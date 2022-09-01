ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

CandysDirt

While Rent Isn’t Getting Cheaper in North Texas, Be Glad You’re Not in New York

Maybe this is not the best time to bring this up because either the rent is late or the debit has just cleared the bank. But here goes: The median one-bedroom rent has hit another all-time high in Zumper’s National Rent Index. Locally, Plano was the nation’s 35th most-expensive rental market last month with the cost of a two-bedroom up 18.5 percent since this time a year ago.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Amanda Thrash, new Allen Fairview Chamber board member and president of Texas Health Allen

Amanda Thrash has served as president of Texas Health Allen since July 3. Thrash has primary oversight of daily operations and responsibility for the 88-bed hospital’s annual operating plan. She previously served as vice president, professional and support services, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. Her tenure with Texas Health extends much further, though. She started at Texas Health Dallas as an administrative resident in 2009, moving to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano in 2010. She became administrator of Texas Health Neighborhood Care & Wellness Prosper in 2016, serving in that role for two years.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Mary Kemper, Coppell ISD's new Executive Director for Educational Leadership

Mary Kemper has served Coppell ISD for more than 10 years, first as a Secondary Mathematics Instructional Coach at Coppell High School before serving as the Director of Mathematics in the Curriculum Department for nine years. She was selected as the CISD Executive Director for Instructional Leadership in July. She taught in the Houston area for seven years before joining CISD in 2012.
COPPELL, TX
KDAF

These are the 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study

Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
DALLAS, TX
H-E-B Is Brining Jobs To Plano, Texas And Beyond

If you are looking for a new job, now is the time. New data shows that employment is growing fast, and jobs are quickly becoming available. On Friday, The Bureau of Labor Statistics (via Newsbreak) released ​​updated data on hiring in the U.S. and found that hiring has slowed down but remained high through August. They reported that 315,000 jobs were added into the economy, but unemployment rose to 3.7% nationally. Bucking national trends Collin County’s unemployment rate dropped between June and July from 3.4% to 3.3%.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell news: stay updated on how to make a difference in the community this month

September is Hunger Action Month and the North Texas Food Bank is taking action. During the month, the NTFB is creating awareness about food insecurity by hosting a Peanut Butter Drive. The goal of this drive is to collect kid-friendly protein to help feed North Texas locals. The Coppell City Council is calling on the community to help the NTFB reach its goal of collecting 500,000 pounds of peanut butter this year. Donations can be dropped off at Metrocrest Services and monetary donations can be made online.
COPPELL, TX
Tom Handy

Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas Residents

Bank of AmericaPhoto by Taylor Simpson on Unsplash. With the price of buying a house increasing due to inflation pushing interest rates as high as 6%, Bank of America wants to offer a new program for first-time home buyers. In Dallas and a few other select cities, first-time home buyers can buy a home with zero down payment and closing costs. The target audience is people of color, African Americans, and the Hispanic community.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney business updates: learn about entertainment options in McKinney

Meals on Wheels Collin County has scheduled I-Spy McKinney for 4-7 p.m. Sept. 17. The scavenger hunt includes experiencing the entertainment options of McKinney. The event ends at Hub 121 where there will be prize giveaways and a performance by the Maylee Thomas Band that participants can enjoy with friends and family.
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction

A large mixed-use development in the Dallas Riverfront District is getting back on track with the help of a former Dallas Cowboys player. The development will include “a new and vibrant mixed-use neighborhood linking multiple adjacent districts. It will provide direct access to current and future improvements to the Trinity River trails and amenities,” according to project details.
DALLAS, TX

