Utah football: 3 takeaways from Utes’ loss to Florida
Utah football lost its first game of the 2022 college football season to Florida. It was a tough loss since the Utes had a shot to win in the dying moments, and it may have derailed their chances at making the College Football Playoff. What a fun game, though, right?
‘I’ll go to war with this team’: No. 7 Utah disappointed with loss to Florida — but Utes learned a lot about themselves
Utah football hosts Southern Utah Saturday in its home-opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Florida football: 3 takeaways from statement win over No. 7 Utah
Billy Napier was looking to make a statement in his first game as Florida football coach against the nation’s No. 7 team. What’d we learn?. The Billy Napier era got off to a great start on Saturday night as Florida football hosted the No. 7 team in the nation as Utah came to town.
Florida Stuns No. 7 Utah In Major Saturday Night Upset: Fans React
What a finish down in The Swamp. In Billy Napier's Florida debut, the Gators upset No. 7 Utah with a last minute go-ahead drive followed by goal line stand to secure the 29-26 win. CFB fans reacted to the big time upset on Saturday night. "Hate that Utah lost like...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Utah star sharply downplays The Swamp following loss to Florida
The No. 7 Utah Utes lost a heartbreaker in The Swamp to the Florida Gators 29-26 Saturday night. It was the largest opening crowd in Florida football history with 90,799 fans in attendance. Anthony Richardson put on a show for the Gators, combining for 274 yards and rushing for 3...
Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues
Sometimes, it just isn’t your day. The Utah Utes football team were on the wrong end of news on Saturday night after getting upset by the Florida Gators on the road. The visitors had plenty of opportunities to put away the Gators in the final moments. However, each time, they came up short. All the […] The post Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Richardson makes 2-point conversion with beautiful spin move
Anthony Richardson lit it up for Florida in the Gators’ 29-26 home win over Utah on Saturday, and one particular play he made drew plenty of attention. Richardson went 17/24 for 168 yards in the air, and he rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns. His skills were on full display when he converted a 2-point attempt early in the fourth quarter after a touchdown made it 20-19.
Gator Country
Collins “excited to play in front of 90,000” Gators’ fans in the Swamp
The Florida Gators hosted most of their commits on campus on Saturday night as they were treated to a great game and a win over Utah in the Swamp. Defensive line commit Kelby Collins (6-5, 280, Gardendale, AL. High) is one of the prize commits of the class and he’s ready to experience the Swamp as a player next year.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Can't take the heat? Utah player loses his red Gatorade all over the field at The Swamp
The ESPN broadcast of No. 7 Utah at Florida showed a Utah player lose his red Gatorade all over the field not once, but twice Saturday evening. Avert your eyes if you’re not down with watching a football player throw up everywhere. You’re one of the lucky ones who didn’t have to watch it live.
kslsports.com
Utes Stuck In Gainesville, Florida Provides Assistance
GAINESVILLE- Word got out early Sunday morning that the Utes never made it back to Salt Lake City after their game at The Swamp. Paul Kirk, who is head of Utah Athletics Communications revealed the charter plane Utah was supposed to take Saturday night was grounded due to mechanical issues.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Billy Napier said after Florida's huge season-opening win over No. 7 Utah
Billy Napier had a lot to be happy about following Florida’s 29-26 win over No. 7 Utah on Saturday, and much of it had to do with Anthony Richardson. “We’re figuring out here this guy is a really special player,” Napier said about Anthony Richardson’s 2-point conversion, and also added, “This group has fight in it.”
Gator Country
Kearney has a great experience in the Swamp on Saturday night
The Florida Gators hosted several prospects committed to other schools on Saturday as they were able to watch the Gators knock off Utah. Florida State offensive line commit Roderick Kearney (6-4, 300, Orange Park, FL. High) was on campus and enjoyed the atmosphere in the Swamp. “I had a great...
Look: 415-Pound College Football Defensive Tackle Is Going Viral
Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a big boy. Measuring at 6-5, 415-pounds, the Plant City native is easily the heaviest player in college football. When cameras spotted the gap-stuffing DT in the Gators primetime battle vs. No. 7 Utah, Watson started to go viral. "415-pound DT Desmond Watson wearing...
247Sports
5 Eye-Popping Stats From BYU's Win Over USF
Historically, the state of Florida has not been kind to BYU. The Cougars were winless in the Orange state until 2020 when Zach Wilson led BYU to a 49-23 win in the Boca Raton Bowl over UCF. Even with that win over UCF, the Cougars had never won a regular season game in Florida. That changed in the season opener when BYU routed USF to the tune of 50-21.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier delivers impressive performance in Swamp debut at Florida
Billy Napier saw his debut in The Swamp quickly become a memorable one. After Napier drained the clock late ahead of a fourth down call in the fourth quarter, several fans and media questioned the call. But that quickly ended after Anthony Richardson delivered the latest strong play in an impressive night with a touchdown that put the Gators up by 3 points.
Opinion: The BYU-Duke volleyball game and Jeffrey R. Holland’s timeless advice
The racist slurs thrown out by a spectator at the BYU-Duke volleyball game shows that some need to reread Elder Jeffrey R. Holland’s 40-year-old advice on standing up against evil.
