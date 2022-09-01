Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia Elk Cam is live
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced that its newest cam, the Elk Cam, is live. Elk are able to share their charismatic presence with all Virginians from the valleys of Appalachia through this live viewing camera. After nearly two years of rigorous work by donors and volunteers, the Elk Cam enables viewers to see elk while they are active during September and October as breeding season approaches. The Elk Cam will run annually from mid-August (when they expect calves and cows to rejoin the herd) through November. Elk rut peaks between late September and early October and will have the greatest amount of all-day elk activity.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
