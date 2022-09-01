ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, PA

Lower Burrell woman accused of fleeing police in rental car taken from Arnold

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Westmoreland County jail

A Lower Burrell woman is accused of speeding through Arnold and New Kensington, nearly hitting a woman pushing a stroller and, after crashing, jumping into a good Samaritan’s vehicle and telling him to drive away.

Arnold police said Nicole Patricia Smith, 26, of Fairview Road admitted fleeing in a rental vehicle that was left running after someone flattened the tires on her friend’s car.

In a criminal complaint against Smith, Arnold police said the incident began about 4:30 p.m. Friday when an officer saw a vehicle with a Florida license plate traveling east on 17th Street at high speed. Police later identified the driver as Smith.

Police said the vehicle came to an abrupt stop at Ivy Alley, narrowly missing a woman pushing a stroller across the street. The pedestrian had to speed up and lunge to get out of the way, the complaint said.

Police said the vehicle sped up and ran a stop sign at 17th Street and Fifth Avenue, where a marked Arnold police unit was stopped. The vehicle did not stop for police. It ran stop signs and accelerated past two vehicles on the road in front of the Arnold Towers high-rise on Horne Boulevard, according to the complaint.

Arnold police ended their chase and advised New Kensington police that the vehicle was heading their way, the complaint said. Arnold police said the vehicle ran a stop sign at 14th Street and Horne and continued at high speed west on 14th Street.

Police said Smith did not stop at two more stop signs before turning left onto Third Avenue into New Kensington.

She ran a stop sign at Third Avenue and Industrial Boulevard before crashing at the corner, leaving the vehicle in the middle of the road, police said.

Two women were seen getting out of the vehicle, police said. Police did not identify the passenger.

Police said Smith was then seen getting into the vehicle of a man who had stopped to ask if the women were OK.

Police blocked his vehicle and arrested Smith, the complaint said.

According to police, the man said Smith jumped into the back of his vehicle, hit the back of the seat and yelled for him to, “Go, go, just drive.”

According to police, Smith said she and her friend had taken the car after they got into a fight with another woman who slashed the tires on her friend’s car.

Police said Smith had bloodshot, watery eyes; slurred speech; and a 1.75-­liter bottle of tequila that was three-fourths empty. She refused to provide a blood sample, police said.

Arnold police charged Smith with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer; driving under the influence; and traffic offenses, including reckless driving.

Smith did not have an attorney listed in court records.

She was arraigned and sent to the Westmoreland County jail on $30,000 bail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 8 before New Kensington District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.

PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports

An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

