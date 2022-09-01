ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office.

The mom made the allegations during a TikTok video posted earlier this week , which has since gone viral.

Staff members ‘no longer employed’ at Abilene ISD after incident involving restraint of student

This mom starts the video by showing pictures of what appear to be scratches and bruises on a child’s arm, saying these marks, “and much more were left on my son when he was 5 years old by a teacher because he didn’t want to put his shoes on on the playground.” He was in Pre-K when this happened.

She also says she filed a police report, then holds up a document that appears to be an Abilene police report generated on March 4, 2022.

The report was made for 2 nd Degree Felony Injury to a Child and reads, “a report was taken for second degree felony injury to a child as a 5 YOA child was caused injury when he was held down by teachers at his school. There were visible injuries to the child’s arms and he was caused pain. The parents do wish to press charges.”

Police have confirmed this report was filed.

Mom made the TikTok video after finding a social media post earlier this week from the teacher who was involved in the incident with her son. In the post, the teacher shared pictures of her classroom and said she was excited for the upcoming school year, which will be her 3 rd year working with special needs children.

After the incident happened, the mom said she went to a lawyer, who told her nothing would happen with the case. She says Wylie ISD immediately dismissed the case, and a criminal investigation was open with police for a few months, but mom says the detective told her he couldn’t do anything because the school dropped the case, so he sent it to the District Attorney’s Office. Mom says that when she called the DA’s Office, they couldn’t even find the case.

However, both the Abilene Police Department and Wylie ISD claim the District Attorney’s Office ruled the incident as “unfounded.”

Both agencies said their investigation was thorough and that nothing of a criminal nature was ever confirmed.

Abilene PD’s full statement reads, “the Department is aware of a social media video post from a parent regarding an incident involving the parent’s child and a teacher at Wylie ISD. After a thorough and extensive investigation, the case was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office, who ruled the incident as unfounded.”

Wylie ISD provided a similar explanation, saying “Wylie ISD is aware of the social media video posts published by a parent regarding an alleged incident last school year. Wylie ISD and the Abilene Police Department conducted a thorough investigation at the time regarding these claims and responded in accordance with law and district policy. The case was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office where it was deemed unfounded.”

The mother never named the teacher in her TikTok video , and since no criminal charges have been filed, KTAB and KRBC will be declining to release the teacher’s name as well.

BigCountryHomepage.com will provide an update if more information on this incident is released.

Comments / 5

DSCowboys
3d ago

Even if it did happen, big deal. The kid should learn to listen. We used to get paddled in front of the whole class by the teachers, then got it at home too. Kids need discipline. This is what's wrong with kids today...

Reply
3
Southern Sass
2d ago

I pray that the child wasn’t truly done too hateful. Most educators are amazing and I could never be a teacher but a handful are hateful and rude. A bad one can scar a kid

Reply
2
 

