Marinette girls tee up victory against Mustangs

EagleHerald Sports Editor

MARINETTE—Blustery conditions could not stop the Marinette girls golf team from taking down Little Chute in a North Eastern Conference match at Little River Country Club on Wednesday.

Little River, a tight course with plenty of places to get into trouble and shoot big scores, was made even trickier to navigate due to constant, swirling wind. Temperatures approaching the low-80s only added to the increased difficulty.

The Marines deftly maneuvered through those challenges to shoot a combined score of 212, more than 10 strokes ahead of the Mustangs, who wrapped up their afternoon with a 223.

“On the first tee, I was a little worried about the wind. I was hoping that the girls wouldn’t get psyched out hitting into a strong wind from the start, but almost all them hit nice drives down the middle,” Marinette coach Taylor Pedersen said. “Honestly, I think that they were grateful for it a little bit because it kept the temperatures down.”

Camryn Ferm just missed out on a medalist score but still topped Marinette’s scorecard with a 50, just behind Taylor Mars, who shot a low-round score of 49 for the Mustangs.

What separated the two teams was Marinette’s ability to keep its individual scores low, while Little Chute’s golfers were largely unable to put effective swings on the ball.

Marinette tallied just one score of 60 or more, compared to three for the Mustangs.

Kennedy Polomis and Regan Hermanson backed up Ferm with identical scores of 53, with Olivia Henriksen carding a 56 and Jada Jones shooting an even 60.

Taya Hietpas’s 54 was second on the Mustangs, while Grace Hank, Brooke Beahm and Amelia Eiting all finished with 60s.

Marinette’s scores have improved all season, falling from 234 in the season’s first match on August 11 to the 212 that the Marines finished with on Tuesday.

“In our first meet we shot a 234, so to shoot a 212 was really exciting for us,” Pedersen said. “Our team scores keep improving as we go through the season and the expectations of the girls are changing with them.”

The Marines are off until Thursday, when they will hit the road for an NEC triangular match against Oconto Falls and Wrightstown. The match will take place at River Island Golf Course in Oconto Falls, with tee-time set for 3 p.m.

Team scores—Marinette 212, Little Chute 223

Individual scores (Marinette)—Ferm 50, Hermanson 53, Polomis 53, Henriksen 56, Jones 60.