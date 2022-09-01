Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
FINA Cancels Next Marathon Swim World Series Stop in Puerto Rico
”Canceling was in the athletes’ best interests,” said FINA executive director Brent Nowicki. Limited time for Puerto Rico to prepare was a factor. The fourth leg of the FINA Marathon Swim World Series scheduled for Puerto Rico from Oct. 7-9 has been canceled due to ongoing challenges faced by the Puerto Rican Swimming Federation and limited time to prepare.
swimswam.com
Caeleb Dressel Hasn’t Swum Since Leaving Worlds Early
Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Caeleb Dressel has finally broken his two-month silence after withdrawing from June’s World Championships for unspecified reasons. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist wrote on Instagram that...
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Championships: Final Medal Table
The 2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships looked different than the seven previous editions. Not only was there a three-year gap between competitions for the first time since 2011, having been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were also several nations that generally occupied the upper tier of the medal table absent.
swimswam.com
One Year After Rejection, Soul Cap Earns FINA Approval for Competition Use
Soul Cap, a covering designed to protect natural Black hair, has earned FINA’s approval for competition use after initially being rejected last year. Soul Cap, a covering designed to protect natural Black hair, has earned FINA’s approval for competition use after initially being rejected ahead of last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
swimswam.com
Pieter Coetze Closes Out World Juniors With 1:56.05 200 Backstroke Meet Record
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) On the final night of racing at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, South Africa’s Pieter Coetze delivered a new meet record to win the 200 backstroke. Coetze swam a 1:56.05 to take out the 1:56.69 that Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez set back in 2017 in Indianapolis.
Sports World Reacts To U.S. Basketball, Brittney Griner News
Despite Brittney Griner being arrested and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, several Americans are reportedly set to play basketball in the country moving forward. According to a report by USA TODAY, more than 30 Americans are set to head overseas to play basketball in Russia, while Griner is presumably locked up.
NBA・
swimswam.com
Diogo Ribeiro Becomes First Junior Under 23 With 22.96 50 Fly World Junior Record
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) During the boys 50 butterfly final at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro established a new world junior record of 22.96. That time makes him the first junior to crack 23 seconds in the event, improving upon Andrei Minakov‘s WJR of 23.05 from back in 2020.
swimswam.com
Jana Pavalic Resets Croatian Record With A 26.38 50 Fly Victory At World Juniors
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) En route to a gold medal in the women’s 50 butterfly at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, Jana Pavalic has downed the Croatian national record with a 26.38. That time for was good enough to undercut her own national record of 26.50 from back in June 2021.
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 6 Swims You May Have Missed
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) The final night of the 2022 World Junior Championships just concluded tonight and there were several standout performances, such as David Popovici making a 47.13 100 free look easy and Pieter Coetze‘s 200 back championship record. However, in this article, we wanted to highlight some swims from day six of World Juniors which flew under the radar, but still deserve to be recognized.
swimswam.com
Ksawery Masiuk Breaks World Juniors And Polish Record With 24.44 50 Back
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) After previously breaking the World Junior Championships record in the 100 back, Ksawery Masiuk did it again, this time in the 50 back. In the finals of the event tonight, he won in a time of 24.44, breaking Pieter Coetze‘s 24.58 Championship record set yesterday and Masiuk’s old Polish record time of 24.48.
swimswam.com
Swimming Australia Announces 36-Strong Roster For 2022 Short Course Worlds
Australia will send 36 swimmers to the 2022 World Short Course Championships, which will occur on home soil in December 2022. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the wake of the 2022 Australia Short Course Swimming Championships, Swimming Australia has released its roster for the 2022 World Short Course...
swimswam.com
Costa Rica and Dominican Republic Down National Records in Women’s 4×100 FR Relay
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 3:29.69, Australia (2021) World Junior Record — 3:36.19, Canada (2017) World Jr Champ Record — 3:36.19, Canada (2017) Prelims of the girls 4×100 free relay at the 2022 World Junior Championships this morning saw a pair of national records fall. Firstly, Costa Rica qualified for the final tonight, finishing 8th this morning in 4:02.80. The team of Jimena Rodriguez, Sthefany Venegas, Karina Solera, and Genesis Bolandi combined to take down the previous Costa Rican Record, which stood at 4:06.57 from the 2017 Central American and Caribbean Championships. Here are the splits from this morning’s relay:
swimswam.com
17-Year-old Daniel Gracik Ties Czech Record with 23.53 in Boys 50 Fly Semifinals
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 22.27, Andrii Govorov (2018) World Junior Record — 23.05, Andrei Minakov (2020) World Jr Champ Record — 23.12, Diogo Ribeiro (2022) Top 8 Qualifiers:. Daniel Gracik (CZE) – 23.53. Casper Puggaard (DEN) – 23.87. Diogo Matos Ribeiro...
swimswam.com
Galossi’s Training Partner Bertoni Shines In World Junior Championships
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) In the final of the boys 200-meter freestyle at the World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, the bronze medal went to Italy’s Filippo Bertoni, with a time of 1:49.05. At only 16 years old, Filippo Bertoni has already been featured at the Italian junior...
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Champs: Ribeiro Scratches 100 Free (Day Five Finals Preview)
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro scratched the boys’ 100 free semifinal tonight where he was the top seed to focus on the boys’ 50 fly final later in the session where he is ranked 3rd. He had a strong swim this morning, blasting a 48.67 in the 100 free and coming within .15 of his lifetime best time. This leaves the event to second seed and world record holder David Popovici who cruised to a 49.14 this morning. South Africa’s Pieter Coetze, the third seed, also scratched the 100 free, but he has no other individual races in this finals session. He scratched the 50 fly semifinals yesterday after placing 4th in prelims. #13 Lily Gyurinovics of Hungary dropped the girls’ 50 free semifinals.
Vitality remain undefeated at ESL Pro League Season 16
Team Vitality rallied from a map down to defeat Natus Vincere on Saturday and remain unbeaten in Group A at
