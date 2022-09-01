Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
24hip-hop.com
Real Rap Is Back New and Upcoming Atlanta Artist LowkeyDro is Ready to Take the Music Industry by Storm
Toddrick Drayden, Better known as Lowkeydro. Grew up in Atlanta, Ga where he went on to gain a love for music and sports. Inspirations like 2pac, B.I.G, and Eminem just to name a few went on to influence his style of rapping. He consider himself to have a different flow...
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s Stunning Bridgerton Experience Is Closing Its Ballroom Doors Soon
It’s no secret that The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has been the talk of the Ton since it opened in July. This luxurious ball, which immerses guests in the iconic Shondaland hit series on Netflix, has been a dazzling spectacle in cities across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Montreal, and of course, Atlanta.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Underground Atlanta launching ‘scary movies’ haunted house
Underground Atlanta’s new owners are setting up a haunted house for the Halloween season in an attempt to draw crowds to the troubled shopping and entertainment center in downtown Atlanta. A ghostly “immersive theatrical experience” titled “Save the Video Store 2.0” opens Sep. 16 in homage to the Y2K era, Urbanize reports.
CBS 46
Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jurassic Jungle LIVE will come to the Cobb County Civic Center Sept. 17 and 18. The live educational program will feature 14 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and an Ankylosaurus. They’re the country’s large free-roaming dinosaurs, brought to life by special effects and professional puppeteers.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events
Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
Thousands flock to downtown Atlanta for Dragon Con
ATLANTA — Dragon Con is back in downtown Atlanta and bringing with it some 60,000 pop culture fans. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in the middle of the cast of thousands who came back in full force for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Ruby Fallin, or...
Atlanta Daily World
Lil Baby Meets Stacey Abrams At Premiere Of ‘Untrapped’ Documentary In Atlanta
Lil Baby recently hosted a special Atlanta Premiere of “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby.” Held at the Regal Atlantic Station, the premiere featured opening remarks by Latasha Gillespie, Head of Global DEI at Amazon Studios, Prime Video and IMDb followed by a party next door at Bowlero Lanes.
thisis50.com
Ez & Trilla, One Of The Hottest Duo’s Out Of Atlanta
Atlanta artists Ez & Trilla have been making a lot of noise lately with their catchy tunes & raw lyrics. Recently there’s been a wave of upcoming duos making big waves, fast. One of which is Ez & Trilla. Undoubtedly some of the greatest upcoming hit makers in Atlanta, the stars seem to have the recipe for success. Ez & Trilla have been maintaining an upward trajectory with every release. Their most recent single, “Feel It” has proven to be a major success. It has accumulated about two hundred thousand streams across social and streaming platforms in the few weeks since it’s release! Ez & Trilla are currency on a hot streak and don’t seem to be letting up any time soon. Be sure to stay tuned for more information regarding EZ and Trilla, and check out the “Feel It” music video linked below.
secretatlanta.co
Delve Into Atlanta’s Hauntings & History At These Spooky Ghost Tours
Lawrenceville is one of the oldest cities in the metro Atlanta area, founded all the way back in 1821! Since then, it’s gained white the reputation for being one of the most haunted places in the peach state. Manifesting itself into a hotspot during spooky season, specifically for their spooky selection of ghost tours of the “sleepy suburban town”.
AccessAtlanta
Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city
There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
Downtown Is Getting a Wizarding World Experience With Harry Potter: The Exhibition
Venue will debut in 200 Peachtree on October 21, 2022.
On this day in history, Sept. 1, 1864, Atlanta collapses and burns as Confederates flee
Fiery destruction consumed Atlanta as rebel forces fled the city on this day in history, September 1, 1864. The collapse of the Georgia transportation hub marked a defining moment in the Civil War and later fueled one the great sweeping epics in global storytelling, "Gone with the Wind." "Cut off...
CBS 46
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
CBS 46
Old Fourth Ward community fears what will happen to AMC property after closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood is preparing to adjust now that Atlanta Medical Center announced it is closing in November. The Old Fourth Ward has seen a lot of changes after some rough years, but most recently there’s been a lot of development.
CBS 46
Man injured in Midtown shooting ‘would have died’ if AMC was closed sooner
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man who was critically injured in a triple shooting in Midtown that left two others dead has spoken out, saying if the Atlanta Medical Center that he was rushed to was closed, he “would have died.”. The shooting spree started at...
Live Out Your White Picket Fence Dreams in This Newly-Listed Virginia-Highland Bungalow
With its white picket fence, pristinely landscaped yard, and charming bungalow-style architecture, this move-in-ready home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
AccessAtlanta
Saucy, crispy and flavorful: 10 of the best wing spots in metro Atlanta
Drums or flats? No matter which one you prefer, chicken wings in the city of Atlanta are unlike anywhere else in the world. We take our wings very seriously and there are many incredible spots to discover and visit around town. Although there are many options and extraordinary varieties to...
Final 8 p.m. sunset in Atlanta until April happens this weekend
ATLANTA — The days are getting shorter. The final 8 p.m. sunset until April is Saturday, Sept. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The next sunset at 8 p.m. or later is not until Apr. 4, 2023, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
secretatlanta.co
Don’t Miss Out On This Mind-Blowing Sneakerhead Exhibit In Atlanta
Freehand Profit: Face Value is an exciting exhibition currently on display at the beloved SCAD FASH museum, known for an eclectic mix of exhibits delving into fashion, film, and art! This exhibit is no exhibition, as the worlds of sneakers and mask-making come together in this visually captivating collection of fabulous pieces. This month is your last month to witness Freehand Profit: Face Value, so don’t miss out, y’all!
