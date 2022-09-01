ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

This Kenner thoroughfare is to get a $3 million upgrade - seven years after money awarded

A $3 million project to revitalize part of Power Boulevard in Kenner is finally moving forward -- seven years after the federal funding was allocated. The government awarded the money in 2015 to improve Power's pedestrian walkways, lighting and landscaping between West Esplanade Avenue and Vintage Drive. Kenner signed an agreement for the work the next year with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. After that, the project went dormant.
WDSU

New Orleans announces utility assistance event

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
fox8live.com

Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables...
travelweekly.com

New, new, new New Orleans

New Orleans, a city that often reinvents itself -- sometimes willingly, sometimes owing to unforeseen circumstances -- has done so again. And, as the pandemic appears to be winding down, people are re-re-re-re-discovering it. There are new things to see, new places to stay, new places to eat. But to...
WWL-AMFM

Sunday murder in Lower 9th Ward

The NOPD is looking for a killer after a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward Sunday. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the Homicide of a 30-year-old man,” according to a news release.
wwno.org

Moon Landrieu, former New Orleans mayor, dies at 92: report

Moon Landrieu, a two-term New Orleans mayor whose legacy includes increasing Black representation in city government and building up the Central Business District with the Superdome and skyscrapers, died at the age of 92 on Monday morning, according to a report from NOLA.com. Landrieu was born on July 23, 1930...
