At 12 years old, Ally Venable couldn’t have dreamed what her life would be like now, more than a decade later. She had fallen in love with music and just learned to play guitar. Growing up in East Texas, she looked up to accomplished female artists like Carrie Underwood and Lindale-native Miranda Lambert. She started playing country music and performing live. Her sound changed and developed over time, but once she was introduced to the blues – she was hooked. It was Stevie Ray Vaughan’s music that really drew her into the genre.

KILGORE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO