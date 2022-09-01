Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Chili and more around Monroeville, week of Sept. 5, 2022
Tired of trying to decide what to make for dinner? Monroeville Public Library has you covered with Chili + More to Go. Just order and pay ahead by Sept. 16, either by visiting www.monroevillelibrary.org or stopping by the main desk to purchase tickets, and then pick up your items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. The library will not be open for regular business at that time, but college football players Calijah Kancey, Associated Press Third Team All-American, and Nick Patti, bowl starting quarterback, will be on hand to chat with patrons.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 5, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Happy Labor Day!. Labor Day is a well-deserved tribute for those who...
wtae.com
Labor Day closings, Pittsburgh parade, more holiday events
PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Regular mail will not be picked up or delivered. City of Pittsburgh garbage collection will be pushed back one day. Banks will be closed, as will PennDOT...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Glass recycling, car show and more around the Fox Chapel area
Allegheny County and the Pennsylvania Resources Council are offering a Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program in county parks. Locally, a bin will be at Hartwood Acres Park from 7 a.m. to sundown Sept. 17-22 in the amphitheater overflow lot off Middle Road. Residents can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors. No color sorting is required. Containers should be empty and rinsed, with lids and labels still on. Bags and boxes used to deliver glass must be discarded off-site.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rainy conditions cut into attendance at annual Labor United Celebration
Rainy conditions this weekend resulted in lower attendance at the annual Labor United Celebration at Northmoreland Park. The 42nd annual two-day event celebrating the traditions and history of organized labor in Western Pennsylvania typically draws close to 20,000 visitors. This year, crowds were about half of what organizers expected, said...
Latrobe’s inaugural Italian festival to honor city’s history
Latrobe’s First Ward is known for its Italian roots and this month, community members can spend a weekend celebrating that rich history. On Sept. 10 and 11, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream will host the city’s first Italian festival. Michael Ciotti, the coffee shop’s owner, sees the event...
I Am Pittsburgh Festival takes over Emerald Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Labor Day weekend events pick back up this morning.The I Am Pittsburgh Festival took over Emerald Park, beginning at 8 AM.You and your family can enjoy a jam-packed day of entertainment, food, and activities. It all wraps up tonight at 11 PM.Part of the proceeds will go to Youth Enrichment Services throughout the City of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Festival kicks off at Westmoreland Fairgrounds
The 29th Annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival kicked off Friday. It runs through Labor Day at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. Exhibitors come from 14 states and display and sell a wide variety of arts and crafts, including jewelry, clothing, home decor items, soft sculpture, scented candles, lotions and soaps, floral arrangements, seasonal decorations, pet treats and accessories, gourmet dips, drink mixes, candies, fudge and kettle corn. Entertainment for children includes face painting, barrel train rides and an animal petting zoo.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Car seat check, Touch a Truck, other Plum-Oakmont area happenings, week of Sept. 5, 2022
A free car seat safety check event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Holiday Park VFD, 415 Abers Creek Road, Plum. Along with seat checks, featured will be free hot dogs and drinks, tours of the fire station, and EMS, fire and police vehicles on display.
Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival serving food over holiday weekend, organizer hopes to end violence
PITTSBURGH — The annual Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival is serving up food downtown all weekend. Dance classes and local music were also held during the festival on Saturday. William Marshall, the event’s founder, said the event is a way to honor black food in Pittsburgh and to bring some peace to the community.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Ohiopyle for Whitewater, Hiking, and Historical Fun (Tues., 9/6/22)
Ohiopyle State Park, southeast of Pittsburgh, is wild and scenic. In the 1800s the area drew city dwellers who’d come just to stroll and enjoy the beauties of nature. That pastime is still popular, along with more activities today—notably, white water boating on the Youghiogheny River, which snakes through valleys and gorges here. Within the parkland, two stretches of river offer different experiences. The so-called Middle Yough, which runs from upstream into the town of Ohiopyle, is the gentler ride: a mix of fast-moving flat water and moderate (“Class I and II”) rapids. Kayakers and standup paddleboarders who first have mastered steering on calm water often use this stretch to learn the game of zipping through chutes and dips without mucho upsets. The Lower Yough, from Ohiopyle down, has the bigger, bouncier rapids. Expert kayakers love it, as do visitors who take the guided raft trips, paddling in (relatively) stable soft rafts with guides who know the way. Major outfitters, alphabetically, are: Laurel Highlands River Tours, Ohiopyle Trading Post, White Water Adventurers, and Wilderness Voyageurs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Pair's industrial art a love letter to steelworkers
An accidental discovery on social media led to a partnership between New Castle businessman Chip Barletto and Pittsburgh industrial artist Cory Bonnet, and, because of that, our community will always have permanent reminders of why we celebrate Labor Day. Barletto has been visiting old steel mills for 50 years, starting...
Kiski Area alumna opens all-inclusive salon in Allegheny Township
A Kiski Area alumna has opened a business right across the street from where she once attended high school. Cassandra “Casey Lynn” Walsh of Vandergrift recently opened her own full-service salon, Casey Lynn: Style for all, in Allegheny Township, a stone’s throw from Kiski Area High School.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Swimming Pools and Swimming Beaches (Mon., 9/5/22)
Swimming and More: Sandcastle, State Parks, and Other Beaches. It’s going to be a great summer for sunning and swimming at your favorite pool. City and Allegheny County pools will both be open, as is the historic Dormont Pool, and the Crawford Pool in Shaler Township. Swimming in the rivers? Pittsburghers have done it for generations, but more than a few have drowned, so we are not up for recommending it nor for posting a list of precautions. (One hint, though: Swimming while intoxicated is an insanely bad idea.)
Mother-daughter duo to open specialty clothing boutique in Vandergrift
A new business is buzzing into Vandergrift. Honeybee & Co., an online women’s and children’s specialty clothing boutique, is scheduled to open a brick-and-mortar location Sept. 15 at 301 Emerson St. The business, co-owned by the mother-and-daughter team of Rachelle Beavers, 45, of West Leechburg and Destiney Beatty,...
Paranormal investigations continue in Jeannette in advance of Oct. 8 Ghost Tour
Paranormal investigators are finding eerie evidence in some of Jeannette’s buildings. Members of Truth Seekers Paranormal Researchers have been using specialized equipment at several downtown locations in preparation for an Oct. 8 fundraiser for the Jeannette Historical Society and You Are Here gallery. “We’re still going through the audio...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival
As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5
Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 2-5
The 29th annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival takes place Friday through Monday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. More than 200 exhibitors from 14 states will be present, selling jewelry, embellished clothing, home and seasonal decor, floral arrangements, candles, lotions and soaps, pet treats and accessories and food and drink items.
Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
