Syndication: The Greenville News

WYFF4.com
3 students charged in deadly stabbing at North Carolina high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three teenagers face charges after a deadly fight at a North Carolina high school. The attack happened on the fourth day of classes at Northside High School in Jacksonville, near Camp Lejeune. Two students were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Thursday with...
NC community still in shock after student stabbing death
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many in the Jacksonville community are still wrapping their heads around what happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Three students are behind bars and are facing charges after another student died after being stabbed during a fight that broke out before the start of classes. Another student was stabbed but […]
WITN
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
Budweiser Clydesdales draw large crowds in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The sidewalks of downtown Washington were packed Wednesday evening as the famous Budweiser Clydesdales paraded through the streets. After a presentation and question-and-answer session on Stewart Parkway, the horses strolled down Main Street, where they made brief stops to allow for photo ops and videos. If you missed the Clydesdales on […]
Rocky Mount pregnant woman shot in stomach
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount woman who is pregnant was taken to the hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night, police there said. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told of a 30-year-old woman, who […]
Rocky Mount elementary school changing how students are disciplined
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount elementary school is working to change the way their students view learning and overhaul the discipline process to target negative behaviors — not children. A new position called a Restorative Justice Specialist is leading the charge to make students feel safe at Baskerville Elementary, and the school says it’s already paying off.
'What happened wasn't right': Ousted Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones speaks at rally
Kenly, N.C. — Supporters of recently ousted Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones held a rally Friday night in support of her. Jones was among the speakers during the “Justice for Justine” rally at 306 E. Second St. "This brings tears to my eyes not because I'm sad,"...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Murder nets another arrest
AHOSKIE – A second individual is behind bars for the deadly shooting of a Murfreesboro woman near here on Aug. 17. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said 23-year-old Tamjhae Williams of Ahoskie is charged with first degree murder in the death of Angie Britt. Williams, who was arrested on Monday of this week in Greensboro, is being held without the privilege of bond in the Hertford County Detention Center.
WRAL
Report: Student dead, teacher injured in shooting at NC high school
WITN reports a student is dead and a teacher is injured following an attack at a high school in Jacksonville. A source who has been briefed on what happened tells WITN that a student was stabbed and a teacher cut during an attack just inside the main entrance of Northside High School.
wunc.org
Enfield native Mondale Robinson came home to halt Black pain and white supremacy
For nearly 100 years, a monument to Confederate veterans stood in Enfield, a small town north of Rocky Mount. Earlier this month, the town commission voted to remove it. Then, the mayor of Enfield, Mondale Robinson, volunteered to do it himself. He did it on Facebook Live with a hammer and bulldozer.
cbs17
Body identified as father, former firefighter missing in Rocky Mount: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say a body found Wednesday has been identified as a missing father and retired Rocky Mount firefighter. At about 1 p.m., the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found 61-year-old Bobby Wilson in the woodline on the 400 block of North Winstead Ave., according to a release.
WITN
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
WITN
Thief wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of items at Greenville stores
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the woman who stole from several stores, taking thousands of dollars in items. Greenville police tell WITN that the woman hit three stores, Serendipity, It’s So Wright, and Monkee’s, in Arlington Village on Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m.
1 student dies, another hurt in stabbing at NC high school, police chief says; student arrested
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student has died and another is hurt after a fight ended in a stabbing at an Onslow County high school, according to the chief of the Jacksonville Police Department. In a news conference around 11 a.m. Thursday, Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said it started...
6-year-old student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount family says they’re still recovering from their panic after their 6-year-old son went missing from his elementary school on the first day of classes. Mason Wade was found after being unaccounted for for around four hours on Monday evening. Wade’s grandmother,...
Body of missing retired firefighter found in Rocky Mount
An investigation is underway after the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found the body of a missing retired firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
wcti12.com
New Bern continues search for new owner of the Tisdale Home
NEW BERN, Craven County — Tonight, we have an update on the Tisdale Home in the City of New Bern being offered up for free. The Tisdale House, located downtown on Broad Street could be moving soon, but there is still a process. The home needs to be moved...
Kenly votes to terminate Town Manager after investigation into police department, town staff resignations
Following the investigation into the recent police department and town staff resignations, the Kenly Town Council voted in a 3-2 decision to terminate its contract with its Town Manager.
WRAL
Parents want action after Edgecombe Edgecombe County Schools score poorly
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Parents want action after Edgecombe Edgecombe County Schools score poorly. Edgecombe County Public Schools ranks among the five worst counties in the state for the...
