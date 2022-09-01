Read full article on original website
NIGO Releases Second Drop of HUMAN MADE "STORM COWBOY DENIM" Collection
Following the first drop of NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE “STORM COWBOY DENIM”, the Japanese designer has released yet another iteration of vintage-inspired pieces. The second drop features a selection of Type 1954 products, arriving in three new items, the Storm Cowboy Denim Jacket Type 1939 and two pairs of the Storm Cowboy Denim Pants Type 1939. The denim jacket is designed to be a relaxed, box-cut fit and features two front chest pockets, detailed with a button in the signature heart-shaped branding for HUMAN MADE. The back of the jacket sees the words “HUMAN MADE DRY ALLS” stitched as a graphic in red. As for the denim pants, this release debuts two silhouettes including the slim-cut and the straight-leg. All three items are dressed in light-wash selvedge denim that mimics the vintage, worn aesthetic.
Napapijri's FW22 "Be Out There" Campaign Fuses the Future With Functionality
Napapijri‘s DNA fuses the great outdoors with greater taste, resulting in collections (often saturated in outerwear) that blur the lines between the tactile and the trendy. This couldn’t ring more true for the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which has been spotlighted in a new campaign dubbed “Be Out There.”
Get Your Run On with NN07 and Saysky
Copenhagen-based menswear label NN07 is known for creating casual, minimal staples that bring a flavor of modernity to the wardrobe. Now, it is applying that vision across a collaboration with Saysky, which has been crafted for the global running community. Acting as a homage to friendships formed through exercise and...
BSTN and Autry Buckle Up for 01 Low Collaboration
Autry, the tennis-centric footwear brand based Stateside, is back from the ’80s with a bang. With its resurgence that came for Fall/Winter 2021 to the roster of sleek styles that dropped in April, the brand has made a big comeback as it continues to appear on the feet of sneakerheads around the globe — and now BSTN grabs a slice of the action with its Autry Action Shoes collaboration.
The Nike Dunk Low Gets Cozy with a "Fur & Bling" Makeover
Has made it clear that it will continue to push out new Dunk Low iterations until everyone has a pair on their feet. The silhouette continues to hit shelves weekly, from classic color-blocked styles to wacky iterations adorned with diverse material options. Nike has recently revealed a slew of pairs with seasonal detailing and now adds one more to its list, this time exuding winter holiday cheer.
Montblanc Is “On the Move” With Its Latest FW22 Campaign
For more than 100 years, luxury design house Montblanc has created timeless and elegant fashion and accessory items for discerning customers. Its focus on travel essentials and a brand emphasis on the jet-set lifestyle has placed the company in a niche position, allowing Montblanc to be “On The Move” with its latest Fall/Winter 2022 campaign.
'Minions' x Brain Dead Collab Debuts at Dover Street Market LA
Following the success of the Minions: The Rise of Gru movie, Brain Dead and Minions come together for a special collaboration and installation at Dover Street Market Los Angeles. Highlighting the offerings are silver necklace charms and clips, featuring the Minions Dave, Bob, and Tim created by award-winning Zuni silversmith Veronica Poblano.
KSUBI Celebrates Its 23rd Anniversary With a Limited-Edition Capsule and Huge Advertising Campaign
KSUBI’s presence in the global streetwear market has been undeniable, and since 1999 the brand has become recognizable for its unique approach to denim. To celebrate its 23rd anniversary, the brand is launching a limited-edition capsule and a huge advertising campaign – titling the new drop ‘KSUBI 23.’
Lorier's Copper Safari Celebrates Heritage of Exploration
Our friends at the New York-based watchmaking company Lorier have now released a brilliant copper Safari field watch for those with an affinity for exploration. Produced in collaboration with YouTube watch reviewer Urban Gentry, Lorier’s limited edition offering manages to stay consistent with the brand’s vintage aesthetic, honoring timeless design aesthetics while giving them a slightly modern twist.
Celebrate the Remaining Weeks of Summer With These 'Power Rangers' Tiki Mugs
Beeeline Creative has just released an official Power Rangers barware set. Part of the Geeki Tikis mugs brand, these mugs take the Red Ranger, Yellow Ranger, Blue Ranger, Pink Ranger, Black Ranger, and Green Ranger, and morph them into the tiki mug form made from BPA-free ceramic material. Holding roughly...
Ye Drags adidas, Promising To Bring the Wrath
Ye has once again taken to Instagram to share his thoughts on the current. and YEEZY operations. In the past few months, Ye has been vocal about how the German sportswear giant has not been gaining his approval for certain brand activations including YEEZY Day. It comes as no surprise that Ye continues to express his criticism on social media. After months of slander in a series of family-related posts that see him slamming his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, Ye is now focusing his attention on adidas execs, namely its Senior Vice President/General manager Daniel Cherry III.
New Balance 550 Surfaces in "Marblehead" Colorway
As fall approaches, New Balance gears up for new seasonal offerings. Having introduced “Nightwatch Green” and “Natural Indigo” 550s ahead of the weekend, the Boston-based athletics company now debuts a clean gray and white “Marblehead” iteration. The upcoming pairs arrive in the silhouette’s signature...
Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following its inaugural Fall/Winter 2022 collection release, Supreme has now reunited with. for a Nike SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 team-up. For the first installment of its major collaboration series of the season, the upcoming range serves as a follow-up to the New York imprint’s quilted snakeskin Nike SB Blazers released back in 2006.
Ye Shares Pick for the "Best Song in the History of Music to Date"
After teasing an upcoming collaboration with Donda Sports athlete Aaron Donald for a pair of YEEZY cleats on Instagram on Sunday, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, shared his pick for the best song of all time. The DONDA chart-topper gave WizKid and Tems‘ “Essence” the honorary title, posting a...
1-of-36 Wu-Tang x Nike Dunk High 1999 Could Be Yours for $50,000 USD
The Dunk lineage is one of ‘s most revered styles, paving the way for the modern collaborative industry as its roots in skateboarding, basketball, music and culture have gone on to define the streetwear scene that surrounds us today. Friends and Family iterations, such as the Wu-Tang Dunk High from 1999, are pivotal as a scene-shifter, and now one pair in a US 9 has appeared for sale courtesy of the luxury consigner Justin Reed.
Leeum Museum Unveils AR Artworks For 'Kaleidoscope Eyes'
Cutting-edge works by Nina Chanel Abney, Cao Fe, Olafur Eliasson and more. Leeum Museum of Art, in partnership with Daniel Birnbaum, Artistic Director of Acute Art, will soon launch their Kaleidoscope Eyes exhibition to the public. Taking over the museum’s indoor and outdoor spaces, the augmented reality presentation will feature AR works conceived by internationally acclaimed contemporary artists against a backdrop of structures and gardens created by world-renown architects and masters of traditional Korean landscape design.
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"
Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey.” The upcoming release builds on the “MX” pattern series with a gray-toned focus throughout. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” features...
Paris Saint-Germain’s Exclusive Headphones With Master & Dynamic Have Arrived
Continuing its partnership with acclaimed football club Paris Saint-Germain, New York’s own Master & Dynamic has cooked up some on-brand design elements for the release of their limited-edition run of gaming headphones and wireless earphones. The collection of items includes the “MH40” wireless headphones, the “MG20” gaming headphones (wireless),...
Seth Rogen's Houseplant Joins Pro-Ject For Premium Turntable
Premium audio company Pro-Ject has now linked up with Seth Rogen‘s cannabis lifestyle company Houseplant for a special edition HP1 Phono BT turntable. Designed with a retro surfer aesthetic, the new collaboration brings together Rogen’s love of the chilled life with Pro-Ject’s endeavor to create premium sound. Even without looking at its specs, the piece’s cream-colored finish with light blue and orange accents would make a perfect addition to any modern home for those with an affinity for vintage and vinyl.
PICANTE Dishes Up Berenjak's Persian Cuisine In Its Latest Capsule
London is a melting pot of culture — not just with and for society, but through the city’s shared love for food. From the East End’s endless chippies or pie and mash shops, to Chinatown, the vegan-friendly society of Notting Hill, and food hubs such as Borough Market, Broadway Market and Ridley Road Market, there’s a cuisine and culture ready to serve anyone at all times in the capital. This is something that the emerging London-based label PICANTE spotlighted in its first PICANTE Guide, putting people onto hotspots like Regency Cafe, Brutto, and the institution that is Berenjak. Now, PICANTE’s founders Saam Zonoozi and Jude Taylor reference Berenjak — one of their favorite eateries — with its latest PICANTE drop.
