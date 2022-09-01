Atlanta artists Ez & Trilla have been making a lot of noise lately with their catchy tunes & raw lyrics. Recently there’s been a wave of upcoming duos making big waves, fast. One of which is Ez & Trilla. Undoubtedly some of the greatest upcoming hit makers in Atlanta, the stars seem to have the recipe for success. Ez & Trilla have been maintaining an upward trajectory with every release. Their most recent single, “Feel It” has proven to be a major success. It has accumulated about two hundred thousand streams across social and streaming platforms in the few weeks since it’s release! Ez & Trilla are currency on a hot streak and don’t seem to be letting up any time soon. Be sure to stay tuned for more information regarding EZ and Trilla, and check out the “Feel It” music video linked below.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO