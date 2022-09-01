ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Dockless Scooters Return to Milwaukee for Third Pilot Program

As the seasons turn, a now familiar transportation option returns to Milwaukee. On Friday, the city’s third dockless scooter pilot program officially launched, with three companies taking place in the current iteration of the study. Companies Lime and Spin, who have previously participated in the pilot program, return with a fleet of scooters set to hit Milwaukee’s streets. They’ll be joined by newcomer Veo, a Chicago-based company that formed in 2017.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,283 New Cases, No Deaths

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,283 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,168 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,003 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,704 cases per day. In 2020, 681 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 666 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE

