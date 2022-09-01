Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Photo Gallery: Vicksburg vs. Warren Central football
Vicksburg High and Warren Central renewed their football rivalry Friday at Warren Central, in the 42nd edition of the River City Rivalry. A sellout crowd of more than 5,000 fans packed the stands on both sides of Viking Stadium to cheer on their respective teams. DeCorey Knight had a 54-yard...
Vicksburg Post
Four Down Territory: Gators and Vikings play a special (teams) game; Alcorn and MSU go long
You’re in Four Down Territory, where each week we’ll look at four notes, stats and trends from the weekend that was in Mississippi high school football, college football and the NFL. 1. Vicksburg High and Warren Central renewed their football rivalry on Friday night with a game that...
Vicksburg Post
Warren Central beats Vicksburg with late defensive stop
With cars lining Highway 27 and a sellout crowd of more than 5,000 fired-up fans packing the bleachers on either side of Viking Stadium, the latest edition of Vicksburg-Warren Central was a throwback to the glory days of the rivalry. The Gators and Vikings gave everyone an ending they’ll talk...
Vicksburg Post
How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players
A weekly roundup of the performances of college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools. • Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had three solo tackles in a 42-10 win over Massachusetts. • Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) kicked off 13 times and had five touchbacks in an 86-0...
Vicksburg Post
Morson’s big night helps Tallulah Academy stay undefeated
When things got a little too close for comfort Friday night, Tallulah Academy’s answer was more Morson. Sophomore running back Brayson Morson ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns, returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, and added six tackles on defense to lead Tallulah to a 58-40 victory over Riverdale Academy.
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson and Jim Hill finished with a 12-12 tie on Friday
Port Gibson High School and Jim Hill finished with a tie ball game on Friday with a final score of 12-12. On the first play of the game, Damion Miller caught a 70 yard touchdown from Cameron Gibson to get the Blue Waves on the board. He finished the game with three catches and 120 yards.
Vicksburg Post
PCA plows through Discovery Christian
In the wake of an ugly loss last week, Porter’s Chapel Academy had a mission to get things back on track against struggling Discovery Christian. Boy, was it accomplished. John Wyatt Massey completed 10 of 15 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns, and Porter’s Chapel rolled up 465 yards of total offense in a 60-0 victory over Discovery Christian on Friday night.
vicksburgnews.com
Seven inducted into the VWSD Athletic Hall of Fame
The Vicksburg-Warren School District has inducted seven former athletes into the VWSD Hall of Fame in a ceremony held on Thursday night. Jimmy Sweet, Bowen Woodson, Donna Brown-Wynn, Robert Lee Erves, Jr., Arthur “Bobo” Harris, Kelvin Reed and Dellie C. Robinson were the inductees in Thursday’s Hall of Fame ceremony, surrounded by family and supporters.
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: Local exhibition honors 100 years of Andrew Bucci
Vicksburg’s own, Andrew Bucci, would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year, and in honor of the artist, whose career spanned nearly 80 years, a year-long centennial celebration is underway, which includes an art exhibition at the Old Constitution Firehouse Gallery, 1204 Main St. The exhibition will run Sept....
Three Jackson water supersites to close
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
Vicksburg Post
M-Braves offer $1 tickets, free food for Jackson residents
PEARL — The Mississippi Braves will try to help Jackson take its mind off the city’s water crisis for a few hours, by hosting a promotion for the city’s residents on Sunday. The M-Braves are offering $1 tickets to all Jackson residents, as well as a free...
Man wanted after shooting at Vicksburg Texaco
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Vicksburg following a shooting at BG Jr. Texaco on Friday, September 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. on Clay near Barryman. Investigators said Eric Deshawn Jackson Jr., 23, has been involved in ongoing dispute with someone. Words were […]
More than 100 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries in 29 Mississippi counties have been issued. Is one located in you community?
In a little more than two months, 104 businesses in Mississippi have been issued Cannabis Dispensary Licenses in the state of Mississippi. Below is a list of licenses issued as of Sept. 1, 2022. As of July, 19 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are listed on the Mississippi State Department of...
WLBT
The late James Charles Evers to have historic sign unveiling, honoring his life and legacy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The late James Charles Evers will have a sign unveiling event commemorating the impact he left during his life. Evers, a World War II veteran, and a prominent figure in the history of Mississippi and the United States will be honored and celebrated with a sign on the one-hundredth year of his birthday.
Vicksburg Post
FACES OF THE FLOODS: Redwood’s Stormy Deere recalls fear in wake of 2019 Backwater Flood
Faces of the Floods is a series by The Vicksburg Post that tells the stories of people impacted by catastrophic floods in the Yazoo Backwater area. From fending off a 12-foot alligator to watching volunteers from ages 2 to 90 fill sandbags and pray aloud for safety, there are some things from the 2019 flood Redwood resident Stormy Deere said she simply can’t unsee.
fox8live.com
Hammond charity United By BBQ feeds those in need in Jackson, Mississippi
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A good neighbor-a found treasure. Volunteers in Hammond took a trip about 2.5 hours directly north on I-55 Friday (Sept. 2) to help out people in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently facing a city-wide water crisis after recent flooding around the areas of Pearl River. Running...
Houston Chronicle
Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
CNBC
'Significant gains' made in fixing Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis
Mississippi's capital city, Jackson, is still suffering from a water crisis. But after days of work on the plant and combined efforts from the city, state and federal governments, 'significant gains' have been made toward returning the city's water service.
