Syndication: The Greenville News

Greenville, NC

Pitt begins life without quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) on Thursday night (file photo/Imagn).

WYFF4.com

3 students charged in deadly stabbing at North Carolina high school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three teenagers face charges after a deadly fight at a North Carolina high school. The attack happened on the fourth day of classes at Northside High School in Jacksonville, near Camp Lejeune. Two students were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Thursday with...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC community still in shock after student stabbing death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many in the Jacksonville community are still wrapping their heads around what happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Three students are behind bars and are facing charges after another student died after being stabbed during a fight that broke out before the start of classes. Another student was stabbed but […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Budweiser Clydesdales draw large crowds in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The sidewalks of downtown Washington were packed Wednesday evening as the famous Budweiser Clydesdales paraded through the streets. After a presentation and question-and-answer session on Stewart Parkway, the horses strolled down Main Street, where they made brief stops to allow for photo ops and videos. If you missed the Clydesdales on […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount pregnant woman shot in stomach

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount woman who is pregnant was taken to the hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night, police there said. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told of a 30-year-old woman, who […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Rocky Mount elementary school changing how students are disciplined

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount elementary school is working to change the way their students view learning and overhaul the discipline process to target negative behaviors — not children. A new position called a Restorative Justice Specialist is leading the charge to make students feel safe at Baskerville Elementary, and the school says it’s already paying off.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Murder nets another arrest

AHOSKIE – A second individual is behind bars for the deadly shooting of a Murfreesboro woman near here on Aug. 17. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said 23-year-old Tamjhae Williams of Ahoskie is charged with first degree murder in the death of Angie Britt. Williams, who was arrested on Monday of this week in Greensboro, is being held without the privilege of bond in the Hertford County Detention Center.
AHOSKIE, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Thief wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of items at Greenville stores

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the woman who stole from several stores, taking thousands of dollars in items. Greenville police tell WITN that the woman hit three stores, Serendipity, It’s So Wright, and Monkee’s, in Arlington Village on Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m.
wcti12.com

New Bern continues search for new owner of the Tisdale Home

NEW BERN, Craven County — Tonight, we have an update on the Tisdale Home in the City of New Bern being offered up for free. The Tisdale House, located downtown on Broad Street could be moving soon, but there is still a process. The home needs to be moved...
NEW BERN, NC
