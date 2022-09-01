If you are looking for a new job, now is the time. New data shows that employment is growing fast, and jobs are quickly becoming available. On Friday, The Bureau of Labor Statistics (via Newsbreak) released ​​updated data on hiring in the U.S. and found that hiring has slowed down but remained high through August. They reported that 315,000 jobs were added into the economy, but unemployment rose to 3.7% nationally. Bucking national trends Collin County’s unemployment rate dropped between June and July from 3.4% to 3.3%.

