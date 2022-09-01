Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Related
33-year-old Buffalo man killed in shooting, BPD investigating
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a call regarding a shooting around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning. A 33-year-old Buffalo man was reportedly shot outside, in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased. According to detectives, the shooting was likely […]
Buffalo Police: Man shot in the arm Sunday on Roslyn Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot in the arm Sunday evening on Roslyn Street and was taken to the hospital to be treated. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Roslyn Street, near East Delavan Avenue and Bailey Avenue, according a spokesperson with the Buffalo Police Department.
Buffalo Police investigating deadly shooting on Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is dead following an early morning shooting in the city. On Monday morning, Buffalo Police officers responded to the area around Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street for a report of a shooting. Police were called to scene around 2:20 a.m. Police say a...
WGRZ TV
Police investigation on Roslyn Street in Buffalo
A spokesperson for the department says a man was shot in the arm just before 6:30pm on Sunday. The investigation is still ongoing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nyspnews.com
Cheektowaga man arrested for DWI
On September 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Michael P. Scherer., 49, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 16 in the town of Elma, Scherer was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Scherer had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Elma, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Scherer was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Buffalo man held on three felonies after Tonawanda DWI
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing three felonies after he reportedly drove a Ford pickup truck on front lawns, smashed into lawn furniture and hit a tree while driving while intoxicated on Penarrow Drive in the City of Tonawanda around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Anthony Cole, 43, was charged with DWI, a […]
Buffalo man faces 3 felonies following DWI crash in City of Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with three felonies following an accident late Sunday night. Around 10:13 p.m. on Penarrow Drive in the City of Tonawanda, police say Anthony Cole, 43, drove through people's front lawns, hit lawn furniture and hit a tree in his Ford pickup truck.
Buffalo Police trying to locate shooting victim who left ECMC
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shooting victim left the hospital while being treated, and the Buffalo Police Department is now asking for help in finding him. William J. Morin, 23, of Oneida Street was shot around 6 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Urban Street, northeast of MLK Park, police said. A civilian vehicle took him to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BPD investigating fatal stabbing
Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the 200 block of Coit Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Woman stabbed to death early Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning. The woman, 25, was involved in a domestic dispute with a man around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Coit Street, not far from the Broadway Market. The two knew each other and stabbed each other during the dispute, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.
Buffalo police asking for assistance in finding shooting victim
Police say he is wanted by state parole for absconding and say that he was later at a Rochester hospital but left before police arrived.
WGRZ TV
Domestic stabbing leaves one dead and another injured
A Buffalo Police spokesperson says a man and a woman both stabbed each other during a dispute. They were taken to ECMC, where the 25-year-old woman died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police looking for shooting victim who escaped from ECMC
Buffalo Police hope you can help them find 23 year old William Morin. Police say he was shot on Urban Street early Friday morning.
19-year-old killed in unusual crash in Cattaraugus County
Deputies in Cattaraugus County report a 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a bizarre accident on Route 417 in Portville. Read more here:
wnynewsnow.com
Three Busted After Police Allegedly Recover Drugs During Late-night Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three men are facing charges after police allegedly recovered several illicit drugs during a late-night traffic stop on Saturday in Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cherry and West Third Street downtown. Following an investigation, it...
2 men shot and killed Friday in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were shot and killed Friday afternoon. The men were found dead on Stevens Avenue, near Northland Avenue, around 3:50 p.m. Friday, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
WGRZ TV
2 Men Killed In Buffalo Shooting
BUFFALO POLICE SAY THE SHOOTING HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 4 O'CLOCK... ALONG STEVENS AND NORTHLAND AVENUES. DOZENS OF OFFICERS ARE ON THE SCENE.
Door Repair Man Pleads Guilty for Burglary After Rifling Through Woman’s Drawers
by Erie County District Attorney Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 61-year-old...
WIVB
Two dead in Stevens Avenue shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Stevens Avenue Friday afternoon in Buffalo. The shooting happened on Stevens Avenue, just before 3:50 p.m. near Northland Avenue where officers found two dead males, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
Convicted felon arrested in connection to Oxford Avenue shooting
The Queen City man was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Tuesday afternoon shooting.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0