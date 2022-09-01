Read full article on original website
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Small school powerhouses Daingerfield, Timpson clash in Red Zone Game of the Week
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the top small school teams in East Texas will take center stage on Friday night in the Week 3 Red Zone Game of the Week. Daingerfield, state ranked No. 4 in 3A DII, will take on Timpson, the top 2A team in the state. Both teams come into the contest with 2-0 records.
KLTV
Tyler High’s Jason Wickware intercepts Legacy ball and runs for touchdown
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday night’s game against Tyler Legacy, Tyler High’s Jason Wickware intercepts the Legacy thrown ball and runs it all the way in for a 80 yard touchdown. We have the clip here.
KLTV
Henderson’s A’Jaydon Alexander catches 36-yard pitch for touchdown
Rusk's Elijah Ward catches the 20-yard pass and runs it in for touchdown. Elijah Ward catches a 20-yard pass and breaks free running into the end zone.
KLTV
Rusk's Elijah Ward catches the 20-yard pass and runs it in for touchdown
Henderson's A'Jaydon Alexander catches 36-yard pitch for touchdown. During Friday night's game against Hallsville, Henderson's A'Jaydon Alexander runs to the endzone and catches a 36-yard pitch for a touchdown.
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Sharon Shrine Circus in Tyler
Sharon Shrine Circus arrived Saturday in Tyler as part of its annual tour in East Texas. Spectators gathered at The Oil Palace to enjoy two hours of entertainment with trained animals, clowns, acrobats and more. More shows are scheduled at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today and Monday in Tyler.
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler school teacher transforms classroom into ‘operating room’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Three Lakes Middle School math teacher got creative and transformed her classroom into an operating room. to introduce students to the order of operations. Tristan Arrington teaches 6th grade level math and her student Khloe Jester shared her enthusiasm for her teacher’s idea.
KLTV
Canton’s First Monday Trade Days open for September despite flooding two weeks prior
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Almost two weeks ago rain water rushed through the land and building at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days. This weekend was the September show for vendors following the flood that came through Aug. 22. “As soon as we opened the doors, product went flying down...
KLTV
Retiring After 40 years
City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study. With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow.
KLTV
Wild Food Walk shows what foods work for wilderness survival
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -“Pioneers, the indigenous peoples they had to survive off of some of this stuff so we’re showing them how were connected to the past,” says Park Ranger Interpreter Boyd Sanders. On Saturday, Sanders led a group of around 10 park visitors on a Wild...
etxview.com
Kilgore native living dream as a blues artist, mentored by legends
At 12 years old, Ally Venable couldn’t have dreamed what her life would be like now, more than a decade later. She had fallen in love with music and just learned to play guitar. Growing up in East Texas, she looked up to accomplished female artists like Carrie Underwood and Lindale-native Miranda Lambert. She started playing country music and performing live. Her sound changed and developed over time, but once she was introduced to the blues – she was hooked. It was Stevie Ray Vaughan’s music that really drew her into the genre.
Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game
BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
KLTV
Progress continues on renovations at R.E. St. John’s Memorial Stadium in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Progress continues on renovations at R.E. St. John’s Memorial Stadium in Kilgore. Friday, concrete for common walk ways on the visitors side began being poured. The chain link fencing is being replaced with vinyl-covered fencing. The front ticket booth has been repainted and reroofed and parking spaces will be cleaned, sealed, and restriped.
KLTV
East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods
East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods
KLTV
Missing Rusk County man found
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reports a man reported missing Sunday has been located. The sheriff’s office reported on social media that James Edward Lancaster Jr. was located.
REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
TxDOT allows family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ally Goad will be remembered as a free spirit and a positive light who loved being around friends and family. “She was somebody that was always full of adventure and would drag anybody on those adventures with her,” said her mom Danette Goad. At just 22 years old, the Oklahoma native […]
KLTV
Fire destroys Mount Vernon boat house
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - A boat house with living quarters was destroyed by a fire Saturday. According to a social media post by the Mount Vernon Fire Fighters Corp, the fire broke out at a two-story boat house in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive. Crews from the Mount Vernon Fire Department, South Franklin Fire Department and Purley Fire Department responded to the call. Upon arrival, crews found the structure involved, with fire showing out the eves and front door. The report stated crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures and property.
KTAL
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
Tyler Police: Part of Cumberland Road reopened after vehicle hits gas line
UPDATE – The road has now been re-opened for travel. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All lanes of traffic on Cumberland Road between Old Hickory Road and Oak Creek Circle are closed after a vehicle hit a gas line in the area, Tyler Police said. Police are working the single-vehicle accident on the 1500 block of […]
