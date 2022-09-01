SPPD announces Hyundai partnership for free wheel locks to qualified vehicle owners

During the last year, the Sun Prairie Police Department has experienced an increase in motor vehicle thefts much like agencies across the rest of the county.

Sgt. Chris Pederson with the SPPD said during the last several months, certain types of vehicles have been targeted in a manner where windows are broken, the steering column is damaged, and the vehicle is started by means other than a key. The thieves primarily have targeted Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

“In order to research every avenue to mitigate these thefts, the SPPD had conversations with representatives from auto manufacturers including Hyundai Motor America,” Pederson said.

In partnership, Hyundai has been working with and supporting local police departments to make steering wheel locks available for affected Hyundai owners.

Additionally, Hyundai has identified a Firstech/Compustar security kit for 2016-21 models that targets the method of entry thieves are using to access these vehicles.

Beginning Sept. 1, 2022, the wheel locks will be available at the downtown Sun Prairie Police Department located at 300 E. Main St., Sun Prairie. The locks will be available 24 hours a day while the supply lasts.

Pederson said the wheel locks will only be available to Hyundai owners who own models without an engine immobilizer.

“Typically, the key start vehicles are models that do not have engine immobilizers,” Pederson said. “You can verify with your Hyundai dealership whether your model has one or not.”

Individuals available to retrieve the wheel locks must provide proof of ownership and be a Sun Prairie resident or work in the City of Sun Prairie. Individuals interested in receiving wheel locks should come to the SPPD lobby, make a request, and have an officer distribute the wheel lock.

Pederson said the SPPD greatly appreciates the partnership with Hyundai Motor America that is providing wheel locks to help mitigate the risk of vehicle theft and overall support our community.

Individuals with questions about the program may also contact Ira Gabriel from Hyundai Motor America via email at igabriel@hmausa.com.

Police help locate medically-challenged male

Sun Prairie police on Aug. 31 helped to locate a 21-year-old male with a pre-existing medical condition who had gone for a bicycle ride and not been heard from for several hours.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said police received a call at 10:03 p.m. that the male had not been heard from since 8:30 p.m., when he sent a Snapchat message in which the male slurred his words.

SPPD was able to triangulate a position for the male and located him on a bike path in Sheehan Park-West, Cox said. Sun Prairie EMS paramedics responded to the scene and provided medical assistance.

Because no criminal violations occurred, no citations will be issued in connection with the incident, according to Cox.

Silver Ford Edge stolen from city involved in chase

Cox said a silver Ford Edge — a company car reported stolen from the 700 block of South Walker Way — was involved in a high-speed chase that involved the Wisconsin State Patrol.

“We determined that the vehicle was recovered after a pursuit that occurred in Cottage Grove,” Cox said. Three black males fled from the vehicle after it stopped, Cox said. The vehicle was located at East Buckeye Road and Sprecher Road in the City of Madison.

Sun Prairie police released the vehicle to a tow company after processing it for evidence. The theft remains under investigation by the Sun Prairie Police Department, while other agencies are handling the chase investigation.

Police find two shotguns, marijuana in abandoned vehicle

Sun Prairie police are still investigating to determine the party responsible for leaving a stolen vehicle in the City of Sun Prairie on Aug. 30.

Cox said police found the unoccupied vehicle — reported stolen from the City of Madison — parked on Hart Road at 3:06 p.m. Police contacted the registered owner, who gave police permission to enter and search the vehicle.

Cox said police located two shotguns and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation; individuals with information about the incident are asked to call the SPPD at 608-837-7336 or the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes