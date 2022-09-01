ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Henderson’s A’Jaydon Alexander catches 36-yard pitch for touchdown

Rusk's Elijah Ward catches the 20-yard pass and runs it in for touchdown. Elijah Ward catches a 20-yard pass and breaks free running into the end zone.
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Rusk's Elijah Ward catches the 20-yard pass and runs it in for touchdown

Henderson's A'Jaydon Alexander catches 36-yard pitch for touchdown. During Friday night's game against Hallsville, Henderson's A'Jaydon Alexander runs to the endzone and catches a 36-yard pitch for a touchdown.
RUSK, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Sharon Shrine Circus in Tyler

Sharon Shrine Circus arrived Saturday in Tyler as part of its annual tour in East Texas. Spectators gathered at The Oil Palace to enjoy two hours of entertainment with trained animals, clowns, acrobats and more. More shows are scheduled at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today and Monday in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Retiring After 40 years

Retiring After 40 years
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Wild Food Walk shows what foods work for wilderness survival

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -“Pioneers, the indigenous peoples they had to survive off of some of this stuff so we’re showing them how were connected to the past,” says Park Ranger Interpreter Boyd Sanders. On Saturday, Sanders led a group of around 10 park visitors on a Wild...
TYLER, TX
etxview.com

Kilgore native living dream as a blues artist, mentored by legends

At 12 years old, Ally Venable couldn’t have dreamed what her life would be like now, more than a decade later. She had fallen in love with music and just learned to play guitar. Growing up in East Texas, she looked up to accomplished female artists like Carrie Underwood and Lindale-native Miranda Lambert. She started playing country music and performing live. Her sound changed and developed over time, but once she was introduced to the blues – she was hooked. It was Stevie Ray Vaughan’s music that really drew her into the genre.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game

BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
BROWNSBORO, TX
CBS19

TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Progress continues on renovations at R.E. St. John’s Memorial Stadium in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Progress continues on renovations at R.E. St. John’s Memorial Stadium in Kilgore. Friday, concrete for common walk ways on the visitors side began being poured. The chain link fencing is being replaced with vinyl-covered fencing. The front ticket booth has been repainted and reroofed and parking spaces will be cleaned, sealed, and restriped.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods

East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Missing Rusk County man found

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reports a man reported missing Sunday has been located. The sheriff’s office reported on social media that James Edward Lancaster Jr. was located.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Mount Vernon boat house

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - A boat house with living quarters was destroyed by a fire Saturday. According to a social media post by the Mount Vernon Fire Fighters Corp, the fire broke out at a two-story boat house in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive. Crews from the Mount Vernon Fire Department, South Franklin Fire Department and Purley Fire Department responded to the call. Upon arrival, crews found the structure involved, with fire showing out the eves and front door. The report stated crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures and property.
MOUNT VERNON, TX
KTAL

Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
MARSHALL, TX

