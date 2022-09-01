ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swimswam.com

FINA Cancels Next Marathon Swim World Series Stop in Puerto Rico

”Canceling was in the athletes’ best interests,” said FINA executive director Brent Nowicki. Limited time for Puerto Rico to prepare was a factor. The fourth leg of the FINA Marathon Swim World Series scheduled for Puerto Rico from Oct. 7-9 has been canceled due to ongoing challenges faced by the Puerto Rican Swimming Federation and limited time to prepare.
swimswam.com

Caeleb Dressel Hasn’t Swum Since Leaving Worlds Early

Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist wrote on Instagram that...
swimswam.com

2022 World Junior Championships: Final Medal Table

The 2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships looked different than the seven previous editions. Not only was there a three-year gap between competitions for the first time since 2011, having been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were also several nations that generally occupied the upper tier of the medal table absent.
swimswam.com

One Year After Rejection, Soul Cap Earns FINA Approval for Competition Use

Soul Cap, a covering designed to protect natural Black hair, has earned FINA’s approval for competition use after initially being rejected last year. Soul Cap, a covering designed to protect natural Black hair, has earned FINA’s approval for competition use after initially being rejected ahead of last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
Florida State
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To U.S. Basketball, Brittney Griner News

Despite Brittney Griner being arrested and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, several Americans are reportedly set to play basketball in the country moving forward. According to a report by USA TODAY, more than 30 Americans are set to head overseas to play basketball in Russia, while Griner is presumably locked up.
Penny Oleksiak
Simone Manuel
swimswam.com

2022 World Junior Championships: Day 6 Swims You May Have Missed

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) The final night of the 2022 World Junior Championships just concluded tonight and there were several standout performances, such as David Popovici making a 47.13 100 free look easy and Pieter Coetze‘s 200 back championship record. However, in this article, we wanted to highlight some swims from day six of World Juniors which flew under the radar, but still deserve to be recognized.
swimswam.com

Ksawery Masiuk Breaks World Juniors And Polish Record With 24.44 50 Back

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) After previously breaking the World Junior Championships record in the 100 back, Ksawery Masiuk did it again, this time in the 50 back. In the finals of the event tonight, he won in a time of 24.44, breaking Pieter Coetze‘s 24.58 Championship record set yesterday and Masiuk’s old Polish record time of 24.48.
swimswam.com

Costa Rica and Dominican Republic Down National Records in Women’s 4×100 FR Relay

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 3:29.69, Australia (2021) World Junior Record — 3:36.19, Canada (2017) World Jr Champ Record — 3:36.19, Canada (2017) Prelims of the girls 4×100 free relay at the 2022 World Junior Championships this morning saw a pair of national records fall. Firstly, Costa Rica qualified for the final tonight, finishing 8th this morning in 4:02.80. The team of Jimena Rodriguez, Sthefany Venegas, Karina Solera, and Genesis Bolandi combined to take down the previous Costa Rican Record, which stood at 4:06.57 from the 2017 Central American and Caribbean Championships. Here are the splits from this morning’s relay:
swimswam.com

2022 World Junior Champs: Ribeiro Scratches 100 Free (Day Five Finals Preview)

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro scratched the boys’ 100 free semifinal tonight where he was the top seed to focus on the boys’ 50 fly final later in the session where he is ranked 3rd. He had a strong swim this morning, blasting a 48.67 in the 100 free and coming within .15 of his lifetime best time. This leaves the event to second seed and world record holder David Popovici who cruised to a 49.14 this morning. South Africa’s Pieter Coetze, the third seed, also scratched the 100 free, but he has no other individual races in this finals session. He scratched the 50 fly semifinals yesterday after placing 4th in prelims. #13 Lily Gyurinovics of Hungary dropped the girls’ 50 free semifinals.
