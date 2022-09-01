Venue unclear for Republican-sponsored Peoria debate

A debate advertising candidates from the Peoria council and school board has led to confusion and questions.

A flyer advertises the mayoral, city council and Peoria Unified school board candidates as participating in the event, except for Bridget Binsbacher, a candidate for mayor.

But the Peoria Independent has confirmed at least three other candidates will not participate — Mesquite District council candidate Brad Shafer, Acacia District council candidate Vicki Hunt and school board candidate Melissa Ewing.

The flyer also advertises the event will be hosted by KTAR radio host Mike Broomhead and held Sept. 26 at Westbrook Village, which also happens to be the same day the Republican group for Legislative District 28, the entity organizing the event, was holding their precinct meeting.

Westbrook Village General Manager Karen Jones said the event is not taking place at Westbrook Village, but declined any further comment.

There have been reports the event will be held at Dream City Church, 13613 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix.

However, LD 28 officials did not respond to a request for an interview to confirm this.

Some candidates say they knew the event was taking place, but at least one said the flyer went public before she received an invitation.

Ewing said she received no prior notification of the event but instead received notification from community members about the event from a posting on Peoria Arizona Community Page on Facebook at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 29. She then received an email invitation from LD28 at 4:54 p.m. Aug. 29, Ewing said.

She has declined the event.

Shafer said he knew about the event, but respectfully declined in writing due to official city business the evening of the event. But he was surprised to see his face on the flyer, wrongly indicating he would attend.

“While ‘debates’ on a city level are highly uncommon, I made every attempt to participate in the event. In fact, during the planning stages, over two weeks ago, I notified Lori Bango, LD28, that I would not be able to attend due to a prior obligation,” Shafer said. “This event has since then been posted all over social media. It’s misleading and will, no doubt, be misconstrued later that I refused to attend. If anyone has any interest in what I stand for, they can visit my website BradforPeoria.com or they are welcome to email me.”

Vicki Hunt, Acacia District incumbent and candidate, said that she initially accepted the invitation to participate in the debate, but wanted to know more about the set up.

She later withdrew because she said it had nothing to do with her district.

The sole candidate on the flyer listed as having declined the event is Binsbacher.

LD 28 Republicans have openly supported certain candidates, including mayoral candidate Jason Beck, as well as PUSD candidates Heather Rooks and Devon Updegraff-Day. Both the PUSD and Peoria city elections are nonpartisan, meaning candidates do not run as affiliated with a particular political party.

In a post to Binsbacher’s Facebook page on Aug. 26, her campaign co-chair Marvin Shadman declined the invitation for the LD 28 debate on behalf of the former city council member.

“A debate would imply an impartial public meeting in which opposing arguments are put forward. The opportunity you are providing is anything but. ...” Shadman stated. “Rest assured, Ms. Binsbacher will be entertaining other opportunities that arise for an evenhanded forum with clear rules and an unbiased moderator. However, any notion that your organization has the capability to be impartial or encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas at this point are completely outside the realm of reason.”

Philip Haldiman can be reached at phaldiman@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.