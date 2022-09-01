ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Twilio will benefit from the growing usage of mobile apps. Palo Alto is a balanced play on the expanding cybersecurity market. The market’s demand for Wolfspeed’s power-efficient silicon carbide chips will continue soaring for the foreseeable future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Down 67% and 86% That Billionaires Are Buying on the Dip

Billionaires Steve Cohen and Ken Griffin bought Zoom stock in the second quarter. Fellow billionaires David Shaw and Jim Simons recently increased their stake in Docebo. Zoom and Docebo have seen their share prices plunge 67% and 86%, respectively. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off

Apple stock has gained impressively since its stock split two years ago, and it could fly higher in the long run. Nvidia is not in great shape right now, but investors shouldn't forget the massive catalysts it is sitting on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Hormel Foods, Campbell Soup, Ciena and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Hormel Foods (HRL) – Hormel fell 4.2% in the premarket after issuing a mixed batch of quarterly results and guidance. The food producer's quarterly revenue beat forecasts, but earnings were slightly short. The same was also true for its full-year outlook as Hormel expects higher operational costs to persist.
CNBC

Wall Street’s top analysts pick these stocks as safe bets right now

Another month has gone by and the market outlook shows no signs of improvement. August began on an upbeat note, but ultimately ended in a slump for all three major indexes. After a jobs report that came just below estimates, investors are turning their focus toward the Federal Reserve's upcoming September meeting.
CNBC

CVS to buy home health giant Signify Health for about $8 billion

CVS said it would acquire Signify Health for $30.50 per share in cash. The deal marks a big push by CVS into the in-home health care space. Signify announced its decision to explore strategic alternatives in early August. CVS Health has reached a deal to acquire in-home health-care company Signify...
CNBC

Chartmaster: Time to buy retail for a bounce

Carter Worth of Worth Charting on whether retail could see a short-term bounce. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Steve Grasso and Courtney Garcia.
WWD

Lululemon Logs $1.9B in Quarterly Revenues as Demand for Pricey Activewear Continues

Lululemon’s winning streak continues.  The Vancouver, B.C.-based athletic apparel, accessories and footwear retailer revealed earnings after the market closed Thursday, improving on top and bottom lines and proving that at least some shoppers are still buying activewear in the era of inflation and return-to-office settings. Lululemon updated its full-year guidance as a result, causing company shares to rise more than 9 percent in after-hours trading.  More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show “The momentum in our business continued in the second quarter, fueled by strong guest response to our product innovations,...
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets trade lower ahead of U.S. jobs report

Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Friday as investors look ahead to the U.S. jobs report for August, a key indicator before the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision later this month. South Korea's consumer price index rose slower than expected — 5.7% in August from the same period a year...
US News and World Report

Asian Stocks Follow Wall Street Lower After US Jobs Report

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets declined Monday after Wall Street ended last week lower and China tightened anti-virus controls. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and South Korea declined. Oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel while the euro edged lower. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index ended down...
