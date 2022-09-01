On September 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Michael P. Scherer., 49, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 16 in the town of Elma, Scherer was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Scherer had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Elma, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Scherer was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO