Australian Police Seize Classic Bentley From Canada

These days it’s not too unusual to hear about law enforcement in countries like Australia seizing a car as it’s being imported from a foreign country. What is shocking is to hear New South Wales police took a 1960 Bentley S2 that’s supposedly worth over $140 million. After all, the most expensive classic Bentley we’ve ever heard of was the 1932 Blower which sold at auction in the UK for $7 million.

It turns out this Bentley S2 is worth so much not because of its rarity or provenance, but rather what was hidden inside. A tipster told police they ought the inspect the British car as it was shipped from Canada to a buyer Down Under. They decided to serve a warrant for the car at the home after it was delivered, then proceeded to X-ray the classic, revealing it indeed was carrying hidden cargo.

That’s when they popped off the headlights, revealing bags of methamphetamine. It seems Walter White is still at it. After police went through the vehicle with a fine-tooth comb, they netted not only 350 pounds of meth but 132 pounds of cocaine. Police say the street value of the illegal drugs is about $115 million, hence why the classic Bentley value was so high.

Police took two men, a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old, into custody. Both are facing several drug trafficking charges. Detectives continued working the case, arresting two more people and seizing an additional five pounds of meth along with $750,000 in cash.

Transporting drugs in cars is far from a new scheme, although we don’t hear about classic Bentleys being used all that often. Thankfully, police were able to grab the goods before they helped wreck countless more lives.

Source: Fox News

Photos via NSW Police Force