRSO deputy, trying to sneak into SU game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) arrested a man Saturday after he tried to sneak into a Southern University football game. The sheriff’s office says a deputy was assigned to the north end zone ticket area when he was approached by 21-year-old Jordan Beal. Beal asked if he could enter the stadium without a ticket and watch the game from the fenced area but allegedly became angry when the deputy denied him entry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com
Police: Man charged with drag racing after chaotic August crash kills passenger
BATON ROUGE - Police charged a man with drag racing and vehicular homicide after a chaotic crash in August left one person dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Warren Thomas, 23, was arrested Sept. 2 on several traffic-related charges after an investigation found surveillance footage that showed a major late-night crash on Airline Highway near Gwenadele Avenue. Thomas was found to have been racing alongside another car after they stopped at the same red light.
cenlanow.com
Iberia deputies find pair of bodies after responding to suspicious person call
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two bodies were found in a New Iberia residence this morning after a brief standoff on Troy Road, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero. Romero said deputies received a call at around 5:30 a.m. from a woman claiming to hear someone outside her residence. As deputies arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and established a perimeter around the home.
Suspect arrested in Jeanerette shooting that injured 2
An arrest has been made following a shooting that sent a juvenile and an adult to the hospital on Saturday.
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him are:. Larry Parker, 36, 04512 Byron Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Disgruntled BRPD officer caught trying to embarrass police chief in traffic stop setup
BATON ROUGE - A plot to catch Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul breaking the rules backfired on an officer after his boss got wind of the scheme. During a news conference where BRPD addressed multiple investigations into wrongdoing by its own officers, the department revealed that an officer came up with a setup to try to catch the chief committing a crime. Leaders at BRPD heard about the plan after the officer told his coworkers about it.
brproud.com
Multiple BRPD officers accused of breaking the law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police announced investigations into a total of four BRPD officers Thursday. Two have been arrested on some serious charges but two more are facing serious consequences. At the Thursday press conference, BRPD officials said Officer Wade Hill is facing kidnapping, and misdemeanor...
brproud.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of alleged drug dealer in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Late on Tuesday night, members of the Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 200 block of E. Washington St. One of the detectives made their way to the vehicle and spoke with the driver. The driver was later identified as...
Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting at officers. Oliver Jones, 62, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. According to police, he’s accused of shooting...
St. Martinville man sentenced to 12 years after having meth mailed to home
A St. Martinville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison yesterday after he plead guilty to drug trafficking charges.
Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation
More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police.
brproud.com
Marijuana located after Zachary man clocked going 20 mph over speed limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was recently monitoring radar in the 3800 block of Perkins Rd. when a vehicle allegedly passed through over the speed limit. Late on Wednesday night, the officer clocked a vehicle going 61 mph in a 40...
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts
A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores.
Comments / 5