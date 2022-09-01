Read full article on original website
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
LSU football is back in action against Florida State tonightTina HowellTallahassee, FL
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, volunteer caretakers plead for help from New Orleans City Hall
When it comes to Lincoln Beach, the long-neglected New Orleans East recreation spot that’s recently had a quiet revival, city officials and the volunteers who tend to it say they want the same thing: a newly restored, pristine Lake Pontchartrain beachfront for everyone to enjoy. But in recent months,...
Power Boulevard: The upgrade that never was
Seven years ago the city of Kenner received $3-million to renovate and upgrade Power Boulevard between Esplanade and Vintage with new landscaping, lighting, sidewalks, everything a major thoroughfare would need.
NOLA.com
This Kenner thoroughfare is to get a $3 million upgrade - seven years after money awarded
A $3 million project to revitalize part of Power Boulevard in Kenner is finally moving forward -- seven years after the federal funding was allocated. The government awarded the money in 2015 to improve Power's pedestrian walkways, lighting and landscaping between West Esplanade Avenue and Vintage Drive. Kenner signed an agreement for the work the next year with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. After that, the project went dormant.
Traffic Alert: Road closures ahead of Southern Decadence
Drivers will not be able to cross Bourbon Street during the event
WDSU
New Orleans announces utility assistance event
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
NOLA.com
Photos: Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter
Southern Decadence celebrated its 50th anniversary with a colorful walking parade through the French Quarter Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. This year's theme was 'Jazz. Burlesque. Decadent. New Orleans.'
WDSU
Central Grocery's muffulettas on sale across metro area as business recovers from Ida
NEW ORLEANS — An iconic New Orleans business is still on the road to recovery, but you can still get their famed food around the metro area. Central Grocery, the historic Italian market in the French Quarter, is selling its muffulettas at businesses and grocery stores across southeast Louisiana.
WDSU
Circle K promoting one-day sale on gas at certain New Orleans locations
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans area Circle K gas stations are providing cheaper gas, but only on Thursday. Circle K is hosting its Circle K Fuel Day, where gas will be 40 cents cheaper at certain locations. The drop in gas prices at these locations will only be...
NOLA.com
New Orleans public schools have fewer certified teachers, but does that really matter?
Across Louisiana, 12.5% of teachers are uncertified, the most recent state data shows. But in New Orleans, where all public schools are run by charter organizations, that number is much higher, at about 55%. Perhaps that's no surprise: charter schools have the freedom to hire anyone they deem a qualified,...
Shooting on I-10 East Saturday night leaves man hospitalized
The New Orleans Police Department says officers were originally responding to the scene as an accident.
fox8live.com
Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables...
travelweekly.com
New, new, new New Orleans
New Orleans, a city that often reinvents itself -- sometimes willingly, sometimes owing to unforeseen circumstances -- has done so again. And, as the pandemic appears to be winding down, people are re-re-re-re-discovering it. There are new things to see, new places to stay, new places to eat. But to...
NOLA.com
A home or a projectile? St. Tammany Parish Council rejects mobile homes in storm-vulnerable area
Flanked by her husband and young son, Natasha Jones pleaded with the St. Tammany Parish Council to let her family put a mobile home on the corner of Oak Street and Lakeview Drive near Slidell, calling it their best shot at having a home. But while council members were obviously...
Sunday murder in Lower 9th Ward
The NOPD is looking for a killer after a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward Sunday. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the Homicide of a 30-year-old man,” according to a news release.
WDSU
Precautionary boil water advisory canceled for parts of New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO), in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), has canceled the precautionary boil water advisory for parts of New Orleans East, which included the area bounded by Paris Road, Vanderkloot Avenue, Morrison Road and Haynes Boulevard.
The Vue is better from the top in New Orleans
You know the old saying, the view is better from the top? Well, in New Orleans, it is. 34 stories on top, to be exact.
NOLA.com
New brewery and barbecue restaurant coming to New Orleans, blocks from the Superdome
A regional restaurant group with a reputation for beer and a local pitmaster known for his way around the smoker are bringing a two-pronged concept to downtown New Orleans, very close to the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center. The brewery and restaurant called Brewery Saint X and a counter-service...
Shooting in Lower 9th Ward Sunday leaves man dead
Officers say they responded to the 800 block of Tricou St. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
prcno.org
The Enigmatic Eight: an 1850s attempt to create ‘Up Town’ in the ‘Back of Town’
This story appeared in the September issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. The photograph always perplexed me: a circa-1858 streetscape captured by Jay Dearborn Edwards of a...
wwno.org
Moon Landrieu, former New Orleans mayor, dies at 92: report
Moon Landrieu, a two-term New Orleans mayor whose legacy includes increasing Black representation in city government and building up the Central Business District with the Superdome and skyscrapers, died at the age of 92 on Monday morning, according to a report from NOLA.com. Landrieu was born on July 23, 1930...
