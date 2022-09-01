Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Business updates: Study finds Frisco is the best place to buy a house, get a chance to meet new city manager
A WalletHub study released Tuesday has ranked Frisco as the best place to buy a house for 2022. The study also ranked Friso at the top for affordability and economic environment.
fortworthreport.org
Happy Labor Day. Here’s what average Fort Worth homeowner’s tax bill could look like in 2023
The average price of a home in Fort Worth rose to $355,000 in July, a 17.9% increase compared with July 2021. As home values rise, a patchwork of property tax rates will determine residents’ tax bills. While every taxing entity lowered or maintained their rates set in 2022, residents...
starlocalmedia.com
Royer family in Little Elm immerse themselves in community with family-owned business
The Little Elm community has been nothing but supportive of the Royer family business since its opening, which is now all-in for them after their oldest son joins the business this week. Karla and John Royer grew up in the automotive business industry and now own a CARSTAR together in...
While Rent Isn’t Getting Cheaper in North Texas, Be Glad You’re Not in New York
Maybe this is not the best time to bring this up because either the rent is late or the debit has just cleared the bank. But here goes: The median one-bedroom rent has hit another all-time high in Zumper’s National Rent Index. Locally, Plano was the nation’s 35th most-expensive rental market last month with the cost of a two-bedroom up 18.5 percent since this time a year ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Collin County Suburbs Rank 1-3 in National Study of Best Places to Buy a Home
Here’s a statistical oddity you don’t see every day on these personal finance websites that churn out rankings of cities and what makes them so special:. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney rank 1-3 in WalletHub’s rankings of the top-10 best places to buy a home. In fact, North Texas suburbs made up half of the top 10 with Denton ranking eighth and Richardson 10th.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Amanda Thrash, new Allen Fairview Chamber board member and president of Texas Health Allen
Amanda Thrash has served as president of Texas Health Allen since July 3. Thrash has primary oversight of daily operations and responsibility for the 88-bed hospital’s annual operating plan. She previously served as vice president, professional and support services, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. Her tenure with Texas Health extends much further, though. She started at Texas Health Dallas as an administrative resident in 2009, moving to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano in 2010. She became administrator of Texas Health Neighborhood Care & Wellness Prosper in 2016, serving in that role for two years.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Mary Kemper, Coppell ISD's new Executive Director for Educational Leadership
Mary Kemper has served Coppell ISD for more than 10 years, first as a Secondary Mathematics Instructional Coach at Coppell High School before serving as the Director of Mathematics in the Curriculum Department for nine years. She was selected as the CISD Executive Director for Instructional Leadership in July. She taught in the Houston area for seven years before joining CISD in 2012.
These are the 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
IN THIS ARTICLE
H-E-B Is Brining Jobs To Plano, Texas And Beyond
If you are looking for a new job, now is the time. New data shows that employment is growing fast, and jobs are quickly becoming available. On Friday, The Bureau of Labor Statistics (via Newsbreak) released updated data on hiring in the U.S. and found that hiring has slowed down but remained high through August. They reported that 315,000 jobs were added into the economy, but unemployment rose to 3.7% nationally. Bucking national trends Collin County’s unemployment rate dropped between June and July from 3.4% to 3.3%.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell news: stay updated on how to make a difference in the community this month
September is Hunger Action Month and the North Texas Food Bank is taking action. During the month, the NTFB is creating awareness about food insecurity by hosting a Peanut Butter Drive. The goal of this drive is to collect kid-friendly protein to help feed North Texas locals. The Coppell City Council is calling on the community to help the NTFB reach its goal of collecting 500,000 pounds of peanut butter this year. Donations can be dropped off at Metrocrest Services and monetary donations can be made online.
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas Residents
Bank of AmericaPhoto by Taylor Simpson on Unsplash. With the price of buying a house increasing due to inflation pushing interest rates as high as 6%, Bank of America wants to offer a new program for first-time home buyers. In Dallas and a few other select cities, first-time home buyers can buy a home with zero down payment and closing costs. The target audience is people of color, African Americans, and the Hispanic community.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business updates: learn about entertainment options in McKinney
Meals on Wheels Collin County has scheduled I-Spy McKinney for 4-7 p.m. Sept. 17. The scavenger hunt includes experiencing the entertainment options of McKinney. The event ends at Hub 121 where there will be prize giveaways and a performance by the Maylee Thomas Band that participants can enjoy with friends and family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After 15 Years in East Dallas’ Casa View Haven, The Only Constant is Change
This was the year it happened. Mark it down in your history books and alert the media, because 2022 was the year that Casa View, an East Dallas neighborhood that had been fighting to reinvest in itself for the better part of the last two decades, has finally arrived. How...
You Can Walk Through Whimsical Trails Full Of 5,000 Glowing Pumpkins In Texas This Fall
Spooky season is right around the corner, which means fall plans need to be made pronto. One magical option Texans can add to their to-do list is walking through a trail of 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins that are lit up each night to illuminate the autumn sky in a hazy orange.
dallasexpress.com
Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction
A large mixed-use development in the Dallas Riverfront District is getting back on track with the help of a former Dallas Cowboys player. The development will include “a new and vibrant mixed-use neighborhood linking multiple adjacent districts. It will provide direct access to current and future improvements to the Trinity River trails and amenities,” according to project details.
DFW weather: North Texas residents see damage, power outages amid severe storms Sunday
DALLAS — It's been a rainy Labor Day weekend in North Texas. Sunday saw strong to severe storms move through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, bringing high winds, damage and power outages throughout the area. Counties like Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant saw multiple severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday afternoon.
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite news roundup: Living history, closures and more
Tickets for the 12th annual Mesquite Meander are available now. Attendees can call 972-216-6468 for tickets to a living history tour of Mesquite Cemetery (400 Holley Park Drive).
starlocalmedia.com
Standard of success: Taylor, Mustangs look to maintain winning ways
The Sachse volleyball program has established such the level of success that any person associated with the sport in Garland ISD is familiar with their achievements. In their inaugural varsity campaign in 2004, they reached the regional tournament.
WFAA
DFW weather: Labor Day forecast for North Texas
Labor Day Weekend will be warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. Anyone with outdoor plans should stay weather aware.
Comments / 0