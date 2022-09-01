ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta’s Stunning Bridgerton Experience Is Closing Its Ballroom Doors Soon

It’s no secret that The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has been the talk of the Ton since it opened in July. This luxurious ball, which immerses guests in the iconic Shondaland hit series on Netflix, has been a dazzling spectacle in cities across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Montreal, and of course, Atlanta.
NEWS BRIEF: Underground Atlanta launching ‘scary movies’ haunted house

Underground Atlanta’s new owners are setting up a haunted house for the Halloween season in an attempt to draw crowds to the troubled shopping and entertainment center in downtown Atlanta. A ghostly “immersive theatrical experience” titled “Save the Video Store 2.0” opens Sep. 16 in homage to the Y2K era, Urbanize reports.
Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jurassic Jungle LIVE will come to the Cobb County Civic Center Sept. 17 and 18. The live educational program will feature 14 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and an Ankylosaurus. They’re the country’s large free-roaming dinosaurs, brought to life by special effects and professional puppeteers.
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events

Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
Ez & Trilla, One Of The Hottest Duo’s Out Of Atlanta

Atlanta artists Ez & Trilla have been making a lot of noise lately with their catchy tunes & raw lyrics. Recently there’s been a wave of upcoming duos making big waves, fast. One of which is Ez & Trilla. Undoubtedly some of the greatest upcoming hit makers in Atlanta, the stars seem to have the recipe for success. Ez & Trilla have been maintaining an upward trajectory with every release. Their most recent single, “Feel It” has proven to be a major success. It has accumulated about two hundred thousand streams across social and streaming platforms in the few weeks since it’s release! Ez & Trilla are currency on a hot streak and don’t seem to be letting up any time soon. Be sure to stay tuned for more information regarding EZ and Trilla, and check out the “Feel It” music video linked below.
Delve Into Atlanta’s Hauntings & History At These Spooky Ghost Tours

Lawrenceville is one of the oldest cities in the metro Atlanta area, founded all the way back in 1821! Since then, it’s gained white the reputation for being one of the most haunted places in the peach state. Manifesting itself into a hotspot during spooky season, specifically for their spooky selection of ghost tours of the “sleepy suburban town”.
Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city

There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
Don’t Miss Out On This Mind-Blowing Sneakerhead Exhibit In Atlanta

Freehand Profit: Face Value is an exciting exhibition currently on display at the beloved SCAD FASH museum, known for an eclectic mix of exhibits delving into fashion, film, and art! This exhibit is no exhibition, as the worlds of sneakers and mask-making come together in this visually captivating collection of fabulous pieces. This month is your last month to witness Freehand Profit: Face Value, so don’t miss out, y’all!
